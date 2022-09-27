What Is Happening With Sterling Shepard? Giants Fear That Shepard’s Knee Injury Will Be Season-Ending

On Monday night, the New York Giants suffered their first setback of the season, but a late loss on the field might end up being the more significant of the two.

On a play that did not include any physical contact, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, a mainstay for the Giants at wideout, suffered an injury late in the Monday Night Football game between the Giants and the Cowboys in Week 3.

Shepard suffered what seemed to be an injury to his left leg on the Giants’ final offensive drive of the game, and he would have to be carted off after the injury.

Shepard has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), according to the head coach of the Giants, Brian Daboll, who made the announcement on Tuesday.

This is disappointing information for the Giants’ wide receiver room, which was already in a fluid situation even before Shepard’s injury.

There are whispers that Kenny Golladay could be dealt, and the 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney has not been able to demonstrate that he deserves a regular spot on the field yet. Due to Shepard’s injury, either or both of these players may find themselves starting in the following weeks.

Sterling Shepard Injury

Sterling Shepard, a wide receiver for the Giants, needed assistance getting off the field after the Giants’ final offensive play of their loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. After that, a few members of the Giants team stated that it was likely that Shepard would be out for the rest of the season.

Shepard’s 2021 season was cut short due to a ruptured Achilles, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll has stated that seeing Shepard play is especially challenging for him. This is due to the difficulty with which Shepard has struggled to recover from the injury.

During the waning minutes of the “Monday Night Football” game between the Giants and the Cowboys, Shepard suffered an injury on a play that did not include any contact.

The wideout would grasp his left knee while being carried into a cart to exit the game, and he would do so after being removed from the field. According to comments made by head coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday, Shepard suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the left knee of his left knee, which will keep him out of action for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The most recent injury sustained by Shepard has brought about a dramatic increase in the number of issues that arise in this receiver room. Despite the fact that Shepard does not stick out, he provides a steady senior presence and has the versatility to play either on the perimeter or in the slot.

In the event that he is out for an extended period of time, the general manager, Joe Schoen, may need to bring in another receiver to assist offset the void left by his absence (or even the remainder of the season).

Therefore, it is clear that he plays a large role in Daboll’s offence, which has only scored one touchdown in each of the last two games. Despite this, it is clear that he plays a significant role in the offence.

In addition, the Giants have had games this season in which they scored zero, six, and three points in the first half of those games. This is not a good thing. Even before the Achilles tear, Shepard had a hard time keeping up with his routine medical appointments.

Between the years 2019 and 21, he was sidelined for a total of 10 games due to various injuries. He missed 6, 4, and 2 games, respectively. It appears that his most recent attempt at a comeback after missing so much time will be unsuccessful after only three games.

Shepard had an Achilles tendon tear in Week 15 of the previous season, but he was able to play through the injury this year, playing in 72% of the snaps in Week 1 and 88% of the snaps in Week 2.

In the first two games of this season, Shepard had a total of 105 yards receiving and scored one touchdown. Shepard had five receptions for 49 yards and ten targets against the Cowboys on Monday night.

He had a total of ten receptions. Shepard was not provided with an official update that could be accessed immediately following the conclusion of the game.

According to the head coach of the Giants, Brian Daboll, Shepard was scheduled to undergo testing on Tuesday morning in order to acquire additional information regarding the severity of the injury.

The torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) suffered by the wide receiver is the most recent occurrence in a series of lower-body issues.

Shepard had an Achilles tendon tear during Week 15 of the 2021 season, and the year before that, he had been dealing with turf toe and was placed on injured reserve. In addition to suffering rib injuries, Shepard has had a number of concussions during the course of his career.

