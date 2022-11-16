What Happened To The Cryptocurrency Exchange Called “FTX”? Here’s What The FTX Failure Could Mean

After it was discovered the previous week that it used billions of dollars’ worth of customer assets to bankroll the risky investments of an associated trading firm, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

FTX was one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried, who is now 30 years old and was the founder and CEO of FTX before he quit on Friday, established that company, which is now known as Alameda Research.

Only a few short months ago, Bankman-Fried was a media darling, ambitious philanthropist, huge political donor, and billionaire all at the same time.

This week, his net worth collapsed to zero, a remarkable decrease that has drawn analogies to the fall of Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, in 2016, who experienced a similar precipitous decline.

Also Read: Know Why Is Crypto Crashing

What Is FTX?

The largest offices of FTX, which has its official headquarters in the Bahamas, are in Chicago and Miami, and it is administered from the US.

It serves as a platform for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. All cryptocurrencies are built on the same fundamental design as their flagship asset, bitcoin: a publicly accessible “blockchain” that tracks ownership without the involvement of a single centralised authority.

Because it processes the vast majority of bitcoin deals globally, together with its rival, Binance, FTX is substantial and significant. In terms of bitcoin exchanges, FTX and Binance are comparable to offshore gambling establishments.

Each also runs a separate US-regulated business that scrupulously complies with what little US government regulation there is. However, the majority of the money that passes through their books is in fact unrestricted by regulatory constraints.

Read More: What Is Mt. Gox? When Mt. Gox Repayment?

What Happened To FTX?

A problem was started last week on Wednesday when a story from the news service CoinDesk about the cryptocurrency market surfaced.

It asserted that billions of dollars’ worth of FTX’s own cryptocurrency, FTT, was stored on the balance sheet of Alameda, a cryptocurrency hedge fund controlled by FTX’s creator, Sam Bankman-Fried, and that it had been used as collateral for more loans. Given their common ownership, both companies might suffer if the value of FTT dropped.

The slow-burn crisis was sparked on Sunday when Binance’s chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that his company was selling its FTT holdings, worth approximately $500 million, due to “recent revelations that have come to light.”

FTT itself had no value beyond FTX’s long-standing promise to buy any tokens at $22, raising concerns that the entire institution was a castle built on sand. From there, events accelerated. A bank run-like exodus of FTX clients began as the value of FTT plummeted.

As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of https://t.co/FQ3MIG381f. — Binance (@binance) November 9, 2022

Users hurried to withdraw $6 billion (£5.1 billion) in crypto tokens from FTX during a three-day period, according to Bankman-Fried in a message to staff this week, as reported by Reuters. Bankman-Fried called the withdrawal surge a “giant withdrawal surge” for the company.

Bankman-Fried told his staff that typical daily withdrawals reached the tens of millions of dollars. Zhao then intervened to save FTX, declaring on Wednesday that he was pulling out of the purchase agreement on Tuesday after having agreed to buy the company the day before.

Due diligence findings and the start of regulatory inquiries in the US were cited by Binance as evidence that the problems were out of its control and that it was unable to assist.

How Did This Happen?

Over $5 billion of Alameda Research, FTX’s sister hedge fund, was found to be unlocked FTT tokens, according to a “private financial document” cited by cryptocurrency news outlet Coin Desk on November 2.

This presents a challenge because FTX’s value was based on the Alameda hedge fund’s sound financial position. Each was therefore supporting the other in what Alan Watts refers to as the classic “double bind”, the snake eating its own tale.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of FTX rival Binance, announced the platform was selling off $580 million worth of its FTX holdings two days after Coin Desk exposed this contradictory accounting. “FTX is fine,” wrote Bankman-Fried on Monday.

On Twitter, assets are okay Similar to Elon Musk’s assurances to participants in the raging social media fires, this assurance did little to appease the masses. Similar to a classic bank run, investors demanded their money in such a quick and massive manner that FTX was unable to pay them.

Although Binance and FTX are competitors, Zhao decided to save the platform on Tuesday. Announcing that FTX’s decline was too great for it to make up for the following Wednesday, Zhao then withdrew.

In a desperate attempt to raise enough liquid funds to pay its investors on Thursday, Bankman-Fried and FTX tried every trick in the book. Furthermore, FTX declared bankruptcy on Friday after failing to persuade any institution to board the sinking ship.

Is There A Solution?

On Thursday morning, FTX found itself with the choice of declaring bankruptcy or plugging an $8 billion hole it had created. On Thursday, Bankman-Fried posted a series of tweets in which he apologised for the mistakes made, reiterated the need for funding if customers were to receive any of their money back, and disclosed that Alameda Research was closing.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas, where FTX is registered, demanded that all company assets be frozen later on Thursday, implying that any chance of users being able to withdraw money from the exchange was now doomed to failure.

A flaw was discovered by some Twitter users, who offered to pay FTX employees up to $1 million to switch their residency to the Bahamas in order to withdraw their funds from the exchange. Some, it seems, were successful in their endeavor.

A disastrous and wholly unnecessary episode of devastating drama came to an end when FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at 2:14 p.m. on Friday, realising that the hole was simply too big to be filled.

In order to put the size of the FTX collapse into perspective, Bankman-Fried’s personal net worth was estimated to be around $15 billion at the beginning of last week and was heavily reliant on FTX and its assets, including FTT tokens.

Bloomberg estimated this amount to be just $3 at the time of Bankman-Fried’s resignation. This was a little more expensive than one FTT token, which peaked at $80 in September of the previous year.

People are still asking what happened to FTX, which is just the start of the fallout from the FTX collapse. It will be months before the full extent of the damage is known. The roughly one million customers who have lost all of their money are the first to receive attention.

They are without protection, and their only option is to join the long list of creditors who are all vying for the few remaining pieces of property. This fight is likely to be drawn out and largely pointless.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com