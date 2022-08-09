WCW United States Championship: Everything About This Enormous Wrestling Championship

Numerous notable athletes, including John Cena and Harley Race, have made the United States Heavyweight title well-known and revered, but only one stands out above the rest. The title has been held by 76 wrestlers since its debut in 1975. The road has been rocky for the belt. For 15 years, Ric Flair and Greg Valentine, two Mid-Atlantic NWA icons, fought for the championship.

Finally, NWA was sold. The name was kept in World Championship Wrestling. The U.S. title was acknowledged as the second-most significant belt in WCW for the subsequent 11 years. That is, up until 2001 when the WWE bought WCW. After going away for a while, it has returned in 2003.

Pro wrestlers have been propelled to success in the NWA, WCW, and WWE thanks to the highly coveted United States Championship belt. The U.S. Title is currently the second-oldest active championship in the WWE; its history dates back to 1975 when Jim Crockett Promotions was operating under the NWA’s banner. Since then, this gold has propelled other wrestlers to the top, producing both past and present world champions.

Five WWE United States Champions Made It To The Main Event, While Five Others Did Not.

The United States Championship in the WCW helped make stars in both their rival WWE and on their own home ground. Here are six WCW U.S. Champions who took home the WWE Championship and seven who did the same. the World Heavyweight Title of the WCW. In addition to being a legitimately acknowledged 16-time world champion, the great “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is also a six-time United States Champion. In terms of the world title and U.S. Title reigns, Flair holds the record.

The Nature Boy held the U.S. Title five times while representing the NWA and once while representing the WCW. Initially, Naitch defeated Bobo Brazil to claim the NWA United States Championship in July 1977. After defeating Konnan at the 1996 Bash at the Beach, Flair won the championship for the first time under the WCW moniker in July of that year.

The Nature Boy wrestled for Flair while he was with WCW. and won the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times (and more if you add the unrecognized reigns), and more. Before winning the WCW version of the U.S. Championship, Flair had already won the championship twice in the WWE.

Defending WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero

U.S. gold was “Latino Heat” Eddie Guerrero’s very first championship in WCW. After interference from Scott Hall of the nWo, Guerrero defeated Diamond Dallas Page in the tournament finals to capture the vacant WCW United States Championship in December 1996. In addition, Guerrero would win the first WWE U.S. Championship by defeating Chris Benoit in the Vengeance 2003 tournament final.

The El Paso native never rose above the middle of the card. location of WCW. Guerrero rose to fame and became a world champion in the WWE, though. In February 2004, Latino Heat won the WWE Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at that year’s No Way Out event. Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2006 after passing away unexpectedly in November 2005.

Defending WCW Champion: Jeff Jarrett

Dotted “J” During the last years of WCW, Jeff Jarrett transitioned from a reliable mid-card talent in WWE to the main event performer. On a Monday Nitro episode from June 1997, Jarrett first won the WCW U.S. Championship. Jarrett would hold the United States Championship for a total of three reigns.

Jarrett was promoted to the WCW main event scene in the year 2000. He made a WCW World capture. Having defeated Diamond Dallas Page at that year’s Spring Stampede, he won the Heavyweight Championship for the first time. In the future, Double J would triumph in the WCW Championship three more times, making him a four-time world champion. Nevertheless, Jarrett’s four total reigns lasted no more than a month.

Steve Austin, WWE Champion

“Stunning” Steve Austin was referred to as “Stunning” and twice won the WCW United States Championship before becoming “Stone Cold.” After defeating “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes in a two-out-of-three-falls match at the 1993 Starrcade convention, Austin began his first reign as champion.

Oh my God, yes! Stone Cold Steve Austin Memes: 10 Funniest Austin only retained his championship for a short period of time after receiving his second reign at the 1994 Fall Brawl: War Games. Before being defeated by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan in a match that lasted just 35 seconds, he lasted five minutes. The second reign of Austin as WCW U.S. Champion would go down in history as the title’s shortest ever.

Austin became a mid-card stalwart in WCW, never breaking through the ceiling. However, Stone Cold in WWE One of the most influential wrestlers of all time, Steve Austin revolutionized professional wrestling while also aiding his organization in winning the Monday Night Wars. The shortest U.S. Champion in history would ultimately capture six WWE world championships.

Booker T won the WCW championship.

