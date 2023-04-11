“Victim Of Suspected Drunk Driving Fatality In Pacific Palisades Identified As Woman.”

Authorities have determined the victim of a crash that occurred early on Saturday morning in Pacific Palisades to be a 32-year-old woman. The crash was caused by a driver who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The office of the coroner for Los Angeles County revealed that the deceased person was a resident of Los Angeles named Ashleigh Lawrence.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, emergency services arrived at the 17400 block of Sunset Boulevard at Palisades Drive just before one in the morning.

According to the police, a motorist heading south on Pacific Coast Highway collided with three automobiles that were parked on the shoulder, which caused two of the vehicles to be launched off the road and onto the rocks below.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Lawrence was one of the three persons who were hit by the automobiles. The other two victims were a woman and a kid, both of whom were in their 17s.

According to the Fire Department, Lawrence passed away at the site, and the other two people were transferred to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. It was reported that their condition was unchanged.

The suspect’s identity has not been made public by the LAPD; all that is known about him is that he is a man in his 21st year. According to the police, he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

