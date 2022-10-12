What Happened To Lauren Burham Luyendyk, The 22nd Season Runner-Up On The Bachelor?

As a contestant on the 22nd season of “The Bachelor,” American reality star and social media celebrity Lauren Burnham Luyendyk first gained widespread attention in the United States.

Aside from that, Burnham is well-known for the fact that she is the wife of Arie Luyendyk Jr., a racing driver. The Bachelor on ABC has provided many underappreciated artists with a platform to showcase their work.

The unexpected proposal that Dutch-born American car racing driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. made to Lauren on the season of The Bachelor brought her to the attention of the public. Vonage is a phone and internet provider, and Lauren is working as a sales professional for the corporation.

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Early Life

Lauren Burnham, a Scorpio, was born on November 19th, 1991 in the city of Virginia Beach, in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Luke is her younger brother, and she is the only kid that her parents will ever have.

Burnham is a native-born American and of White racial heritage. She attended Central Washington University and graduated with a degree in Pre-Medicine Studies in 2011. She continued her education at Old Dominion University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology there.

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Career

From 2014 till 2015, Lauren Burnham served as a sales intern for Check-6 Inc. Additionally, she worked with Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services as an emergency medical technician for a period of three years.

In 2012, she started working as a home health aide, during which time she provided a variety of activities, including providing home care for a kid with special needs, teaching money management, hygiene, and exercise practise, and acting as a role model.

Before she began working on “The Bachelor,” she held positions as a sales executive for Vonage Business and as an expert in marketing for CAVU International, respectively.

Burnham rose to notoriety after taking part in the 22nd season of The Bachelor as a contestant among other notable women such as Krystal Nielson, Kendall Long, Jacqueline Trumbull, and Rebecca Kufrin.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is a professional racer who was the first runner-up on season 8 of The Bachelorette. This season, all of the contestants competed for his affections.

Who Is Lauren Burnham’s Husband?

Chris Crane, a hockey player, and Lauren Burnham were seriously involved. They became engaged because they wished to marry and live together forever. But regrettably, they were unable to make things work, and in 2017 she called off their engagement.

She then began dating Arie Luyendyk Jr., a racing car driver and real estate agent. On live TV, Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to her. On January 12, 2019, they exchanged wedding vows. On Instagram, she shared a tonne of photos from their wedding. On her Instagram, she published a picture with the comment,

“One lifetime”

In Hawaii’s Maui, at Haiku Mill, they had their ideal wedding. Unexpectedly, Twilight: Breaking Dawn served as the wedding’s motif. Designer Hayley Paige created Lauren Burnham’s wedding gown, and it was the ideal dress that made her seem like an angel and concealed her pregnancy.

Both Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s wedding bands were made of rose gold and platinum and featured 200 French-cut diamonds. Arie Luyendyk Jr. started to cry as soon as he saw his wife heading down the aisle because she looked just as he had anticipated. Lauren Burnham experienced a similar emotion when she saw him waiting for her.

Although she made an effort to conceal her pregnancy during her wedding, she soon began to share several photos on her social media accounts, including Instagram, that showed off her growing baby belly. soon after the birth of a girl. On May 29, 2019, they had their first child. They gave their young child the name Alessi Ren Luyendyk.

What Happened To Lauren Burnham Luyendyk?

After giving birth to boy-and-girl twins on June 11, 2021, Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren have already left the hospital. On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Lauren was released from the hospital, although she described the news as “bittersweet” on her Instagram Stories.

The little daughter of Lauren and Arie needed to stay behind so she could get some extra attention. Before announcing her discharge, Lauren posted a brand-new picture of the twins. She captioned a video of the infants, “Today is very bittersweet.” We’re getting to go out of the hospital,” she wrote. Lauren revealed that her infant daughter will not be travelling with them on the following slide.

Lauren replied with the devastated heart emoji, “but little sis has to stay behind for now.” She tweeted, “Please say prayers for our girl,” adding, “I’ve never felt sadness like this.”

Lauren’s Health

After revealing that she is “immobile” right now, Lauren Luyendyk’s fans are worried about her. The mother of three shared on her Instagram Stories that she’s been going through something, but she was unsure whether or not to disclose the specifics or how.

Since then, Lauren and Arie Luyendyk, who she met on “The Bachelor,” have shared images and videos to their individual Instagram Stories in which Lauren is seen appearing to just move the top half of her body.

Arie posted a video of the entire family on a stroll on October 9, 2022, including Lauren’s mother, who appeared to be staying with them as an additional pair of hands. Arie was pulling Lauren while she was seated in a waggon and wearing knee-high compression socks.

Alessi, 3, was walking next to the waggon while the twins were in a double stroller that Lauren’s mother was pushing. Lauren was holding their hands. Lauren has mentioned that she has trouble sleeping and walking as some of her symptoms. In order to make her more comfortable at night, her friends actually brought a recliner over.

In one of the videos Arie posted, Lauren can be seen dozing off on the couch with one of the big couch pillows draped across her body. Lux is cuddling with her on top of the cushion as she holds his head in one hand and strokes his back with the other. He clearly adores his mom, Arie said in the caption of the picture.

It’s probable that Lauren hasn’t yet received a diagnosis because she hasn’t said anything about what’s wrong with her. Whatever is going on seems to be a recent development because she appeared to be fine in pictures while standing by herself while Lauren and Arie were in Napa in September.

