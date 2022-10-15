What Happened To Amanda Knox? Know The Other Side Of Knox’s Story, Who Was Convicted For The Brutal Murder

The violent killing of British student Meredith Kercher is what made Amanda Marie Knox famous, and she was later exonerated of all charges. Although Knox has worked hard over the past 14 years to put her traumatic past behind her, she is constantly plagued by claims and rumours that still exist today.

On November 2, 2007, Knox called Kercher, and when she did not hear back, she became concerned. She worried that Kercher had suffered a setback when she called her Italian roommates to inform them of her concern.

She afterwards returned to her apartment with Sollecito, who called the police. When the cops forced through Kecher’s room door, they discovered her dead on the floor with several stab wounds.

Knox spent nearly four years of her life behind bars in Italy for a crime she did not commit. She was being followed by the paparazzi, and her family was forced to pay for her trial, which left them insolvent.

Who Is Amanda Knox?

The United States’ Edda Mellas and Curt Knox welcomed Amanda Marie Knox into the world on July 9, 1987 in Seattle, Washington. While her father was as the vice president of a nearby Macy’s shop, her mother was a math teacher. When she was still relatively little, her parents got divorced, and her mother later wed an IT expert named Chris Mellas. There are two stepsisters and one younger sister for her.

Before she travelled to Italy as part of a student exchange programme and was found guilty of killing her flatmate Meredith Kercher, a fellow exchange student from the UK studying linguistics, Amanda Marie Knox was an ordinary American girl.

The prosecution and the media painted her as a “She Devil,” which made the story dramatic. Along with a small-time burglar named Rudy Guede, she and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were found guilty of the murder. She received a 26-year prison term at first, of which she served more than four years in an Italian jail, before being exonerated following an appeal to a higher court.

She went back to Italy to finish her studies, but the Italian legal system requested a retrial, which resulted in a conviction for the crime. The Italian Supreme Court finally ended the case after determining that she was not responsible for the murder.

Although she was never seen again in Italy after her initial acquittal, her family had to shoulder the cost of the numerous trials, which left them broke.

Waiting to be Heard: A Memoir, the best-selling book she wrote about her experiences, served as the basis for numerous other works of literature, documentaries, and the true-crime movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy. She recently indicated a wish to return to Italy in order to finish her tale.

What Was The Crime?

On Nov. 2, Knox allegedly returned to her apartment after spending the night with Sollecito and saw Kercher’s bedroom door closed, the front door open, and bloodstains in the bathroom. That morning, when Knox dialled Kercher’s phone, no one picked up.

Later, Knox called Romanelli, her roommate, to tell her what she had seen in the flat and to express her concern that Kercher had been injured.

Knox asserted that after taking a shower, she returned to Sollecito’s house before the two of them headed back to her flat. There, they made an effort to force open Kercher’s closed bedroom door but were unsuccessful. Sollecito made a call to the military police in Italy.

Not in response to Sollecito’s call, but rather after following two phones recovered in a nearby garden, police were sent to the flat. When the police entered Kercher’s room, they found his dead lying on the floor under a duvet. Her throat had been sliced, and the police said that her body was partially naked.

Who killed Meredith Kercher?

Born in London in 1985, Meredith Kercher moved to Italy in 2007 to attend the University of Perugia. The 21-year-body old’s was discovered the following day in her bedroom, where she had been last seen on November 1 of that year.

Her throat had been slit, and she had received about 50 stab wounds, according to an autopsy of her remains. She also had 16 bruises, some of which were on her nose and mouth, and had sustained injuries as a result of a sexual assault, according to the investigation.

Rudy Guede, who was finally accused and punished for the horrible murder, was found to have left his fingerprints at the crime site in 2007.

However, the debate over what transpired to the young woman has persisted, with the victim’s family recently asserting that Amanda Knox had been deliberately evasive when it came to answering crucial questions concerning the murder case.

Amanda Knox Charged With Murder

Meredith Kercher was not answered when Amanda Knox attempted to call her; the call went straight to voicemail. Kercher was discovered lifeless on the floor after Knox called the police, according to Biography, who then forced through her bedroom door.

Kercher was declared dead by the police, and they found out she had been murdered shortly after. Kercher’s cause of death, according to the Daily Mail, was “haemorrhage from a neck wound after the blow of a sharp and pointed object,” according to medical examiner Dr. Luca Lalli.

She had bruises on her neck, too, Lalli noticed, which might indicate that she had been strangled. On November 1, 2007, at around 11 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s determination, the victim passed away.

