Westlake cops fatally shoot domestic violence suspect.

A man in his forties was shot and killed by police on Monday after they responded to a complaint regarding a breach of a domestic violence restraining order. According to the officials, the guy armed himself with a knife during the call.

According to a press release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. inside an apartment complex located in the 200 block of South Witmer Street in the neighbourhood of Westlake.

Officers from the Rampart Division of the Los Angeles Police Department arrived to the site and made contact with the individual, but he refused to leave the apartment unit.

LAPD shoots and kills a man with a knife in Westlake.

According to the police, they maintained their conversation with the suspect for roughly 15 minutes before the man armed himself with a huge knife.

When this occurred, the authorities said that the cops used less lethal weapons on the subject, such as pepper spray and a taser.

“The suspect momentarily dropped the knife, but instantly rearmed himself with the huge knife, at which time an Officer-involved Shooting occurred,” officials claimed in the release. “The shooting was caused by an Officer-involved Shooting.” “Officers called for an ambulance while delivering first aid to the suspect after he was hit by gunshot,” the sentence reads. “the suspect was being held at gunpoint.”

