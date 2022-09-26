What Happened To Valyria? Who Survived The Doom Of Valyria?

The Doom of Valyria was predicted by the ancestors of the House of the Dragon’s Targaryens long before they arrived in Westeros, and this prophecy has a wider significance in the plot of Game of Thrones. Season 1 of House of the Dragon takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, and

shows the house at the height of their reign, around a century after Aegon the Conqueror conquered Westeros. There are other prominent families in House of the Dragon with ties to Old Valyria, but the Doom plays a considerably larger role in the Targaryens’ history.

Aegon dreamed that a Targaryen king or queen would have to reign on the Iron Throne to unify the land against the Night King and the White Walkers, foreseeing another dreadful winter that would destroy the living.

What Happened During The Doom Of Valyria

The Valyrian Freehold, which had dominated Essos for almost 5,000 years, was destroyed in a single day, some 100 years before Aegon’s Conquest. At the start of the Doom, a series of volcanoes erupted, and they became known as the Fourteen Fires; their ash and fire destroyed all of Valyria and the lands around it.

Those who made it through the volcanic eruptions would next have to endure the devastation caused by the subsequent earthquakes that rocked the Targaryens’ ancient home. When Valyria disintegrated, the ocean swept in and submerged a large portion of the landmass. In the worlds of A Game of Thrones and

The House of the Dragon, the area of sea surrounding the Valyrian Peninsula is called the Smoking Sea, and sailors avoid it at all costs due to widespread beliefs that it is cursed by evil spirits.

What Really Caused The Doom Of Valyria?

House of the Dragon does not reveal the actual reason for the Doom of Valyria. While some Valyrian descendants and historians attribute the Doom to natural calamities, others believe that sorcery on the part of the Valyrians was to blame.

In House of the Dragon, King Viserys I Targaryen seems to lend credence to this idea when he tells Rhaenyra that the dragons were to blame for the destruction. The Doom may have been an attempt to rid the world of dragons, as it wiped off every live dragon save for the few that the Targaryens had taken with them when they fled.

How The Targaryens Escaped Before The Doom Of Valyria

In the novel House of the Dragon, King Viserys tells his daughter Rhaenyra that their ancestor Daenys Targaryen had a powerful prophetic dream of the Doom twelve years before it occurred.

The Targaryens, along with their possessions and five dragons, were relocated to Dragonstone in Westeros in 114 BC after Dany told her father, Aenar, about the dream. The dragonriding family had already established themselves in Dragonstone by the time the Doom of Valyria struck 12 years later, making them the only dragonlords to survive the disaster.

What Happened To Valyria After The Doom

Valyria became the Smoking Sea after the Doom, and its history is still taught by the Targaryens of the House of the Dragon, who sit on the Iron Throne. Following the collapse of Valyria, the Volantenes attempted to reestablish their control over the empire in Essos, ushering in the so-called Century of Blood. The remaining people and regions of Essos strove to recapture the empire for themselves during the anarchic Century of Blood, which eventually gave rise to the Free Cities.

The ancient colonies from “Game of Thrones” came together and defeated Volantis when the former tried to invade them. At some point, Aegon I Targaryen joined the fight on the side of Volantis’ opponents, and with three dragons by his side, he was able to thwart plans to turn the Free Cities into a new Valyrian empire.

Through Daenerys’s eyes, the political landscape of Essos after the Doom of Valyria and Century of Blood is remarkably similar to that presented in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Why did the Targaryens leave Valyria?

Inevitable Destruction. Five centuries ago, the great House Targaryen of Valyria decided to assume control of the city of Dragonstone. Some accounts of history and legend have it that the Targaryens left Valyria because they had the ability to see the future and knew the Freehold would fall.

Who survived the Doom of Valyria?

In Valyria, the dragons hatched their young atop the peaks of the Fourteen Fires. There was nearly complete annihilation during the Doom. Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes, the dragons of House Targaryen, were the only ones left, and they went into exile on the island of Dragonstone, far to the west.

Are there any Valyrians left?

The Targaryens and their vassals, the Velaryons and the Celtigars, were the only major Valyrian houses still standing in Westeros. The Valyrian people assimilated into Westerosi culture, keeping their traditional features but learning the Common Tongue and embracing the Faith of the Seven.

