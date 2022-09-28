What Happened To The Suicide Boys? One Of The Most Successful Independent Hip-Hop Group In The World

One of the most well-known musicians in the world, you may have heard of them through friends or social media. The Internet generation is particularly fond of the new school rappers known as Suicideboys, a band they formed in 2014.

Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, cousins from New Orleans, Louisiana, formed the American hip hop group Suicideboys in 2014.

The pair gained notoriety via the music-sharing website SoundCloud for their abrasive, self-produced rhythms, as well as their harsh lyrical material and topics that primarily featured substance use disorder and suicidal ideation.

Virgin Songs Label & Artist Services distributes all of their music through their own label, G*59 Records, which they own and run. Tragic events and bad luck have veiled the actors of the cult classic horror film The Lost Boys.

The vampire movie was first released in 1987, more than 30 years ago. Since then, some of its stars have perished tragically, developed drug addictions, and made allegations that they were spread around a network of Hollywood paedophiles.

The Lost Boys is one of many movies that have been the subject of so much tragedy that people think they are cursed.

Also Read: Jimmy Buffett Postpones Fall Tour

The Members Of Suicideboys

Scott Anthony Arceneaux Jr

Scott Anthony Arceneaux Jr. was born on April 11, 1989, and grew up in the Louisianan community of Marrero. He goes by the stage name Scrim and is a member of the hip hop duo Suicideboys from the United States. He is a vocalist, composer, and record producer in addition to being a rapper and DJ.

Scrim’s early years were characterised by both deprivation and terrible situations, yet he finds solace in music. When Scrim began composing music at the age of 12, it rapidly became his obsession.

In the end, it was music that propelled him to prominence. He used music as an escape from his challenging situation.

At this stage in his career, Scrim has made a name for himself as a famous and well-known producer and rapper. He had a challenging background, but he managed to succeed and build a successful life for himself.

Aristos Norman Petrou

Ruby da Cherry was born Aristos Norman Petrou on April 22, 1990 in Metairie, Louisiana, in the United States. He is best known by his stage name, Ruby da Cherry.

His Greek paternal grandparents gave birth to his American mother. At the age of seven, he started playing the violin, and at the age of ten, he started banging on drums.

Aristos Norman Petrou is a rap artist, singer, and composer from the United States. Together with his cousin Scrim, he makes up one half of the hip hop duo known as Suicideboys.

Read More: Maverick City Music Has Parted Ways With Dante Bowe

What’s Going On With The Suicideboys?

No one in the band has left. Some posts on social media were taken out of context. A threatening message was placed on $crim’s Twitter profile by him and Ruby da Cherry, one half of the $uicideboy$, which effectively put the group on pause for an indeterminate amount of time. Please send positive energies to @SuicideChrist. He is in a dark place and I need your assistance pulling him out.

This Tweet (through $crim’s Twitter), which he has since removed, read: The Tweet serves as a sobering reminder of the struggles both men have endured. Ruby da Cherry’s alleged substance abuse difficulties are brought back into focus by the message.

A month and a half have passed since the group’s “studio” debut, I Want to Die in New Orleans, which was released on Caroline Records along with their own imprint G*59 Records, is most likely going on hiatus.

We just have $crim’s updated bio to rely on in terms of Ruby da Cherry’s health or the group’s situation, aside from the deleted Tweet, which is essentially all we have to go on.

In reaction to $crim’s alarmist call, admirers of $uicideboy$ have flocked to Twitter in droves. In addition to being worried about Ruby da Cherry, they are also worried about the possibility of the group disbanding. Here’s praying that neither is coming to pass and Ruby gets the help he needs to personally affect change.

Suicideboys Tour 2022

Grey Day Tour is being announced by Suicideboys. In support of their upcoming album, “Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation,” platinum-selling duo $uicideboy$ will embark on a new leg of their Grey Day Tour across North America later in 2022.

The new 41-city trip begins in Chicago on August 2 and lasts until October, stopping in dozens of important cities like Detroit, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream will all be joining the tour on specific dates.

On July 29, 2022, $uicideboy$’s own G*59 Records label will release the band’s third studio album, “Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation.” ‘Long Term Effects of Suffering,’ released in 2021, peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.

The new album comes after that one. In the same year, the rappers began the second leg of their Grey Day Tour, which included Slowthai, Chief Keef, TURNSTILE, Yung Gravy, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, and Chetta. Cousins Ruby da Cherry and Scrim made up the pair, which was founded in 2014.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com