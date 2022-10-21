What Happened To Liz Truss? The Members Of The Conservative Party Forced Her Out

Since 2010, Liz Truss has represented South West Norfolk in the British parliament as an MP. From 2019 until 2021, she held the positions of Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs before taking on the role of Minister for Women and Equalities in 2019.

Under David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson, Liz Truss was given several cabinet appointments. She emerged as one of the two surviving contenders in the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election (the other being Rishi Sunak). She was proclaimed the victor in September 2022, becoming the UK’s next prime minister as a result.

On October 20, 2022, she did, though, retire from her post as prime minister, with her successor taking over on that day. After serving for just 45 days, Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, making history as the prime minister with the shortest tenure in Britain. A new leader is now required for the United Kingdom.

The leaders of the party with the most seats in parliament serve as prime ministers in the United Kingdom; they are not chosen by the general public. General elections must be held at least once every five years, although they can happen whenever the population chooses to go to the polls to choose its legislative representatives. The current administration schedules them.

Who Is Liz Truss?

On July 26, 1975, in Oxford, England, Liz Truss was born. Mary Elizabeth Liz Truss is her full name. John Kenneth was his father, and Priscilla Marie Truss was his mother. His mother, Priscilla Marie Truss, worked as a nurse, while his father, John Kenneth, was a professor of mathematics at the University of Leeds in England.

He acquired his early schooling from this location after his family moved from Oxford to Scotland just 4 years after his birth. She lived in Scotland from 1979 and 1985. West Primary School and Leeds Roundhay School were the locations of his early education.

Liz Truss moved to Canada from Scotland after a period of time there. The new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has been chosen. By defeating her competitor leader of Indian descent Rishi Sunak, she won the British prime ministerial election.

Despite a close race for electoral votes, Liz eventually defeated Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunak in the UK’s prime ministerial election with 81,326 votes. Liz will become Britain’s third female prime minister after winning this election by over 20,000 votes.

The head of the British Conservative Party, Truss, has served with her as three different British prime ministers. Truss has served as the foreign secretary for the past 11 months after being selected six times to the cabinet. But now that Queen Elizabeth of Britain is in power, she will be the 15th Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian descent, competed for the position of prime minister when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned. Both candidates were viewed as good candidates for the position. But eventually, Liz Truss will defeat Rishi Sunak by 20,000 votes, becoming the new prime minister of Britain.

Liz Truss Political Career

Truss worked as an accountant for a shell business after earning his degree from Marton College in 1996. From 1996 to 2000, she was employed at Shell. After that, though, he quit this position and began working for the telecommunications firm Cable & Wireless.

She advanced to the rank of Economic Director while employed by this company. But he quit this corporation in 2005, and in 2006, he began a new political career by becoming a member of parliament. The Liberal Democrat Party was Liz Truss’s first political affiliation. She was the president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats at the time of her graduation.

Later on, though, he joined the Conservative Party after leaving the Liberal Democrats. Even though his father supported the Liberal Democrats, he chose not to run for office. When he initially entered the 1998 Greenwich London Borough Council election, he began his political career. But he had to accept defeat throughout this.

He ran for the Greenwich London Borough Council again in 2002 but lost that election as well. In the year 2006, it was chosen for the first time as a councillor. She initially entered the British Parliament in 2010 after being elected as an MP, marking the beginning of the rest of her career.

Two years after being a member of parliament, in 2012, he was appointed minister of education. During this time, he completed numerous significant tasks and received widespread praise. He was assigned control of the Environment Ministry in 2014, and he served in that capacity. During his first 15 years in politics, he collaborated with three British Prime Ministers.

Prior to becoming prime minister, this individual was appointed as foreign secretary. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Britain’s political crisis, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak and Truss competed for the position of British Prime Minister. By over 20,000 votes, Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in the race for prime minister on September 5, 2022.

What Happened To Liz Truss?

Liz Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office, becoming Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister and the third Conservative Party PM in as many years.

Truss remarked outside 10 Downing Street, “I can’t deliver the Conservative Party’s mandate.” “I’ve told the King I’m retiring as Conservative Party leader.” Truss narrowly defeated former Treasury head Rishi Sunak in a Sept. 5 election. Truss promised to slash taxes and raise defense spending. She wouldn’t explain how she’d address the cost-of-living challenge.

Truss got 81,326 votes against Sunak’s 60,399. Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister for his handling of sexual misconduct claims against a senior minister. Queen Elizabeth II appointed Truss on Sept. 6. Two days later, Elizabeth died at 96. Truss outlined intentions to overturn a prohibition on fracking and a £150 billion strategy to manage energy bills for two years.

The Resolution Foundation, a British research tank, said the measure would give the richest tenth of U.K. households more than £2,200. Two weeks later, Truss and Treasury Chief Kwasi Kwarteng released an economic package that permitted $50 billion in unfunded tax cuts, which destroyed the pound and boosted government borrowing costs.

IMF warns Britain’s incoming government to reconsider tax cuts. The Bank of England will buy bonds through Oct. 14 to calm the market and lower government borrowing costs. Truss told the BBC on Sept. 29 that she will persist with the unpopular strategy despite market turmoil.

“We had to take decisive measures to strengthen our economy, get Britain going, and deal with inflation,” she said. “But as prime minister, I’m willing to do it because I want to grow the economy.” Truss altered direction after market reaction and Conservative Party examination, calling the 45% top income tax rate a “distraction.”

Kwarteng moved budgetary planning and economic estimates from Nov. 23 to Oct. 31. Truss replaced Kwarteng with Jeremy Hunt on Oct. 14. Kwarteng was the second-shortest-serving chancellor, serving 38 days. On Oct. 17, Hunt scrapped nearly all of Truss’ tax cuts, slashed energy subsidies, and abandoned her vow to not decrease public spending.

The government must save billions of pounds and make “tough decisions” before Oct. 31. Truss apologized and accepted she had made mistakes, but said she “took responsibility and made the right decisions for the country’s economic stability.” She promised to keep power, calling herself “a fighter and not a quitter.” Within hours, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned, slamming Truss and citing “concerns about the course of this government.”

A chaotic Wednesday evening vote over drilling for shale gas was the final straw for many Conservative lawmakers. Party whips were accused of adopting heavy-handed tactics to secure votes. Chris Bryant, a Labor Party politician, said he “saw people being bullied” Conservatives lied.

