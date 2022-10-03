What Happened To Al Michaels? Al Michaels, The Icon Of Sports Commentating, Is Leaving His Post

Television sportscaster Al Michaels is the man in charge of calling the action during Thursday Night Football. He does this job as the play-by-play announcer.

Michaels is well-known for his lengthy career as a play-by-play announcer for National Football League games, including ABC Monday Night Football from 1986 to 2005 and NBC Sunday Night Football from 2006 through 2021.

He is also well-known for making historic calls in other sports, such as the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics and the “earthquake-interrupted Game 3 of the 1989 World Series.” Additionally, he is employed by NBC Sports in an emeritus capacity at this time.

The primetime landscape of National Football League football underwent a significant transformation before to the 2022 season as a result of the movement of several of the most prominent names in broadcasting to different networks.

Al Michaels will no longer act as the play-by-play voice for NBC’s broadcasts of “Sunday Night Football,” which is one of the most significant changes that will take place as a result of these adjustments.

In order to provide some context for this shift, it is important to note that Michaels has served as the “play-by-play announcer” for “Sunday Night Football” since the programme first aired on NBC in 2006.

Why Did Al Michaels Leave Sunday Night Football? What Happened To Al Michaels?

Following NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl 56 in February, Michaels’ contract with the network was allowed to expire, which has made him one of the most in-demand commentators currently available.

In March, it was reported that Amazon Prime Video and Michaels had come to a deal for Michaels to provide the play-by-play voice for the streaming service’s exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football” beginning with the 2022 season.

This coverage will begin with the NFL’s regular season. Alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit, the National Football League (NFL) made the official announcement on March 23 that Michaels would be joining the cast of “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon.

Fans got their first look at the all-new broadcast during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason when Michaels and Herbstreit covered a Thursday meeting between the 49ers and the Texans. The broadcast, which was covered by Michaels and Herbstreit and was met with positive feedback, was seen by fans for the first time.

The broadcasts of all 15 “Thursday Night Football” games during the 2022 season will take place exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with Week 2 and running until the end of the season. Michaels and Herbstreit will serve as the play-by-play announcers for these games.

Although Michaels has gone on to a new weekly effort, you will still be able to hear his voice on NBC this year; however, you will need to hold off until the postseason to do so.

NBC Sports made the announcement in May that Michaels will be taking on an emeritus status. This will enable the iconic play-by-play analyst to continue broadcasting and contributing to NBC’s broadcasts of the NFL Playoffs and the Olympics.

Even while many of the commentators will remain the same, the transition of renowned broadcasters to different networks will result in a distinct shift in the atmosphere of primetime NFL football beginning with the 2022 season.

When Did Al Michaels Leave NBC?

In March 2022, the New York Post reported that Michaels, 77, would be taking on a new position. He spent eighteen years at NBC before doing this. This season, Michaels will take centre stage in the opening of Amazon Prime’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football.

Michaels apparently has a three-year contract, and according to the New York Post’s sources, he will reside “in the Joe Buck area” during that time. Buck is expected to earn $60–75 million over the course of five years, according to a separate New York Post report.

NBC watchers will still get the odd glimpse of Michaels, though. In a statement issued in May 2022, NBC said that Michaels had been “designated to an emeritus post.” He will therefore continue to contribute during occasions like the Olympics and the NFL Playoffs.

Al has served as the background music for many of the greatest moments in sports television history, according to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. We are delighted that he will remain inside the family and elevate the calibre of our events going forward.

NBC Sports: Sunday Night Football

On August 6, 2006, NBC aired the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, marking the start of Michaels and Madden’s new NBC contract. On September 7, they made their regular-season debut. From August 6, 2006, to April 15, 2009, Michaels hosted Sunday Night Football with John Madden.

Cris Collinsworth and Michaels agreed to work with NBC to replace Madden for Sunday Night Football on April 16, 2009. Michaels presided over Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009, his first Super Bowl telecast for NBC and sixth overall as a play-by-play announcer.

Following in the footsteps of Curt Gowdy and Dick Enberg, Michaels is the third person to ever perform play-by-play for an NBC broadcast of a Super Bowl.

Michaels also called Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012, Super Bowl XLIX on February 1, 2015, Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, and Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, tying Pat Summerall for the record of most Super Bowls called by a play-by-play announcer with 16 announcements.

Summerall also covered Super Bowl I as a sideline reporter and Super Bowls II, IV, VI, and VIII as a colour commentator. On a typical Sunday Night Football broadcast, Michaels would eat his meal while providing play-by-play analysis.

In between commercial breaks, Michaels would eat pieces of cookies and grapes for the first half and a light meal for the second. On May 24, 2022, NBC stated that, although leaving Sunday Night Football after the 2021 season, Michaels would continue to work for the network in a “emeritus” capacity, calling at least one NFL playoff game.

Al Michaels Awards

Five-time Sports Emmy Award winner – Outstanding Sports Personality, Play-by-Play

Three-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year

Sportscaster of the Year – American Sportscasters Association (ASA)

Sportscaster of the Year – Washington Journalism Review

ASA Top 50 Sportscasters of All Time

Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism (2002)

Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters “Art Gilmore Career Achievement Award” June 16, 2017

Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

NSMA Hall of Fame inductee (class of 1998)

Television Academy Hall of Fame inductee (class of 2013)

2013 Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award – Pro Football Hall of Fame

2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner – Baseball Hall of Fame

Football stadium at Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles (Michaels’s alma mater) named Al Michaels Field

