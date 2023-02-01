Washington County Man in Critical Condition after Motorcycle Wreck

After a motorcycle and one vehicle collision in Washington County, Florida on Monday, a Chipley man is said to be in severe condition.

The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. close to State Road 77 and Carter Circle, which is roughly 11 miles south of Wausau, according to information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 42-year-old Chipley man was driving southbound on SR 77’s west shoulder when he turned southwest into a work area for a road extension.

The motorcycle was travelling south in the construction zone between the trucks when it hit an uneven section of the road, which caused the driver to lose control. Eventually, the motorcycle overturned, knocking the Chipley guy off the vehicle.

According to FHP, the man was in critical condition when he was flown by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment.

Greenhead Fire Rescue, Washington County EMS, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were a few of the organisations that provided assistance in getting to the scene.

Read More:

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student