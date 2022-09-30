What Happened To Kris Kross?

The very name “Kris Kross” evokes feelings of longing for the 1990s. Have you recently found yourself following the fashion of wearing your clothes inside out? Hip hop and rap music, in particular, experienced a creative explosion in the early 1990s.

Despite being only 13 years old at the time, the rap duo Kris Kross was warmly received by the music industry of the 1990s. Their 1992 smash hit “Jump” and their signature fashion of wearing clothes backward have become instant classics.

Kris Kross Early Life And Career

As a first step, let’s go back to the very beginning. Daddy Mac” Smith and James Christopher “Mac Daddy” or “Miggida Miggida Mac” Kelly make up the duo known as Kris Kross. They went to school together in Atlanta and have been close ever since they first met in first grade.

They began performing together at a young age, and it was during one of their mall shows that they caught the attention of famous rapper and producer Jermaine Dupre. Once signed to the Ruffhouse Records label, they dropped their debut album, Totally Krossed Out, in the early spring of 1992.

Dupri ended up being responsible for the entire album’s successful production. Jump, their debut and most recognizable single, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for an impressive eight weeks. For a rap song, that was an unprecedentedly lengthy reign atop the charts. The album Totally Krossed Out produced two singles, the second of which, “Warm It Up,” featured the self-assured performance of the band but peaked at number 14 on the charts. This helped the album break through to the multi-platinum level.

Kris Kross Mainstream Success

Kris Kross Da Bomb, their second album, came out in late 1993. That album was another huge win for the young Chrises, as it went platinum.

The release of their final album, Young, Rich, and Dangerous, also signaled the end of the band. This is not to say that the album failed. After selling over 500,000 copies around the world, it was officially certified gold. Soon after, they signed with a new record label, Judgement Records, and released a new album.

Sadly, the album with 25 songs was never released. After their breakup, the members of Kris Kross pursued scattered solo careers and eventually faded into obscurity. They all separated to pursue careers in production and songwriting.

What Happened To Kris Kross

After being discovered unresponsive at his house, Kelly was sent to an Atlanta hospital where he passed away on May 1 at the age of 34.

According to the investigator Betty Honey, a toxicology test revealed that he had a combination of narcotics present in his system.

According to the report filed by the police, Kelly’s mother disclosed to the officers that her son had taken heroin and cocaine the night before he passed away. In addition to this, she stated that he had a history of abusing drugs.

Kelly, also known as “Mac Daddy,” and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith were the two members that comprised the group Kris Kross. Their popular single “Jump” from 1992 is the one that most people remember them for.

The two were found at the age of 13 in an Atlanta shopping center; they were known for wearing their pants backwards and extremely baggy.

Kelly was described as “kind, giving, and fun-loving” in a joint statement published by his record label, So So Def, and his mother, Donna Kelly Pratte, after his death.

‘His Legacy Will Live On’

The statement read, “To millions of admirers around the world, he was the trend-setting, backward-pants-wearing one-half of Kris Kross who loved making music.”

To us, however, he was always simply Chris: the affable host with the most. His time with us was brief, but the memories we made with him will last a lifetime. The music he created will be the lasting legacy of this man. Jump was Kris Kross’s first and most hit song, propelling the then-teenage duo to overnight fame.

The record, which was written by Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri, topped the US charts in May 1992 and peaked at #2 in the UK. Over the course of eight weeks, it sold four million copies and was the best-seller in the United States. After releasing their debut album, Totally Krossed Out, which went multi-platinum, Kris Kross went on tour with Michael Jackson.

They had several minor singles like “Warm It Up” and “Tonite’s Tha Night,” but nothing like the massive popularity of their first single. Before Kelly and Smith went their separate ways, Kris Kross released two additional albums in the ’90s.In February, they reunited onstage to commemorate the record company So Def’s 20th anniversary with a special performance.

FAQs – People Also Ask

What ever happened to Criss Cross?

Chris Kelly passed away on May 1, 2013, from a heroin overdose. Rappers Eminem and Dr. Dre have both made references to him in their albums and songs.

How did Chris from Kriss Kross pass away?

When a drug or other substance is used in excess of what is considered safe, it is called an overdose. This is the norm when there is a potential for health risks. It is possible to have a toxic state or even die from taking too much of a substance.

