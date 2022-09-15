What Happened To Nic Kerdiles? What Did He Reveal On Instagram?

On the late evening of February 2, Savannah and her father, Todd Chrisley, were by Growing Up Chrisley actor Nic Kerdiles’ side as he spoke candidly for many minutes about his experience with a suicide attempt.

The 28-year-old hockey player said it wasn’t easy to share his experiences, but he believed doing so “might benefit somebody else.” The terrifying event, according to Todd, took place “within the last 48 hours.”

Nic started up by saying, “I’m really grateful to be here today. To paraphrase: “I recently went through COVID as well, and now, knowing a lot more about it, I kind of understand why this circumstance would have happened the other night.”

Former ice hockey forward and ex-boyfriend of Savannah Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles, has just taken to Instagram to spill the beans. The 28-year-old man posted a video of himself flexing and showing off his toned physique. Why did they make this video, anyway? Keep reading to learn more.

Nic Kerdiles Shows Off His Chiseled Abs

Savannah and Nic broke up their engagement in September of 2020, but remained cordial afterward. In 2017, the two met each other on Instagram, and things were looking good. Finally, in 2019, he popped the question to the reality personality.

They had broken off their engagement but were still seeing each other. Two months later, Chrisley finally admitted that the couple was done. Chrisley revealed in August 2021, “Nic is still in my life,” hinting at a second chance at love between her and her ex. We haven’t quite got this figured out yet.

It seems like things have improved for the former NHL player. During a boomerang video he shot for his Instagram story, he turned the camera back on himself. As the light glistened off his toned body, he proudly displayed his six-pack.

A member of the Anaheim Ducks was seen wearing black shorts and sporting Apple AirPods in his ears. He asked his followers, “Who else runs for the tan?” in the post’s caption. It seems like Nic has figured out a way to get a healthy tan while yet maintaining an active lifestyle.

Is Nic Still Struggling With Mental Health Issues?

Another video was sent to him, and he explained the circumstances behind it. The video was uploaded with the remark “I was just sent this from someone that I couldn’t picture it being more perfect for, in this particular moment,” written by Nic. That’s right, right back at you.

The video’s message to people with mental health problems was powerful. It was written: “I don’t think people appreciate how much strength it takes to get yourself out of a low place emotionally. Whether you did it today or yesterday, “I’m proud of you,” the video said.

Nic Kerdiles Attempts Suicide While Intoxicated

To fill in the gaps for the uninitiated, in February 2022, Kerdiles did an Instagram Live with Savannah and her father, Todd, explaining his near-death experience. According to the ex-NHL player, he has been combining booze and his COVID meds ever since he was first diagnosed. When combined, they caused the American ice hockey player to pass out.

Suicide by alcohol poisoning seemed likely given that he was found with a firearm next to him when he came to. “I don’t know where I was at in my mental condition,” he said, “but with the despair, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, and the booze, I did something that I never imagined I would ever do.”

Kerdiles also thanked the woman who broke up with him and her father for supporting him. It’s fantastic that he’s back on his feet and out there trying new things to improve his quality of life.

Nic’s tanning method is not only effective but also beneficial to one’s mental health; what do you think about it? Why do you run, if you do so? Leave a comment below and let us know.

FAQs – People Also Ask

What is Nic kerdile’s net worth?

Former NHL player Nic Kerdile is currently estimated to be worth $3 million annually. Starting in 2017, Nic signed a one-year contract with the Ducks worth $650,000.

What did Nic Kerdiles reveal on Instagram?

Who is Nicolas Kerdiles?

A free agent in the National Hockey League, Nicolas Kerdiles can play for any team in the league. He is currently under contract with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and spent the previous season playing for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose (NHL).

