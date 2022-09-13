Vivo Has Released The Y22 In India; Have A Look At It And Its Features

A stealth launch of the Vivo Y22 has taken place in India. It follows directly in the footsteps of the Y21, which made its debut in the country the previous year.

The most recent version features a number of important improvements over its predecessor. The Vivo Y22 is a low-cost option that retails for less than Rs 18,000, which places it in the sub-Rs 18,000 pricing band.

The most recent Y-series smartphone is equipped with a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor that is located on the side of the device for added security, twin camera sensors that are housed in a rectangular module, and slim bezels.

Vivo Y22 Price And Availability

The Vivo Y22 may be purchased from any and all stores, both online and off, that sell smartphones. Vivo Y22 is available in Starlit Blue and Metaverse Green, and has a starting price of Rs 14,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The business is offering a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 with SBI, Kotak Mahindra, and One Credit cards through offline stores and Rs 750 cashback when bought online.

On the other hand, you may acquire the Vivo Y22 smartphone at a lower price if you take advantage of bank discounts. One version of the smartphone has a storage capacity of 128 gigabytes and 6 gigabytes of random-access memory.

If you use the credit card and are a member of Kotak Mahindra, One Card, or SBI, you are eligible to receive a cashback of Rs. 1,000.

Vivo Y22 Specifications

Out of the box, the phone operates on an Android 12-based operating system called FunTouch OS 12. LCD display measuring 6.55 inches in diameter and offering a resolution of HD+ are included on this device.

The display boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 89.67 percent, which supports 70 percent NTSC colour spectrum coverage, brightness that peaked at 530 nits, and a notch designed in the manner of a waterdrop to house the front camera.

It features a MediaTek G70 SoC, which can be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, depending on the model.

A microSD card can be used to add up to 1 terabyte to the capacity of the device’s internal storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities is hidden away inside the chassis of this device.

The primary camera on the phone has a resolution of 50 megapixels and is combined with an aperture lens that has a diameter of 1.8 millimetres.

The secondary camera also has the same diameter. In addition, the Vivo Y22 has a 2MP bokeh sensor that is combined with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The front-facing camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels and a lens with an aperture of 2.0. The phone features a number of different connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, NFC, compatibility for the Global Positioning System (GPS), FM radio, and OTG support.

Vivo Y22 Camera

Both the primary camera on the vivo Y22, which has a resolution of 50 megapixels and also has a macro mode, and the front-facing camera, which has a resolution of 8 megapixels, are capable of capturing sharp images day or night.

Even in dimly lit environments, users are able to snap professional-quality photographs thanks to the rear camera’s Super Night Mode, which merges many frames into a single image and use noise reduction technology to do so.

This mode is ideal for those who enjoy night photography. In addition to that, it comes with modes like Multi Style Portrait and Video Face Beauty, both of which enable users to shoot great photographs regardless of the lighting.

Vivo Y22 Design And Display

The vivo Y22 has a 6.55-inch HD+ (1612 x 720) Halo Full View display that, when exposed to direct sunlight, is capable of reaching a peak brightness of up to 530 nits.

This results in visual clarity that is both exceptionally clear and vivid. In addition to this, the frosted anti-glare (AG) surface has an exquisitely smooth feel to it, is resistant to scratches, and hides fingerprints well.

Flat in design, with rounded corners and a 2.5D curve curvature, the Y22’s appearance is the same when viewed from either the front or the back of the device.

In the interest of safety, it features a fingerprint scanner on the device’s side in addition to a Face Wake function, which enables the user to unlock the device in a speedy and convenient manner.

In addition, the Eye Protection Mode is helpful in alleviating eye strain and safeguarding your eyesight by successfully lowering the amount of blue light emitted from the screen and altering the colour temperature to something warmer.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Is the vivo Y22 water-resistant or waterproof?

The vivo Y22 is not waterproof. Devices with an IP68 rating are resistant to immersion in freshwater for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1.5 metres and specific concentrations of dust, dirt, and sand.

vivo Y22 5G: Is it ready yet?

The vivo Y22 is not 5G Ready, to be clear. Compared to 4G LTE, 5G can carry massive volumes of data more effectively. Simply put, this implies that there are now more connected devices than ever before with faster downloads and lightning-fast connections. 5G also improves gaming performance through faster streaming.

Does the vivo Y22 support wireless charging?

The vivo Y22 CANNOT be wirelessly charged. Magnetic induction is typically used in wireless chargers. With these kinds of phones, you typically charge it by setting it on the charger. It transmits energy using electromagnetic waves (usually sold separately).

