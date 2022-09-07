What Happened To Princess Diana? Details Of The Tragedy That Took The Life Of The People’s Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s untimely passing in a vehicle accident, whose repercussions may still be felt in the royal family and beyond, is inevitably brought up while discussing her life.

Diana Spencer’s entire life, from her tumultuous marriage to their divorce and its aftermath, became tabloid fodder after she married Prince Charles, the oldest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s four children, in July 1981.

Although Diana is remembered for her compassion and advocacy, many people view her passing as the culmination of a protracted pursuit of a scoop. Her life, demise, and legacy are once more being examined in a brand-new HBO documentary titled The Princess, which debuts on August 13.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Ed Perkins stated, “I’m very conscious that this narrative has been told very widely before.”

The film follows Diana’s life beginning with her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981 and ending with her passing. It includes disclosures about their scandal-filled union and Diana’s frequently tense interactions with the media.

How Did Princess Diana Die?

After being pursued by paparazzi, Princess Diana’s car ended up crashing into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on the early morning of August 31, 1997. She was killed in the accident. She was 36 years old at the time.

Both the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140, Henri Paul, and the man alleged to be her boyfriend, Egyptian millionaire Emad “Dodi” Fayed, were pronounced dead at the site.

Trevor Rees-Jones, who was protecting Diana at the time of the accident, managed to survive despite suffering significant injuries.

She was brought to the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, where she passed away, despite the fact that she was still alive at the scene of the incident but was in a severe condition.

According to an article in Oprah magazine, Diana experienced a concussion in addition to major chest injuries, a broken arm, and a sliced thigh. Diana never regained consciousness despite the fact that the procedure to rescue her lasted for two hours.

The physicians were unable to get her heart to beat in the correct rhythm, and she died as a result. At 4:53 a.m. on August 31, 1997, she passed away due to bleeding internal to her body.

A few minutes after midnight on August 31, 1997, Diana and Fayed, who had just returned to Paris from a 10-day vacation on the French Riviera, climbed into Paul’s automobile, moments before their vehicle was involved in a collision.

It is believed that Diana and Fayed had intended to travel to Fayed’s private estate in Paris at some point. According to Oprah magazine, the speed limit posted for the road is 30 miles per hour; however, Paul approached the entrance of the tunnel at around 70 miles per hour, which caused him to lose control of the car and collide with a pillar in the middle of the highway.

According to Oprah magazine, the posted speed limit for the road is 30 miles per hour. At the time of the crash, Paul was the deputy head of security at the Hôtel Ritz.

According to a report that was published by the Telegraph at the time, a French investigation found that Paul had been intoxicated by alcohol and under the effects of prescription drugs, including anti-depressants and anti-psychotic drugs, at the time of the crash.

The results of the investigation revealed that he was the only person to blame for the accident. Investigations also revealed that the only reason Rees-Jones was able to survive the collision was because he was wearing a seatbelt, but none of the other passengers in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

The Conspiracy Theories

In 2004, the British Metropolitan Police opened an inquiry into the various rumours that were circulating in relation to the accident. In 2006, the results of the inquiry, which was given the codename “Operation Paget,” were made public.

There is no evidence to support Mohammed Al Fayed’s assertions that there was a plot, and neither the police nor anybody else has found any. “Every substantive accusation was dismissed as a result of Operation Paget.

The official investigation of the French government came to the same conclusion. Independent investigations, most notably Martyn Gregory’s Diana: The Last Days, came to the same conclusion as well. In The Diana Chronicles, Brown states that “the evidence is clear that this was a road accident, period.”

Funeral And Burial Of Princess Diana

Since Diana had lost the title of Her Royal Highness after divorcing Prince Charles in 1996, it was initially unclear if she would be given a formal funeral.

An estimated 3 million mourners and onlookers attended Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6 as part of the extraordinary public outpouring of grief that followed her death.

As guests arrived, including representatives of the numerous charities Diana was patron of, crowds gathered outside the Abbey and in Hyde Park to watch and listen to proceedings on large outdoor screens and speakers.

Along with famous people like Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti and two of Diana’s friends, George Michael and Elton John, the event was attended by US First Lady Hillary Clinton and French First Lady Bernadette Chirac.

John performed a modified version of his song “Candle in the Wind” that was dedicated to her, known as “Goodbye England’s Rose” or “Candle in the Wind 1997”; the single became the best-selling single since UK and US singles charts began in the 1950s, with total sales reaching 33 million units.

Protocol was breached when the attendees applauded the speech by Earl Spencer, who aggressively lambasted the press and obliquely condemned the Royal Family for their treatment of her.

There were 31.5 million viewers in Britain who reportedly watched the funeral. Although it is impossible to determine the exact number, 2.5 billion people are thought to be the approximate global viewership.

In 44 different languages, the ceremony was aired to 200 different nations. Diana’s funeral procession was concluded with a Daimler hearse being driven to Althorp. Mourners cast flowers at the funeral procession for virtually the entire duration of its journey and motorists even stopped on the opposite carriageway of the M1 motorway as the cars passed.

Diana was buried at Althorp’s Pleasure Garden on an island called The Oval in the midst of a lake in a private ceremony. She is depicted in her coffin holding a rosary while dressed in a black Catherine Walker dress and black stockings.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Diana’s confidante who passed away the day before her funeral, gave the rosary to Diana as a gift. During the summer, a visitors’ centre is open, offering a walk around the lake and an exhibition about Diana. The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund received a donation of every penny.

