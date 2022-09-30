What Happened To Gavin Escobar?

A tragic accident claimed the life of former National Football League player Gavin Escobar, who was most known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

At the age of 31, it has been revealed that Gavin Escobar has passed away.

On September 27, 2022, the bodies of two rock climbers, one of whom was identified as Gavin Escobar, were discovered close to a location in California.

It is well known that he played the position of tight end professionally with the Dallas Cowboys.

Biography Of Gavin Escobar

On Sunday, February 3, 1991, Gavin Escobar entered the world. He was born in New York City (Millennials Generation). He’s an Aquarius and he’s 31 years old. As a member of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League, Gavin Escobar plays the position of tight end (NFL).

The Dallas Cowboys picked him up in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His alma mater, San Diego State University, was where he played collegiate football. During his final two years at San Diego State, he was named to the All-MWC First Team.

After his senior year at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, in which he recorded 492 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, he was awarded a scholarship to play football at San Diego State. There is currently no information about the individual’s educational background. For more information, return soon. Gavin Escobar has made it onto lists of the wealthiest celebrities and football players.

Career Of Gavin Escobar

When Escobar was offered and accepted a football scholarship from San Diego State University, he did not hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity. Between the years 2009 and 2012, he was an integral part of the Aztecs’ roster. He had testicular cancer and was redshirted as a true freshman while the tumor was removed and he went into remission.

In 2010, he made 12 starting lineups and finished with 29 catches for 323 yards and 4 scores. Although he played less the following season (only starting 6 of 13 games), his output increased, and he ended up ranking in the top five in the MWC in receptions (51), receiving yards (780), receiving touchdowns (7), and receiving yards per reception. As a junior, he had 42 receptions for 543 yards and scored four touchdowns, good for fourth in the league (6). [2] [4]

Escobar was named to the MWC’s first team both in 2011 and 2012. He played in every game during college and finished with 122 receptions for 1,646 yards and 17 touchdowns. [2] [4] Dallas Cowboys surprised many by selecting him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft (47th overall) despite the team’s mixed success with prior second-round picks, tight ends Anthony Fasano and Martellus Bennett.

What Happened To Gavin Escobar

Gavin Escobar, a former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead on Wednesday after what appears to have been a rock climbing mishap in the Idyllwild area of California. He was 31.

On Thursday, the Riverside County sheriff’s coroner’s office confirmed the identities of climbing victims Escobar, 32, and Chelsea Walsh, 33. Two climbers were reported missing on Wednesday at noon in the San Bernardino National Forest, and their bodies were discovered by firefighters there.

According to authorities, Escobar and Walsh were killed while attempting to scale a “rock face”

Earlier in the day, there was a little rain shower in the area, but authorities were unable to quickly comment on whether or not the weather played a role in the deaths.

Escobar joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2013, and he remained a member of the team for the next three years. After his tenure with the Dolphins, he tried out with the Chiefs, Ravens, Browns, and Chiefs again. He retired from the NFL in 2018, having recorded 30 receptions and eight touchdowns during his time there.

Since February, Escobar had been serving the Long Beach, California, community as a fireman. The Long Beach Fire Department claimed in a Facebook post that Escobar had a wife and two small children.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How old was Gavin Escobar?

31 Years

Who did Gavin Escobar play for?

On Wednesday, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both fell from a cliff near Idyllwild, California, and were declared dead at the scene by the Riverside County sheriff’s office. For context, Escobar was 31.

