What Happened To Missy? Missy Peregrym Leaves “FBI” For Maternity Leave

One of the main characters in the CBS criminal drama series “FBI,” which was created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, is Maggie Bell, who is portrayed by Missy Peregrym.

Maggie, an FBI special agent assigned to the New York Field Office, acts as the team’s de facto head while they are in the field.

She was born in the Midwest of the United States, and various members of her family have worked in law enforcement down the decades. Jason Bell, an investigative journalist, was Maggie’s former husband.

Sometime before the show began, he was killed in a car accident. Maggie hasn’t been seen on the show since season 4 episode 18, despite being crucial to the overarching plot of the series.

Maggie is bidding “FBI” farewell once more. As Missy Peregrym, who plays the character, is going on maternity leave, this was her final performance in Season 4 on Tuesday.

Missy Peregrym was absent from the cast of the FBI on Tuesday as CBS broadcast the season finale. On social media in February, the actor revealed that she was expecting.

Peregrym informed showrunner Rick Eid in real life that she was expecting her second child. Maggie went away on an undercover mission when she previously took a break from the CBS show during Season 2 to give birth to her first child.

Did Maggie Bell Leave FBI?

The New York Field Office of the FBI searches for a terrorist with Sarin gas in Season 4 episode 18 titled “Fear Nothing.”

Maggie and her partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) race against time to get there before the aforementioned terrorist releases the toxic chemical after learning that the aforementioned terrorist is actually an empty lab. They are unable to put on hazmat gear because of their limited free time.

As they search the complex, Maggie and OA separate to cover more land. Maggie is able to kill Hakeen Abbas the terrorist when they come into contact, but not before he unintentionally fires a Sarin canister.

Safety procedures are activated when the gas starts to leak from it, the door shuts, and she is locked inside. Fortunately, OA comes across Maggie and gets her out of the space.

She is then transferred to the hospital, where the medical staff informs OA and the others that she has a decent chance of making a full recovery.

OA admits to Maggie that he couldn’t do what they do without her when they were alone. Maggie appears to nod even though she is now unconscious, exalting OA. Maggie Bell stayed on “FBI.”

The character’s absence from the programme isn’t meant to last forever and is connected to actual events. In order to keep the programme going, it was important that they were able to bring over a character from Chicago P.D.

The scenario that Specials Agent Maggie Bell was in was aided to be created by the show. We will be bringing you the wonderful news of Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley welcoming their first child into the world very soon.

The third season of FBI is something that many fans are interested in, so perhaps we will be able to offer some positive news about it soon.

Is Maggie Coming Back To FBI In Season 5?

The good news is that Maggie will return and we haven’t seen the last of Missy Peregrym’s Special Agent Maggie Bell! Although the character has not been eliminated from the programme, Maggie won’t be returning immediately away.

Missy Peregrym aka Maggie has a special message for the #FBIFam. ❤️ Send her your love and congratulations down below! pic.twitter.com/A4SgxBFIcX — FBI (@FBICBS) April 20, 2022

Before the fifth season of FBI began, it was announced that Missy Peregrym would miss a number of episodes as Maggie remained injured. Although the exact date of Maggie’s comeback is unknown, we do know it will happen this fall within the first part of the season.

Where is Missy Peregrym Now?

Maggie Bell is absent from the final few episodes of season 4 and even the first few episodes of season 5 since Missy Peregrym took maternity leave because she was expecting her second child at the time.

While she was expecting her first child, she also took a maternity break in season 2. Maggie was said to be on an undercover operation in the television programme.

This time, Peregrym also spoke with the show’s creator, Rick Eid, who came up with an explanation for why she wasn’t present in the narrative. Mela Joséphine Oakley, Peregrym’s second child, was born on June 6th, 2022.

In an Instagram post, she stated that she will be returning to the FBI in September once her maternity leave ended. Peregrym stated in the caption, “FBI is starting up again in a few weeks, but I will be going back to work in September.”

“I’m relieved and thankful that I have the time and space to connect with my family, to rest and recuperate, and to be a mother (which is tougher than job!). I am aware that having this is a privilege, but I wish every mother, parent, and caregiver did as well. Thank you to the entire community for their love, prayers, and support. “

Peregrym is expected to appear in the season, most likely in the middle or towards the end as she is mentioned as one of the season 5 cast members on the CBS press website.

