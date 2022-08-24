What Happened To Gabby Petito? Gabby Petito, A 22-Year-Old YouTuber And Instagram Influencer, Went Missing

As the couple traversed the country in a van in August 2021, Gabby Petito, an American woman, was killed by her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Although Petito was supposed to return in late August, the voyage really started on July 2, 2021, and was supposed to last four months. Laundrie sparked suspicion when Petito vanished when he drove her van from Wyoming to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, and remained silent about her whereabouts.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on suspicion of using Petito’s debit card to make withdrawals, making him a person of interest in the investigation. On September 13, Laundrie left his Florida home, and on September 17, authorities said he was missing. At the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Petito’s bones were discovered on September 19. She was strangled to death, according to an autopsy.

After a month of rumours regarding Laundrie’s location and a thorough search of the region near his Florida home, his skeleton remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20. Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, it was revealed on November 23.

Laundrie’s confession to killing Petito was eventually made public by the FBI, according to a notebook that was discovered nearby. Due to the couple’s social media posts, video from police body cameras, records from 9-1-1 emergency dispatch calls, and eyewitness reports, the Petito case received widespread media attention.

Who is Gabby Petito?

Before relocating to Blue Point, Florida, where she attended Bayport-Blue Point High School, Gabby Petito lived in North Port, Florida. The enthusiastic traveler was described as being 5’5″, weighing around 110 pounds, and covered in tattoos, one of which said “leave it be” on her forearm. With the couple’s 2021 Ford Transit van, Gabby Petito’s fiancé Laundrie has headed back to Florida. Petito’s family claims that he has also retained legal counsel because he won’t cooperate with law enforcement.

Timeline of the Famous Social Media Influencer Gabby Petito’s Disappearance

During a van road trip to the West Coast and visits to state national parks with her fiance Brian Laundrie, the 22-year-old YouTuber and Instagram influencer Gabby Petito, a resident of Suffolk County, New York, vanished in late August. The engagement between Laundrie and Petito was called off in July 2020. On August 24, she vanished. On July 2, the resident of North Port, Florida, departed from New York City in Petito’s Ford Transit van for their cross-country journey.

They had made the decision to stop at a friend’s house before continuing on to Portland, Oregon. Less than a month prior to Petito’s family reporting her missing, Moab City Police Department released video from August 12. In the “The couple’s van was stopped in the city, roughly 140 miles southeast of Provo, near a grocery shop, and distraught Petito was seen speaking to a police officer.

The live update has concluded and we will share a recording soon. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. #FBIDenver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby's family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/kZiSVmJtqv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

When describing her struggles with her mental health and OCD to the responding officer, Petito was seen crying. My apologies “As the officer questioned Petito about the cause of her emotional collapse, she spoke. The family last heard from Gabby Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, at the end of August when they received her last texts. During a FaceTime call with her mother on August 24, Petito informed her that she would be leaving Utah for the Teton mountain range in Wyoming.

On August 25, she published her final Instagram post about her voyage, in which she was shown in front of a mural of monarch butterflies in Ogden, Utah. In Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, Petito’s was last spotted. “She had previously been in touch with her family members frequently when travelling, according to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, who made the announcement last week during a Thursday news briefing. The family assumed Petito was in the Tetons at the time because of the texts she sent to her mother.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

In the final days of August, Petito vanished, and her fiancé was included as a “person of interest” in the investigation. According to officials, her last known location was Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. In a statement, Richard Stafford, an attorney for the Petito family, stated that the family’s final interaction with Petito occurred on August 30 when they received a final message that read, “There is no service in Yosemite.

The mother, however, does not believe that Petito herself typed the message, according to the police report. Launderie, Petito’s fiancée, drove her white van back to the couple’s North Port residence alone on September 1. The reason he returned alone was unknown, according to Josh Taylor, a spokesman for North Port police, although they discovered “some material.” His parents shared a house “in Petito’s vehicle.

When Petito’s family in New York was unable to get in touch with their daughter on September 11, they notified the Suffolk County, New York Police Department that evening. Police demanded to talk with Laundrie and his family at their house, but the family declined, claiming that they had only been given the contact information for their attorney “Taylor, the police spokeswoman announced during a press conference.

The #FBIDenver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies, in coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department, have been conducting ground surveys at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area. pic.twitter.com/95HjWcEuDU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

“The interaction we had with them ended there,” he said. The family attorney for Petito asked Laundrie’s family to assist in the search for Petito and bring her home on September 16. “At the press conference, cop Stafford read the letter aloud. “Please, if you or your family have any remaining decency, please tell us where Gabby is located. “Gabby returning home is all we want for. The family asked for your assistance in making it happen.

Launderie, Petito’s engaged partner, disappeared on September 17. Authorities from both the local and federal levels started looking. He is not wanted for the crime, but the police say he is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance. On September 18, 50 law enforcement personnel from five regional agencies and the FBI joined the inquiry as K9 dogs were used to conduct ground searches in Grand Teton National Park, the area where Petito was last seen. In a press conference on September 19, the FBI announced that it has discovered human remains in Teton County, Wyoming, which are “consistent with the description of” Petito, 22, who had been missing since that day.

