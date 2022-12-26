Was Flappy Bird banned?: Why It Was Taken Down, Know The Reason

To this day, Flappy Bird remains one of Google Play’s most popular games, despite recent rumours to the contrary. Educate yourself on the matter

In 2013, Flappy Bird’s creator, 28-year-old Dong Nguyen, released the app to the public. It was important to him that the game be both easy and difficult to play. Working as a programmer by day, he supported himself and his parents in Hanoi, Vietnam. Nguyen, then 28, spent a holiday weekend creating a game that would become one of the most downloaded mobile games ever.

It’s been said that over 50 million people have downloaded the simple mobile game since it was released. Yet, recently, twitter users have been complaining that they can’t find Flappy Bird in the Google Play store. It was rumoured that Google had banned the highly addictive game. Have you been wondering, “Was Flappy Bird banned?”

About Flappy Bird

In Flappy Bird, the player guides the titular bird, Faby, as it flies forward in spite of a slew of perilous obstacles.

Dong Nyugen, a game designer from Vietnam, created the original Flappy Bird. Dong Nyugen spent several days of iterative trial and error developing the name for use by his own company, Gears. The game’s success helped propel the developer to international acclaim.

Nyugen made Flappy Bird in about three days. The protagonist of the game was a bird named Faby. The gameplay is based on the classic pastime of ping pong, in which a ball is bounced against a paddle in an effort to keep the ball in play for as long as possible.

Nguyen claims that most players found the final version of the game to be tedious and overly challenging, despite the fact that the game started out much easier.

Was Flappy Bird banned?

The short answer is No, Flappy Bird was not banned. However, the app is still missing from Google’s play store.The game’s developer has succeeded in making a product that is both accessible and challenging. With over 50 million downloads in its first year, the game quickly became a phenomenon. A lot of media outlets wanted to talk to Nguyen after the game.

This is because Dong Nguyen, the game’s creator, took it down out of shame for how addictive it had become. The game had disappeared from the Google Play Store more than a year after its initial release.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the game’s famous creator, Dong Nguyen, explained why he pulled an app that was making him $50,000 per month after only a year on the market.

Users of Twitter, however, have recently asserted that you can no longer download Flappy Bird from the Google Play Store. It was reported by many users that Google had removed the most addicting game available at the time.

The Flappy Bird User Interface

Despite having simplistic visuals and an uninspiring user interface, the game quickly became an internet sensation and a source of addiction.

The objective of the game is for the player to guide Faby, a bird, through a series of pipes that are arranged in pairs and each one has a random gap between them at a certain height.

The player can control Faby, the bird, by tapping anywhere on the screen. Faby will then fly up and down on his own. After that, the participant earns one point for every pair of pipes that they navigate through without falling or getting stuck. When a player dies, the game is ended, regardless of whether they hit a pipe or the ground.

The following is the prize for winning the game:

The player will receive a bronze medal as a prize if they score ten points in the game.

If a player finishes the game with 20 points, they will receive a silver medal for their performance.

If the player earns about 30 points, the player will receive a gold medal.

When all is said and done, the participant will be awarded a Platinum medal if they maintain a score of at least 40 points until the end of the game.

How Much Money Did Flappy Bird Earned

Although the game was released in May 2013, its popularity did not truly explode until the first few months of 2014.

The developer has revealed that the game made $50,000 daily from all 50,000,000 downloads.

It brought in an additional $11,000,000,000 through the end of 2014, and we can assume it brought in between $1,800,000 and $2,000,000 in 2015, despite the game’s decline.

Many believe that the game is still generating revenue from users who downloaded it after its initial release.

After millions of people played and reviewed the game in 2014, it received roughly 68,000 ratings and reviews on the app store.

Developers reportedly made between $1,200,000 and $1,500,000 during the game’s brief lifespan.

Final Thoughts

In 2013, a mobile game called “Flappy Bird” was made available. Software engineer Nguyen Ha Dong of Vietnam created it. The game became wildly popular, peaking at number one in Apple’s App Store that December, before its developer pulled it from distribution due to concerns about the game’s addictive potential.

The addictive nature of Flappy Bird led to the game’s eventual ban as a public nuisance.