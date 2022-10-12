Singer Rex Orange County Is Accused For Sexual Abuse, Allegations Are Being Investigated!

Rex Orange County, an English pop artist whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, has reportedly been charged with six separate counts of sexual assault on a lady in London, according to The Sun.

On Monday, the 24-year-old artist was present before Southwark Crown Court in London to refute the accusations. O’Connor was given unconditional bail following his plea of not guilty to each of the six allegations.

On January 3, 2023, a tentative trial date has been scheduled. The musician, real name Alexander O’Connor, who is well-known for his top-charting albums Pony and Who Cares? as well as his work on Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy, is due in court on January 3, 2023 to answer the claims of sexual assault.

Who Is Rex Orange County?

Alexander O’Connor, also known as Rex Orange County, was born on May 4, 1998 in the town of Grayshott in the English county of Hampshire. When he was younger, he enjoyed listening to well-known English bands like Queen, Green Day, and ABBA, which inspired him to be an active member of the school choir.

Alexander O’Connor, a musician from England, is more known by his stage name, Rex Orange County, among fans and the general public. While he was growing up, he looked up to famous English bands like Queen and Green Day and also admired the work of the iconic singer Stevie Wonder.

In his youth, he educated himself on a variety of musical instruments and began writing music of his own own. The artist, who was born in Hampshire, was also educated in music in school, and later launched his tunes on digital platforms using the software called Logic.

Both of Rex Orange County’s albums, “bcos u will never b free” and “Apricot Princess,” were distributed independently. In the end, he collaborated with Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler the Creator, on the song “Boredom.”

Rex Orange County is rapidly becoming more well-known and has emerged as a highly well-known figure on many social media sites. He has a sizable following on YouTube, which is a platform for sharing videos online.

What Happened To Rex Orange County?

According to a story from The Sun, Rex Orange County made an appearance in Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, October 10, 2022. There, he was charged with six charges of sexual assault and sentenced to six years in prison.

The musician and songwriter has entered a not guilty plea to all six of the allegations that arise from an alleged assault that occurred earlier this summer.

According to a statement that was provided to NYPost by the singer’s representative, “Alex is horrified by the allegations, which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

The following sentence is added to the statement: “He is unable to make any additional comment because the proceedings are still underway.” The date of January 3, 2023 has been set aside for the commencement of a provisional trial. The representative for Rex Orange Country has also been contacted by HITC in an effort to obtain comment.

Rex Orange County Cancelled His Tour

After announcing the cancellation of his 2022 tour, news of the singer’s court appearance and allegations surfaced. The musician said “with a great degree of grief” that he had postponed his tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe “due to unanticipated personal circumstances” earlier in July of this year.

“I have to spend some time at home this year and I won’t be able to continue touring as planned,” he said. I absolutely do not want to do this. I apologise sincerely for disappointing anyone because I love to travel.

Rex Orange County continued, “I anticipate returning to there as soon as I can. September 2 to September 17 saw the singer’s planned tour of Australia and New Zealand. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany were among the cities on the European leg’s November 2018 itinerary.

Rex Orange County Career

As a young child, Rex Orange County picked up several musical instruments and started to learn how to write songs using music software. On November 7, 2016, he created “bcos u will never b free,” his debut album, and made it available on the music streaming service Soundcloud.

Ben Ash, an English record producer, was interested in the CD in addition to his many followers (popularly known as Two Inch Punch). In order to supervise his future projects, Ben Ash gave him a management staff.

Ben Ash and Rex Orange County later worked together to create a number of singles. The collaboration resulted in a few singles between 2016 and 2017, including “UNO,” “Best Friend,” and “Untitled.”

‘Apricot Princess,’ the second album by Rex Orange County, was published in 2017. The album reached the top 10 of The Independent Albums chart and appeared in the US Top Heatseekers list at number two.

As a result of his popularity, he received more support from other musicians in the industry. For his fourth studio album, “Flower Boy,” rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma enlisted him, and Rex Orange County was featured on two of the album’s tracks. In addition to collaborating with Anna of the North on the tune “Boredom,” he sung the single “Foreword.”

In 2017, he released the song “Loving Is Easy” with Benny Sings. According to the Australian Recording Industry Association, the song has a Gold certification (ARIA). Since its debut, Rex Orange County has given the song several performances, including one on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In 2018, he collaborated with Randy Newman, the song’s original author and composer, to perform a cover of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” He also made another single that year, “Forever Always,” which featured Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar, and Madison Ryann Ward.

