What Happened To ODR Skis After Shark Tank?

There were more unique products and CEOs than ever before on season 12 of ABC’s Shark Tank. Many current CEOs submitted applications while waiting for the pandemic to pass, and an equal number of people started businesses while waiting for the pandemic to pass. In a similar vein, Kevin Greco, CEO (or “Chief Enthusiast Officer”) of ODR Skis, approached the Sharks in hopes of gaining investment in exchange for a percentage of the company. He was able to raise $350,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in the company.

All the sharks passed on him, so he didn’t get the investment he was hoping for or benefit from any of the Sharks’ knowledge. Kevin, however, seemed optimistic as he left Shark Tank, raising the possibility that his business would thrive despite the lack of an investment.

What Is ODR Skis?

Skates known as Sled Dogs, or ODR Skis, are a one-of-a-kind hybrid of ice skating and skiing. These skates were designed to make it easier to move around heavy equipment, and their compact size made that a reality. Skaters of all experience levels can benefit from using ODR Skis, as they were made with them in mind.

Kevin Greco, who founded ODR Skis and is sometimes referred to as the company’s “Chief Enthusiast Officer,” is an avid skier. He learned to ski as a child in Alaska and later used those skills while working for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Later, Kevin spent a year at Intel before moving on to SpaceX,

where he developed SpaceX’s Mechanical Engineering strategy plans. As he remained employed by SpaceX, he maintained his focus on getting ODR into orbit. With ODR Skis, Greco hopes to keep winter sports available to everyone and bring them to veterans.

Who Is The Founder Of ODR Skis?

ODR Skis was founded by Kevin Greco, who serves as “Chief Enthusiast Officer.” He learned to ski as a child in Alaska and later used those skills while working for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Intent on bringing more people to ski resorts, a group of mountain enthusiasts founded ODR Skis. Kevin Greco and his crew have decades of combined skiing experience, and in just a few short years, they expanded from a small core of riders to thousands spread across 41 countries.

The business began in 2014 in Norway and has since expanded across the rest of Europe. Greco now has the ability to expand its business operations in the United States thanks to newly acquired distribution rights. Skating on snow with a team of huskies is a lot easier than skiing or snowboarding. They fit on your feet like regular skis and clip to your boots. Simple as that, just fasten them and go. Kevin grew up in Utah, where he learned to ski.

Before becoming CEO of Sled Dogs USA in 2017, he worked in data analytics for sales and marketing. He even put his knowledge to use for a little over a year during his time on Space-X. He decided to join the company in order to merge his two interests, personal and professional. The business’s website sells something called “ski skates.” In popular ski destinations across the country, including Colorado, Utah, California, Vermont, and New Hampshire, you can also buy or rent one of these.

What Happened To ODR Skis At Shark Tank Pitch?

In the seventh episode of Shark Tank Season 12, titled “The Holiday Special,” Kevin Greco hopes to sell his Sled Dogs ski slope skates and walk away with a Shark’s cash. Kevin hopes that by working with Shark, his brand will expand, his customer base will grow, and his product will enter the retail ski sales channel. Kevin offered the Sharks $3.5 million for a 10% stake in his company in exchange for $350,000. He claims to have invented a new sport and uses videos of people skiing to back up his claims.

He acknowledges the existence of rival ski manufacturers and offers an explanation for the superiority of his own. In 2017, he started out as a distributor for the company and is now the sole owner of the brand globally. In 2017, he forked over $100k to secure rights to distribute in North America.

He worked his way up to the position of “sales monster,” draining the company’s supply chain to the point where they could no longer afford to pay him. They could either hand over the shop’s keys to him or try to compete with him. For the former, they opted. He spent an additional $150,000 and raised $200,000 to complete the acquisition of the distributorship. Kevin runs the company by himself. The manufacturing cost of each pair of skis was $100, and the retail price was $350.

There was a total of $660,000 in income in 2017. A total of $997,000 was earned in 2018. In 2019, ODR Skis anticipates sales of $1.5 million. We are still not making a profit as a business. Kevin allayed Daymond’s fears by promising that he would not retaliate by stabbing him in the back.

What Happened To ODR Skis After Shark Tank?

The company was flooded with orders and sold out despite the fact that the presentation did not result in a deal being struck. Because of problems with the supply chain that were caused by Covid-19, they were unable to maintain their supply levels until the spring of 2021. As of the end of the year 2021, the company was still going strong, bringing in $2.5 million in revenue annually.

FAQs – People Also Ask

What Is ODR Skis?

ODR Skis is a company that sells a revolutionary new type of skis.

How Much Does ODR Skis Cost?

In the sales section of the website, customers can buy different pairs of ODR Skis. The price varies from $350 to $500, inclusive.

Where Are ODR Skis Made?

ODR Skis are made in America.

