Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9: Teams, New Players, PKL Auction And Predictions And Everything We Know

The dates for Season 9 have been released by Mashal Sports, the league’s organiser. The league will begin on October 7th, 2022, and run through mid-December. Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad will host the league stage.

Anupam Goswami, Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner for the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, commented on the announcement of vivo PKL Season 9: Mashal Sports began the journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of bringing the native sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans.

As vivo PKL Season 8, which was held in a thorough bio-bubble earlier this year, demonstrated, we continue to achieve great achievement in this goal.

Now that our fans will be returning to stadiums in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad to see the heart-pounding action of their favorite teams and stars, we are even more excited about the forthcoming vivo PKL Season 9.

Also Read: Football Poll Watching Top 25: Week 2

PKL 9 Auction Date 2022 and Retained Players List

On the 5th and 6th of August 2022, players like Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal will be up for auction in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Player Auction. Season 9’s “Elite Retained Players,” “Retained Young Players,” and “New Young Players” are revealed by VIVO Pro Kabaddi before the PKL 9 auction.

𝐆𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐞… 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 👏



Kabaddi's biggest 🌟🌟 are set to go under the 🔨 in the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 🎉



📺: 5th August, 6:30 PM, only on the Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar

💻: https://t.co/Qgc6Y0UqZw

📲: Official Pro Kabaddi App pic.twitter.com/MgrQtJNO6k — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 1, 2022

Teams are now putting together their rosters for Season 9, but 111 players from all three categories were kept on, including 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 from the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 from the New Young Players (NYP) category.

For the New Young Players category this year, 41 Franchisees have been nominated. At the PKL 9 auctions in Mumbai on August 5 and 6, 2022, the non-retained players will be sold.

We anticipate some entertaining bidding battles at this auction because some of the best VIVO Pro Kabaddi players have sizable fan bases all throughout the nation, according to Anupam Goswami, CEO of Disney Star India’s Sports League and League Commissioner of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. Season 9 competition will be at a higher level as a result of the establishment of new team teams.

Bengal Warriors- Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda, Akash Pikalmunde

Bengaluru Bulls- Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, More G B

Dabang Delhi K.C- Vijay

Gujarat Giants- Sonu

Haryana Steelers- None

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar

Patna Pirates- Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F), Sajin Chandrasekar, Neeraj Kumar, Monu

Puneri Paltan- Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan

Tamil Thalaivas- Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

Telugu Titans- None

U Mumba- Rinku

U.P. Yoddha- Nitesh Kumar

Read More: Why is LSU coach Ed Orgeron leaving?

The List Of All Franchises For Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 (season 9):

Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi KC. Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan Tamil Thalaivas Telugu Titans U Mumba UP Yoddha

The squad from Gujarat formerly known as the Gujarat Fortune Giants is now known as the Gujarat Giants. In addition, it updated both its emblem and the design of its jersey beginning with the PKL 2022 competition.

Each of the 12 teams competing in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 has our warmest wishes for success. I pray that the team that puts forth the most effort prevails.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Released Players’ List

Bengal Warriors: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Abozar Mohajer Mighani (F), Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Tapas Pal, Rinku Narwal, Rohit Banne, Parveen Satpal, Sachin Vittala, Vinod Kumar, Darshan J., Vishal Mane, Vijin Thangadurai, Sumit Singh, Anand V, Rishank Devadiga, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat

Bengaluru Bulls: Dong Geon Lee (F), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Amit Sheoran, Ankit, Vikas, Sachin, Jaideep, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Deepak Narwal, Naseeb, Rohit Singh

Dabang Delhi: Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Balram, Vikash D, Sumit Bhainswal, Jeeva Kumar, Mohit Bhainswal, Neeraj Narwal, Sushant Sail, Nitin Panwar

Gujarat Giants: Hadi Oshtorak (F), Soleiman Pahlevani (F), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Pardeep Kumar, Sumit, Vishav Chaudhary, Ankit, Ravinder Pahal, Davinder Singh, Harshit Yadav, Rathan K, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Harmanjit Singh, Maninder Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur

Haryana Steelers: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Rohit Gulia, Vikash Khandola, Ashish, Ajay Ghanghas, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Shrikant Tewthia, Akshay Kumar, Surender Nada, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Krishant Kadam, Vijay Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Sawin

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Elavarasan A, Amit Hooda, Pavan TR, Ashok, Naveen, Amit Nagar, Sushil Gulia

Patna Pirates: Daniel Omondi Odhiambo (F), Sachin, Sunil, Guman Singh, Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sahil Mann, Balaji D, Sunder, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manuj, Shubham Shinde, Mohit, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Selvamani K

Puneri Paltan: Victor Onyango Obiero (F), Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitin Tomar, E Subash, Karamvir, Chethan S, Babu Murugasan, Baldev Singh, Sourav Kumar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Vishwas S, Rahul Chaudhari

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Sagar B. Krishna, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Sahil Surender, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan

Telugu Titans: Surinder Singh, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Sandeep Kandola, Adarsh T, C. Arun, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul, Rohit Kumar, Amit Chauhan, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (F), Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (F), Ajith V Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Monu, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Pankaj, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Baljinder Singh, Ajeet, Rahul Rana, Prathap S., Jashandeep Singh, Navneet

U.P. Yoddhas: Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (F), James Namaba Kamweti (F), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Gurdeep, Bintu Narwal, Gaurav Kumar, Anil Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Ankush, Ankit, Sahil, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com