It took five days to question Knox and Raffaele Sollecito after they were initially named as suspects. Knox claimed to have been “bullied and beaten” while being questioned, according to Biography, and that an interpreter was not available.

Eventually, during the questioning, Sollecito acknowledged Knox might have left his flat and come back when he was asleep. Basically, Knox lost it after hearing Sollecito’s devastating statement, and she confessed under oath.

She reportedly returned to the flat on the evening of November 1 according to Knox’s confessions, according to Biography. Knox was allegedly present when her roommate was murdered by her boss, Patrick Lumumba.

Ultimately, murder charges were brought against Knox and Sollecito. Authorities were able to confirm Lumumba was at work the night Kercher was killed, thus he was not detained.

Amanda Knox Was Sent In Jail

Authorities detained Rudy Guede for the same crime two weeks after Amanda Knox, Raffaele Sollecito, and they did so on the basis of DNA evidence discovered at the crime scene.

According to Biography, Rudy Guede was convicted in October 2008 and given a 30-year prison term. In December 2009, a conviction was also reached for Knox and Sollecito, who were tried concurrently. Knox received a 26-year sentence, while Sollecito received a 25-year one.

Due to Knox’s prosecution and conviction, Italy’s judicial and law enforcement agencies came under heavy fire internationally. Based on claims of prejudice, suspect witnesses, and suspect physical evidence, Knox’s attorneys started appealing her criminal conviction in 2010.

Knox was found not guilty in October 2011, was permitted to leave jail, and returned to his own country. She went back to Seattle, according to Biography, and re-enrolled at the University of Washington to pursue a creative writing major. Her legal problems, regrettably, were not resolved.

According to Biography, after the Italian Court of Cassation invalidated both of Knox’s and Sollecito’s acquittals, the Italian Supreme Court ordered them to stand trial again. Even when Knox chose not to travel back to Italy for the next trial, it went on without her.

In February 2014, a jury returned a second guilty verdict after 12 hours of deliberation for Knox and Sollecito. Knox, who had previously been found guilty of slander for accusing Patrick Lumumba of murder, received a 28.5-year prison term.

She Was Free In The Year 2011

The most serious accusations against Knox were thrown out in 2011 by an appeals court. The handling of the DNA evidence in the case was a crucial aspect of Knox’s second trial. The police’s handling and analysis of the alleged murder weapon, a knife discovered in Sollecito’s kitchen, have drawn criticism from independent specialists.

In the appeal, court-appointed experts testified that the way the DNA was collected would have allowed for cross-contamination and that the DNA could not be definitively matched to Knox despite the fact that the prosecution claimed there were traces of Kersher’s DNA on the blade and Knox’s DNA on the handle.

The appeals court did sustain Knox’s slander conviction, which was based on her claim that Lumumba, who could provide an alibi, was responsible for the murder.

Amanda Knox Got Compensation

On January 24, 2019, Knox prevailed in a complaint brought before the European Human Rights Court against the Italian government, receiving a payment of £16,000. She claimed that Italian police had violated her rights by failing to give her a lawyer or an interpreter and by not following the correct protocol when she went before the court.

Judges found that there was no evidence to support her claim that police had smacked her while interviewing her. As they stated in their report, “There was insufficient evidence to infer that Ms. Knox had truly endured the inhuman or humiliating treatment of which she had complained.”

Within minutes of the choice, Knox, who resides in Seattle now, released a statement in which she once more insisted that she was struck.

She claimed: “I was questioned for 53 hours over the course of five days without a lawyer in a language I might have comprehended as well as a ten-year-old. “When I informed the police, I didn’t know who had killed Meredith, I got smacked in the back of the head and ordered to remember,” the victim recalls.

Knox reportedly wanted £1.7 million in damages, according to sources in Italy, but the ECHR only awarded her £9,000 in damages and £6,900 for legal fees. The Italian government had three months to respond, but there was no reaction right away.

Amanda Knox: The Netflix Documentary

In a Netflix documentary, Amanda Knox categorically denied having anything to do with Meredith Kercher’s death, saying: “Either I’m a monster in sheep’s clothing, or, I am you.”

The film, which was directed by Rod Blackhurst and Brian McGinn, was released on Netflix after other popular murder-related films, such as Making A Murderer.

The Netflix documentary contained in-person interviews with Knox over ten years after the incident and promised to present “the other side” of her narrative. Knox mentions in the teaser that she had moved to Italy to grow up but that the case had completely upended her life.

