What Happened to Global Icon Marilyn Monroe?

How passed away Marilyn Monroe? Questions about a mysterious bruise, a lack of evidence, and political motivations led to the investigation’s reopening in 1982 after it was initially deemed to be a “probable suicide.”

Marilyn Monroe’s housekeeper Eunice Murray and her psychiatrist Ralph Greenson noticed she had become unresponsive inside the bedroom of her home at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles in the early hours of August 5, 1962.

They discovered the terrible reality when they forced open her window: Marilyn Monroe passed away in the early morning hours of August 4 from what seemed to be a barbiturate overdose. She had just turned 36.

Marilyn Monroe was a global icon in real life during a time when that meant something. In addition to being stunning, the famous Hollywood star had romantic ties to some of the most admired men of her era. The world was shocked when Marilyn Monroe passed away at the young age of 36.

Prior to her marriage to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, Monroe had previously wed the renowned playwright Arthur Miller. She had a seductive affair with John F. Kennedy and was friends with Frank Sinatra. Monroe positioned herself as the kind of strong woman that men in positions of authority needed by their side.

But her acting prowess is what got her to the proverbial table in the first place. There are still posters of Monroe’s skirt flapping in the wind in vintage Hollywood cafes from The Seven Year Itch. Her comedic performance in Some Like it Hot elevated ordinary fare to the status of a timeless classic.

She even performed “Happy Birthday” to the President of the United States in front of a stunned audience. The magnetic star instantly died after that. The world was left wondering how Marilyn Monroe passed away in August 1962.

Marilyn Monroe’s Early Life As Norma Jean Mortenson

The effervescent appearance of Marilyn Monroe, who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California, concealed a profound inner fragility and a lifelong battle with substance misuse. The star’s difficult childhood, which was mostly spent in foster homes, contributed to this.

However, her ascent to fame was all the more remarkable given the great strides she made over the following two decades to become the most well-known movie star in the entire globe. Monroe’s filmography had already brought in the equivalent of about $2 billion in today’s money by the 1950s.

It was obvious that her desperate desire of becoming rich and famous as she grew older had come true, but the childhood trauma she experienced at the time remained. The teenage celebrity, who suffered from anxiety and despair, frequently used drugs and alcohol to get temporary comfort.

“[She] was drinking champagne and straight vodka and occasionally popping a pill… I said, ‘Marilyn, the combination of pills and alcohol will kill you.’ And she said, ‘It hasn’t killed me yet.’ Then she took another drink and popped another pill.” — James Bacon, a close friend of Marilyn Monroe.

Monroe’s habits eventually started to interfere with her career. She was sacked from her most recent picture, Something’s Got to Give, because she consistently failed to arrive at the set on time, if at all, and because she frequently forgot her lines when she did.

Directory It was “worth a week’s torment…to get three dazzling minutes on the screen,” according to Billy Wilder, who subsequently recalled.

Given her personal troubles, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Marilyn Monroe’s death in 1962 was ruled a suicide.

Marilyn Monroe Is Found Dead

Peter Lawford, John F. Kennedy’s brother-in-law, was the last person to speak to Marilyn Monroe before she passed away, despite not being present. Saying goodbye to Pat [Lawford’s wife] was how she ended their final phone call. Bid the president adieu. And leave yourself alone because you’re a good man.

Dr. Ralph Greenson, Marilyn Monroe’s psychiatrist, and Dr. Hyman Engelberg, her personal physician, were called to the actress’s bungalow in Los Angeles at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive early on August 5, 1962.

Longtime Monroe housekeeper Eunice Murray called the star’s doctors in a panic after waking up at 3 a.m. and discovering the light in the star’s bedroom still on. She knocked to see if everything was okay, but the locked door and lack of a response worried her.

Greenson entered the client’s room by smashing the bedroom window. He discovered Monroe in bed, completely undressed, with a phone in her hand. The psychiatrist quickly realised that everyone had to face reality. On the other side of the door, he quietly informed Engelberg.

She seems to be dead, according to Greenson.

Around 4.30 AM, Engelberg declared Marilyn Monroe dead and called the police. Milton “Mickey” Rudin, one of her attorneys, hurried over and took care of business on the phone in the interim. Arthur Jacobs, her publicist, hurried over while attending a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Since then, Jacobs has declined to discuss the night of Marilyn Monroe’s passing. Years later, he explained that the events that occurred in Monroe’s bedroom were “too horrific to talk about.”

Although Monroe’s nightstand was strewn with prescription medication, which suggested suicide, the underlying mystery surrounding her death remained.

How Did Marilyn Monroe Die?

The yard of the bungalow was crowded with reporters by dawn. The autopsy of Monroe’s body was performed at the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. When Marilyn Monroe passed away, probably from sleeping pills and the barbiturate Nembutal, tests that day revealed high levels of chloral hydrate in her blood.

Monroe’s death was nevertheless classified as a “probable suicide” in the official death certificate by the coroner. He came to the conclusion that because the levels of chloral hydrate were so high, the sleeping pills had to have been consumed “very quickly,” or in less than a minute.

In the meantime, the police report from the authorities suggested that Marilyn Monroe’s passing might have been an accident. However, her friends found it hard to believe the vivacious star had passed away so suddenly.

What Caused Marilyn Monroe’s Death And Was There A Conspiracy Behind It?

The idea that Marilyn Monroe’s death was planned by Robert Kennedy is arguably the most well-known conspiracy theory. The goal in this case, popularised by actor Gianni Russo of Godfather fame, was allegedly to protect John F. Kennedy from irreparable character ruination should their relationship ever come to light.

The mob and Chicago crime lord Sam Giancana were seeking the actress in order to get to the president, according to Russo, who claimed to be her ex-boyfriend. The idea was to capture a threesome of the two and Robert Kennedy on camera in order to bribe the president into conquering Cuba and handing over control of its casinos to the mob.

When Monroe was made aware of the scheme, she vowed to expose those responsible to the press. She was later murdered by Robert Kennedy in an effort to put an end to the whole situation.

Some theorists were more wary of Monroe’s wealth and those in charge of it, suspecting that they might have injected the actress with barbiturates on purpose to get complete access to her finances.

But, everyone agrees that she was killed by a deadly injection, which is corroborated by the fact that she had no pill capsules in her body and a small, puzzling bruise on her lower torso.

Her will and an untold number of unexplained papers that were secreted away in shopping bags and taken out by her business manager Inez Melson within 48 hours of Monroe’s passing were further issues. All of this was carried out as the police collected witness statements.

The actress’s will, on the other hand, created a $100,000 trust and was submitted for probate on August 16. Her mother received a yearly allowance of $5,000, the widow of her acting coach received $2,500, her half-sister received $10,000, her old secretary received another $10,000, and writer Norman Rosten received $5,000.

None of these kind donations are unusual, but the last one caught my attention. Monroe allegedly believed that Dr. Marianne Kris, her New York psychiatrist, who had imprisoned her against her will in a padded cell at the Payne Whitney Clinic in 1961, should receive 25% of her inheritance.

We may never know for sure how Marilyn Monroe passed her, but we do know that she was a talented and intelligent young woman who fulfilled her aspirations before passing away tragically as a result.

