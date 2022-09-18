What Happened To Julio Rodriguez On The Mariners?

On December 29, 2000, Julio Yamel Rodrguez was born. He is a Dominican professional baseball outfielder who now plays for the Seattle Mariners.

Both Baseball America and MLB.com have him ranked as the best possible prospect for the Mariners as of the month of August 2021.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Rodriguez will not be available for Tuesday’s game against the Nationals because he will be serving a one-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing incident that took place on June 26 between the Angels and the Seattle Mariners.

According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Rodriguez was initially granted a two-game suspension from Major League Baseball; but, following a successful appeal on Sunday, the suspension was reduced to one game.

Because Rodriguez was one of three Mariners suspended after the incident that occurred on June 26, the club was given permission to stagger the punishments for the rest of the players.

Rodriguez will have to sit out his suspension now that J.P. Crawford and Jesse Winker have both completed their respective four-game and six-game suspensions. It is anticipated that the 21-year-old All-Star will return to centre field for the series finale in Washington on Wednesday.

According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Rodriguez was only able to make one at-bat against the Angels on Sunday before he was booted from the game for his participation in a benches-clearing altercation in the second inning. The brawl occurred during the game’s second inning.

When Angels starter Andrew Wantz fired his first pitch behind the star rookie after inducing a leadoff lineout from J.P. Crawford, the home plate umpire issued a warning to both teams. Rodriguez was at the plate when the warning was given, and it was during the first inning.

After that, Wantz proceeded to hit Jesse Winker in the hip during the second inning, which resulted in a fight that lasted for 18 minutes and forced a delay in the game.

Rodriguez was one of eight players or managers who were removed after the ensuing brawl; MLB will evaluate the incident before announcing any suspensions for players or managers.

In the event that it is discovered that Rodriguez did, in fact, throw any punches during the altercation, the league may decide to sanction him in some way.

“I literally cannot wait to play in front of you guys.”



Julio has a message for you, Mariners fans. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/I1Ykf1LoJm — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 6, 2022

The level of sheer power that Rodriguez is able to create to the opposite field is the hitting feature that stands out the most and is the most amazing aspect of his game. Rodriguez’s compact, two-handed swing generates such torque that balls leave with heavy topspin and just keep going. This is due to the fact that Rodriguez’s bat speed may be among the greatest in the Mariners’ organization.

It would be interesting to see how he does against breaking and offspeed pitches considering that he will not be going to Triple-A. He has been dominant against fastballs at all of his stops in the Minor Leagues. His plate discipline still has room for development, but this spring he demonstrated a more meticulous flair for laying off pitches that were not in his favour.

We could go on and on about his 70-grade hit tool, exit velocities that were close to 120 miles per hour, and his quickness both on the basepaths and in centre field. To put it another way, Rodrguez, who is now ranked as the third best overall prospect in MLB Pipeline, has the “wow” factor.

Just look at his Spring Training, when he launched a home run at 117 mph in his first at-bat, hit an inside-the-parker to show off his ever-growing speed tool, and then days later finished one triple short of the cycle.

According to Jerry Dipoto, the president of baseball operations for the Mariners, the 21-year-old has “knocked them out of the park” in response to every challenge that the team has presented to him.

Even though he hasn’t even made his debut yet, he has quickly become one of the most famous players in the club thanks to his charming nature and million-dollar smile.

Since Ken Griffey Jr. made his debut in 1989, it’s possible to argue that the Mariners haven’t had a prospect with this level of talent and charm since he first entered the league.

Rodriguez’s ability to move quickly, despite his 6-foot-4 height and 228-pound weight, makes him the best candidate for centre field among Seattle’s outfield players.

He moved there more exclusively for 12 games during the end of the previous year at Double-A Arkansas, which may be a hint to the plans of the Mariners.

It is likely that the Mariners will use him in the corners while they are resting Jarred Kelenic, Jesse Winker, and Mitch Haniger. He made his major league debut as a right fielder, but given his frame and 60-grade arm, it is possible that he will spend time in the corners.

Rodriguez is likely to spend the least amount of time at designated hitter out of all of the guys that the Mariners intend to use in their plan to build in rest by rotating through different players.

