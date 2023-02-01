Washington County Middle Schoolers Bring Home BETA Club Honors

On Friday, students from both middle schools in Washington County attended the National BETA Club’s Florida State Convention, where many of them won top prizes.
Five first-place prizes, four second-place awards, and three third-place honours were won by Vernon Middle School students.
“We are really pleased with these students’ achievements! They did a good job of repping Vernon Middle School “Friday afternoon, the school posted on Facebook.
Four first-place finishes and three second-place finishes were the students’ final results from Roulhac Middle School.
Vernon Middle School student Kayson Hawkins was chosen as the state Jr. Beta vice president.
Competition Results
Vernon Middle School
Group Competitions
1st — Service Learning Showcase
1st — 2D Design
1st — Apparel Design
1st — Robotics
2nd Songfest — VMS Jr. Beta Club
2nd — Campaign Skit
3rd — Portfolio
Individual Competitions
Best in Show, Art — Nylah Brown
1st Painting — Nylah Brown
2nd Solo/Duo/Trio Instrumental — Christian Burger
2nd Pottery — Kylie Harrison
3rd Onsite Painting — Nylah Brown
3rd Speech — Christian Burger
3rd 7th grade Language Arts — Maddox Markham
VMS Beta was also awarded the G.O.L.D. Key Award for at least 10% growth in convention attendance.
Roulhac Middle School
Group Competitions
1st — Songfest Group Competition
1st — Performing Arts Group (Alexis Hanger, Sydney Corbin, Aubrey Deal, Kenna Ellis, Rebecca Patton, Ava Stewart, Addison Richter)
Individual Competitions
1st Drawing — Chailert Egan
1st Recyclable Art — Alexis Hanger
2nd Spelling Bee — Mathyis Kelly
2nd 7th Grade Science — Grayson Martin
2nd Performing Arts Vocalist — Marlaina Register
