What Happened Between The Power Couple Of “Storage Wars,” Brandi and Jarrod?

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz, the undisputed king and queen of squabbling, won a lot of admirers for their unique chemistry and apparently endless string of arguments over whose locker is worth it. They announced their separation in the Storage Wars Season 13 premiere in April 2021, and since then, fans have been scrambling to learn more. Have they divorced? What caused their breakup?

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz went their separate ways a while ago — but their was no actual divorce.

Because they had known each other for a significant amount of time before Storage Wars Season 1 began, Brandi and Jarrod were in it for the long haul.

They were both equally stubborn, and as a result, they ran into a few problems while they were on the show. The vast majority of them were inquiries concerning business-related matters and financial choices. In addition to their profession as television celebrities, the two of them previously co-managed a thrift store in Orange, California called Now and Then. In addition to that, they were taking care of their two children, Payton and Cameron, up until the point that the empire collapsed.

Brandi and Jarrod, in contrast to certain other public figures, chose to maintain their silence over the end of their relationship for a considerable amount of time. They decided to go their separate ways in November of 2018, after delaying the announcement of the major life change for several years.

The year 2020 marked the first time that they revealed the truth about what had occurred. The first episode of Season 13 of Storage Wars provided viewers with some new information regarding the most recent developments (or lack thereof) between the show’s stars.

In the episode, Brandi stated unequivocally, “Jarrod and I are no longer together.”

Jarrod made this remark in a confessional: “Just because Brandi and I aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean we can’t go to an auction, but separately,” he said.

In early 2021, Brandi gave Distractify an exclusive interview in which she stated that the prospect of reuniting with Jarrod was not one that excited her.

She expressed her gratitude by saying, “Thank goodness I don’t see him very frequently.” “We haven’t been together for close to three years, and while I wish I could say that the breakup was amicable, it wasn’t. I wish I could say that things are better now, but they aren’t. We appear to be able to make it through this stressful situation.”

She went on to say, “In all honesty, the fact that I’m by myself in this setting is giving me a lot of cause for excitement. I believe it’s going to be humorous and exciting, and I think I’m more enthusiastic about this season than I have been about any other season in the past. I brought a couple of friends with me to the auctions, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

At a pub in Orange County, California, on the 30th of April, 2021, Brandi and Jarrod unexpectedly met each other. TMZ reports that Brandi begged Jarrod to leave, but he did not comply with her request. Several witnesses saw him shove her multiple times while he was ranting at her and the other people in her group. Jarrod was given one count of misdemeanour domestic violence battery in May 2021 as a result of Brandi’s decision to seek charges.

On June 11, 2020, she shared a snapshot on Instagram that featured both herself and an unknown male companion. Since then, she hasn’t provided any further updates on the situation.

While everything was going on, Jarrod began dating Rochel Beckman quite some time ago. They went on a trip to the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Lake Arrowhead, California, which he disclosed on Instagram in June 2021. This is a possible indication that things are going to grow more serious between the two of them.

Regrettably, since that time, he has not divulged any additional information regarding the current state of affairs between him and Rochel.

