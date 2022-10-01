Vikram Vedha Review: This Hrithik Roshan–Saif Ali Khan Thriller Is A Cut Above The Rest Thanks To Its Compelling Story

The film Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is scheduled to premiere on September 30. The early reviews indicate that the Pushkar-Gayatri directed film would be popular with audiences and rule the box office in the following days.

Vikram Vedha has already been hailed as a “blockbuster” on social media, and the movie’s audience adores Saif’s role as him.

Sashikanth said in January 2015 that he would be collaborating with husband and wife team Pushkar and Gayathri to produce a movie. Madhavan and Sethupathi were chosen to play the major parts in February 2016 after a year of script development throughout 2015.

November of that year saw the start of principal photography, which was finished by January 2017. With projects pushing the boundaries in terms of spectacle and money, Indian film is still expanding at a very astounding rate.

In fact, Vikram Vedha, one of the most eagerly awaited movies set to debut in 2022, is on track to earn the 17th greatest box office total of any Indian production ever, with all but three of those movies coming out in the last five years.

Vikram Vedha Release Date

The 2022 Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is presently slated for a Friday, September 30, theatre opening. The coronavirus pandemic greatly affected the early stages of the film’s development. Aamir Khan was originally slated to play Vedha, the main character.

Khan’s replacement by Hrithik Roshan required a postponement of principal photography until October 2021. The majority of the filming took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and it was completed in early June 2022.

As of this writing, nothing has been disclosed about the OTT streaming or digital distribution rights for the impending 2022 Vikram Vedha remake.

Vikram Vedha Cast

Hrithik Roshan as Vedha

Saif Ali Khan as Vikram

Radhika Apte as Priya

Rohit Saraf as Vedha’s brother

Yogita Bihani as Chanda

Sharib Hashmi as Babloo

Rihead Ronni Jr. as Suraj

TheKnokHool as Suraj

Durgaprasad Mahapatra as Mithilesh Tiwari

Sahidur Rahaman as Hrithik Gang

Ans Naeem as Choor

Rofique Khan

Rohit Saraf

Satyadeep Misra

Hardy Nation

Rati Shankar Tripathi

Sarwan Ali Palijo

Vikram Vedha Storyline

The Indian folktale Baital Pachisi served as the basis for the 2017 neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. Vikram, a police inspector out to find and kill mobster Vedha, is the main character in the movie.

Following his self-surrender, Vedha gives Vikram three stories that alter his perspective on right and wrong. Sincere police inspector Vikram believes that there is no grey area between good and evil. Vikram has made a commitment to apprehend the notorious gangster, Vedha.

A unit led by Vikram’s closest buddy, Simon, was organised to assassinate Vedha, but during the confrontation, the police squad killed some of Vedha’s goons.

Vedha then walks inside the police station and gives herself up voluntarily. Vedha’s story has certain realities that come to light as Vikram questions her. Vedha describes how to become a drug smuggler and how his younger brother Pulli was made to carry drugs by Ravi, a rival criminal.

Although Pulli is apprehended by the police and Ravi is detained, Pulli was hurt during the altercation. Priya, Vikram’s wife, steps in and saves him by acting as Vedha’s attorney. The plot twists and turns throughout the film keep the audience interested.

Vikram Vedha Review

A remake is a remake, even if it’s stylish. Pushkar and Gayatri’s remake of their 2017 Tamil hit Vikram Vedha is a hearty mass entertainer that packs a punch.

The filmmaking partnership capitalises on the film’s thoughtfully prepared materials, including a proven storyline and two great Bollywood performances.

Minor story modifications, a significant setting shift, and conversational and philosophical Hindi language help them construct a movie that isn’t a once-too-often exercise and might draw crowds.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan square off in a fight of attrition filled with intrigue and intensity, with a cast of characters engaged in probing mind games. The two male leads stand out amid the orchestral din.

The unusual scenarios and concerns of ethics and emotions in the screenplay help the actors rise above the stereotyped nature of the two guys, one a policeman and the other an urban brigand.

SSP Vikram (Khan) is drafted into a special task squad to capture the sneaky and crafty Vedha (Roshan), who rules the Lucknow underworld.

@iHrithik @radhika_apte @PushkarGayatri #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview – the remake nailed it – it did justice to the original one and Hrithik Roshan again proves why he s one of the most versatile actors . Saif shines every time he appears – watch it in theatres – 4/5 — Arjun V (@arjunv87) September 30, 2022

Vikram Vedha begins with a gunfight that kills a few thugs, sparking violent clashes between the STF and Vedha. When Vedha surrenders to authorities, violence seems to end.

Vedha’s move is the start. The police underestimate him. Radhika Apte plays Vikram’s wife, lawyer Priya. A woman doing her work, her husband doing his, and the two at odds adds a depth to the plot that pulls it away from the police station and into domesticity.

Three times in the story, told in flashbacks by Vedha to Vikram, the cop is near to killing (or outwitting) the criminal. The latter always persuade the former to hear a personal story.

Every narrative close with a moral dilemma about good and evil, crime, policing, blame, revenge, and justice. Inspired by the folktale Baital Pachisi, in which King Vikramaditya tries to capture a crafty demon, Vikram Vedha moves the epic tale to Uttar Pradesh’s capital city.

Lucknow’s old monuments give the film a distinctive visual character, like Chennai did in the original Vikram Vedha. At three points, Vedha forces the police officer to face an ethical issue regarding his job as a law enforcer and his opinion that none of the encounter deaths he has caused were of innocent men.

If you’ve seen the Tamil original, this is a scene-by-scene, line-by-line reiteration that’s 20 minutes longer. The film’s capacity to shock is severely limited. If you don’t know the plot, Vikram Vedha will keep your attention.

Pushkar and Gayatri, possibly Asia’s only husband-wife directing combo, should not change a winning formula. They rely on the same Sam C.S. background score, the director of photography (P.S. Vinod), and the editor (Richard Kevin).

While the cameraman must change for a new location and production design, the editor doesn’t have to do much. Vikram Vedha’s familiarity doesn’t diminish him.

Vikram Vedha has its distinct colour palette thanks to a new environment (Lucknow) and actors. Despite being long, it’s never sluggish. Technicians and authors both deserve credit.

Saif Ali Khan makes a better Vikram, repugnant similarities notwithstanding. He embodies the strong cop’s exterior hardness with conviction.

Hrithik Roshan doesn’t model his performance on Vijay Sethupathi’s, yet he still delivers. Vijay Sethupathi is nearly unbeatable. Roshan doesn’t try, which helps him.

The supporting performers suffer a bit because of two huge Bollywood stars. Radhika Apte as Vikram’s lawyer-wife, Satyadeep Mishra as Vikram’s police academy colleague SSP Abbas Ali, and Sharib Hashmi as Vedha’s foe-turned-friend-turned-foe Babloo add to the film.

Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani don’t seem to have the same effect as Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the 2017 film. These are little blips in an action-packed, engaging thriller that understands what it’s doing and succeeds.

