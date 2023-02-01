Washington County Middle Schoolers Bring Home BETA Club Honors

On Friday, students from both middle schools in Washington County attended the National BETA Club’s Florida State Convention, where many of them won top prizes.

Five first-place prizes, four second-place awards, and three third-place honours were won by Vernon Middle School students.

“We are really pleased with these students’ achievements! They did a good job of repping Vernon Middle School “Friday afternoon, the school posted on Facebook.

Four first-place finishes and three second-place finishes were the students’ final results from Roulhac Middle School.

Vernon Middle School student Kayson Hawkins was chosen as the state Jr. Beta vice president.

Competition Results

Vernon Middle School

Group Competitions

1st — Service Learning Showcase

1st — 2D Design

1st — Apparel Design

1st — Robotics

2nd Songfest — VMS Jr. Beta Club

2nd — Campaign Skit

3rd — Portfolio

Individual Competitions

Best in Show, Art — Nylah Brown

1st Painting — Nylah Brown

2nd Solo/Duo/Trio Instrumental — Christian Burger

2nd Pottery — Kylie Harrison

3rd Onsite Painting — Nylah Brown

3rd Speech — Christian Burger

3rd 7th grade Language Arts — Maddox Markham

VMS Beta was also awarded the G.O.L.D. Key Award for at least 10% growth in convention attendance.

Roulhac Middle School

Group Competitions

1st — Songfest Group Competition

1st — Performing Arts Group (Alexis Hanger, Sydney Corbin, Aubrey Deal, Kenna Ellis, Rebecca Patton, Ava Stewart, Addison Richter)

Individual Competitions

1st Drawing — Chailert Egan

1st Recyclable Art — Alexis Hanger

2nd Spelling Bee — Mathyis Kelly

2nd 7th Grade Science — Grayson Martin

2nd Performing Arts Vocalist — Marlaina Register

