What Happened To Lee Corso? During ESPN’s Live Coverage, Lee Corso Stood Up And Left The NFL Draft

After being absent from the set of ESPN’s “College GameDay” for a whole year due to worries regarding COVID-19, long time college football pundit and former coach Lee Corso made his triumphant return to the show’s studio on Saturday.

In the previous season of the show, Corso participated, although he did it from a remote location, broadcasting from his home in Orlando, Florida.

Lee Richard Corso is a well-known sports broadcaster and football analyst for ESPN in the United States. He is also a former head coach.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, he has served as a featured analyst on ESPN’s coverage of college football games under the banner of College GameDay.

A career college football coaching record of 73–85–6 was compiled by Corso while he was employed as the head football coach at the University of Louisville from 1969 until 1972, at Indiana University Bloomington from 1973 until 1982, and at Northern Illinois University in 1984.

During this time, Corso amassed a total of 73 wins, 85 losses, and 6 ties.

In 1985, he was the head coach of the Orlando Renegades, who competed in the United States Football League and finished with a record of 5–13.

There is absolutely no tactful way to begin discussing it; Lee Corso’s return to College Gameday this season was very difficult to observe.

It took less than one segment with the Gameday icon for fans to begin openly wondering aloud why Lee Corso hasn’t retired yet and openly worrying about him as he struggled through the points he was attempting to make.

Fans began to wonder aloud why Lee Corso hasn’t retired yet after seeing him struggle through the points he was trying to make.

What Happened To Lee Corso?

Particularly unsettling and agonising to see was Corso’s explanation of his prediction for the SEC championship game and the route to the National Championship Game. The situation is not enjoyable. Corso deserves better, and this is terrible in every way.

Since having a stroke in 2009, Corso has struggled with his cognitive abilities. Just a few months after his stroke, he made an incredible recovery and returned to College Gameday, but his signature zip has lost its sharpness.

While there is no denying his excitement for college football at this point in his life, there isn’t much evidence to suggest that we should all continue doing this. He is also almost 90 years old.

The entire situation just smells and feels incredibly nasty. Corso deserves far more than to be a person we wait awkwardly to finish talking to for all that he has accomplished for the game and for how we enjoy the flavour of eating on Saturday slates.

Twitter did something it rarely seems capable of: it tabled the snark and expressed sincere concern rather than mocking Corso for stumbling and mumbling through what he had to say.

Since everyone on Twitter agreed that Corso’s situation is terrible, horrible, and unfair to all parties concerned, that just goes to show how awful things have gotten.

The age and condition of Corso are known to GameDay viewers. He still has speech impairments after a fairly nasty stroke he had in 2009. As “retired coach Lee Corso” when he first appeared on the programme in 1987.

After 35 years, it is clear that his time as Gameday’s host is coming to an end with the use of a remote control and some elementary math. Due to Saturday’s Week Zero broadcast of College Gameday, this issue is being discussed more this week.

The other show contributors were in far-off places, while anchor Rece Davis was in the ESPN studios. That means Corso was hosting his segments of the show from an impromptu county fair in his garden. Corso frequently struggled to make sense of his own words and frequently made mistakes in his grammar.

The structure of Saturday’s performance undoubtedly made this situation worse even though it is not a new trend. Five separate analysts in five different locations were to contribute, and Davis was responsible with hosting from a location and incorporating their contributions.

Because of the delay caused by your interruptions outside of your set speaking time, some of those analysts don’t fully understand what Davis is certain to know.

This leads to discourse that frequently devolves into a complete mess. Rece Davis is the only performer who can keep the show on track due to his extraordinary talent and patience.

Corso’s performance is being evaluated against this background, leading some to assert that his time has come. Those who are not demanding his total ouster say that he might still be able to handle simply the picks section.

Already, Corso’s involvement has been significantly reduced; he frequently leaves the set for lengthy stretches at a time.

Not only will the departure of Corso be upsetting for the viewers who adore the character he has developed into, but it will also probably be painful for those who have grown to be his TV family. They will stop at nothing to keep Corso from leaving College GameDay until he is completely ready to do so.

The second problem is that when Corso leaves the performance, the most favored section is lost. Corso and his selection cannot be replaced, as Paul Finebaum of ESPN notes on this week’s Jason Barrett Podcast.

In spite of the fact that Pat McAfee’s GameDay appearances were incredibly entertaining, you didn’t for a second think that he would continue the headgear pick and instead saw him as Corso’s comedic foil. For anyone to attempt it would be sacrilegious.

We will all no longer begin our Saturdays’ college football games in the same manner after Corso retires, which will happen very soon. Numerous individuals have urged ESPN to terminate Lee Corso’s employment. Corso’s critics appear to believe that his advanced age has rendered him ineligible to play college football.

It’s time, even though nobody wants the Lee Corso era to end, not fans, perhaps not ESPN, and most definitely not Corso himself. The legend must be allowed to leave this world as the iconic figure we will always remember him as, rather than what is currently taking place, for the benefit of everyone, but especially for Corso.

