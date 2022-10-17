Walmart Moneycard Activate: How To Get One? (Updated 2022)

Do you currently possess a Walmart MoneyCard that you either received as a present or purchased? The Walmart MoneyCard can be used for purchases just like any other credit card.

Your spending cap is similar, with the exception that it does not account for any money you’ve already spent. The card can be used not only for payments but also for purchases and transportation. Whenever the card’s balance gets low, you can simply add more money to it.

The fact that a 16- or 17-year-old can receive this card as a part of their allowance is a definite plus. If you report a lost Walmart card, a new one will be issued to you. A Walmart MoneyCard must be activated after purchase.

Cost Of A Walmart MoneyCard

Here are the typical fees associated with using a Walmart Money Card.

Costing you $3.00 to issue

It costs $3 to reload a card. If you use Walmart Cash Checking or make a direct deposit, you can use this service at no cost. Three dollars per month for upkeep

Walmart MoneyCard Eligibility Requirements:

For those of legal age, a Walmart Money Card can be obtained. Your lack of a bank account or credit history will not be an issue. To minors aged 16 and 17, the card will be issued.

You need your parents’ approval to get this card. Multiple cards can be issued against a single account. The same account will be used for all fees and purchases.

Read More: How To Stop Sharing Location Without Them Knowing?

Where To Use Walmart MoneyCard:

Before using your Walmart Money Card, make sure you see the Visa or Mastercard logo. Besides restaurants and transportation, hotels, gas stations, and supermarkets accept debit cards for payment.

The Walmart MoneyCard: How Do I Get One?

If you place an online order for a Walmart Money Card, you can expect to receive it within 7-10 business days. Your Walmart MoneyCard can also be picked up at the register in any Walmart store. Card issuance will cost you $3. At the time of purchase, you can add funds to the card.

The Best Way to Get Your Walmart MoneyCard Active and Access Its Funds. If you have recently received a Walmart MoneyCard in the mail and want to use it, here’s how to activate it:

Start by going to the Walmart MoneyCard activation page. Key in the card number, expiration month, security code (3 digits), last 4 digits, and PIN. Next.

Walmart MoneyCard

The Walmart Money Card is a prepaid card that can be used like a credit card at Walmart. Green Dot Bank offers its customers a Walmart MoneyCard that can be used at any Walmart location.

However, a fresh Walmart Money Card requires activation before it can be used. You can get cash back on your purchases as well as gas rewards when you activate your Walmart Money Card. You can use a Walmart Money Card for direct deposits and get paid up to two days early.

Read More: What Does Upside Down Pineapple Mean?

Due to the fact that you cannot make use of the card until you activate your Walmart Money Card. So, you’ve followed the instructions and activated your brand-new Walmart Money Card.

How To Get Your Walmart Money Card Activated And What You Need?

To activate your Walmart Money Card, please have the following on hand:

An exhaustively detailed Walmart MoneyCard.

In other words, a computer that can access the internet.

Information about the client (For Verification purposes).

Turn on Your Walmart MoneyCard Here

To Use Your Walmart Money Card Online, Please Follow These Instructions:

Start the activation process by visiting www.walmartmoneycard.com/activate.

Input the 16-digit card number that is uniquely yours.

Type in the expiration date, which can be found on the back of your card.

Enter the last four digits of your Social Security number or other chosen security code. Then, just do what it says.

The last step is to enter the code that appears on the screen.

To finish the setup, click the #Next button.

When all is said and done, you’ll get an email saying your Walmart MoneyCard has been activated.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com