Know Everything About The “Day Of The Dead” Also Known As Día de los Muertos! History, Traditions And More

The Mexican holiday known as Day of the Dead (sometimes spelled Dia de los Muertos) is frequently likened to the American holiday Halloween due to the similarities in their respective rituals and traditions.

Each year, the celebration takes place during the first and second of November as it has been doing so for centuries. However, depending on the customs of the area, additional days like October 31 or November 6 might also be celebrated.

During this event, which is considered to be the most important one in Mexico, people go to cemeteries to pay their respects to ancestors and other loved ones who have passed away. The heavens are said to part to let the departed’s souls to return to earth, as described in several traditions.

What Is The Day Of The Dead?

Mexicans celebrate the Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de los Muertos, from October 31 to November 2. The Day of the Dead is associated with the conclusion of the harvest and both All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are Catholic feasts.

On the Day of the Dead, people come together to pray to and honour deceased friends and family members. On the Day of the Dead, people participate in parades, dress up, share “sugar skulls” and pan de muerto, or “bread of death,” put food and flowers on home altars or on the graves of the deceased, and light candles to mark the route from the grave to their homes.

The holiday’s roots can be found in an Aztec festival honouring the goddess Mictecacihuatl thousands of years ago, but Catholicism has had a significant influence on how it is observed today. The Day of the Dead is based on the notion that departed family members take part in the rituals.

From October 31 to November 2, it is believed that the barrier between the spirit world and the living world becomes less strong, allowing for contact with the dead.

Another idea that underpins the significance of the rituals needed to prepare for the Day of the Dead is that “it is believed that the dead are capable of bringing prosperity (for example, an abundant maize harvest) or misfortune (for example, illness, accidents, and financial difficulties) upon their families depending on how satisfactorily the rituals are executed.”

Honoring the remembrance of departed loved ones is not improper in any way. But Day of the Deceased celebrations go beyond honoring the dead and encourage communication with them. Jesus said that individuals who have passed on are not free to return to earth and cannot speak with the living (see Luke 16:19–31).

In other passages, God’s Word cautions humans against attempting to communicate with the deceased: “Should not a people ask of their God? Why ask the dead for advice on behalf of the living? in Isaiah 8:19. If the dead could return in spirit, they could not bless or condemn anyone because God alone has the authority to do so (Psalm 37:22; Proverbs 3:33).

The world is full of traditions and practises that go against what God has said in His Word. Instead of being based on biblical reality, the Day of the Dead is a blend of Roman Catholic tradition and native customs.

The outcome is a celebration that mainly relies on superstition and pointless ceremony. How much more advantageous is it to concentrate on Jesus, “the Lord of the dead and the living” (Romans 14:9)? Given that He “will judge the living and the dead” (2 Timothy 4:1), how much better can we prepare for our encounter with Him?

Day Of The Dead: History

The celebration began in the 11th century when the abbot of Cluny established a special day to remember Christians who passed away when Christianity was still regarded as a heresy and persecution and executions were common.

Nov. 1 was designated All Saints’ Day by the Roman Catholic Church in the thirteenth century. According to Martnez, the kingdoms of León, Aragón, and Castile in Spain “made sweets and breads like relics, which are the remnants or bones of saints.”

This practise was included into older celebrations marking the end of the rainy season, the harvest, and a drought. It’s that dichotomy of plenty and scarcity, of life and death, she explained. Before the arrival of the Spanish and Christians in Latin America, Indigenous tribes like the Nahuas created rites and festivals honouring the dead, such as Miccailhuitontli, the Aztec Festival of the Little Dead.

Ancient Mexicans saw death as a transition rather than the end of life; rather, they saw it as the start of the trip to Mictlan, the site of eternal rest in Aztec mythology. Martnez claimed that during the Mexican Revolution and the early years of independence, a new understanding of what it meant to be Mexican emerged, which encouraged a number of customs including the Day of the Dead.

In an effort to detach the holiday from the Catholic Church and emphasise its Indigenous, pre-Hispanic roots, President Lázaro Cárdenas promoted it in the 1930s. The holiday known as Dia de los Muertos was named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2008.

In recent years, it has become a global phenomenon made possible by films like Pixar’s “Coco,” which had a global box office gross of more than $800 million.

The Day of the Dead was prominent in the iconic opening scene of the 2015 James Bond film “Spectre,” in which actor Daniel Craig seduces a catrina, the female skeleton, while running, jumping, shooting, and detonating a building in the Historic Center of Mexico City during the Da de los Muertos parade.

It’s an instance of reality imitating fiction because that parade had never been held before, but it is now observed annually, with over 400,000 participants in 2021.

Day Of The Dead Traditions

Day of the Dead customs have spread around the world, despite the fact that the event is mostly observed in Mexico. There are numerous shared common practises among these cultures, even though some vary by locality.

The festival lasts two days; on the first day, the souls of the dead children are welcomed, and on the second day, the spirits of the dead adults. Their graves are decorated with flowers and their favourite foods to commemorate the days they are thought to have passed over into the afterlife.

Day of the Dead customs are inextricably linked to ofrendas, which is Spanish for “offering.” To recall and honour their memories, various delicacies and objects that are symbolic of their ancestors are placed there. They commonly consist of, among other things, candles, flowers, and incense.

One of the most popular images related to the Day of the Dead is the sugar skull. Including chocolate, face paint, and tattoos, the vibrant patterns come in a range of sizes and formats. They are made and displayed on alters in memory of a loved one who has passed away.

Baked in the days preceding the Day of the Dead, pan de muerto, or “bread of the dead,” is a common treat. Atop each individual loaf, it is formed like crossed bones. The delectable bread is used as an ofrenda to reinforce the notion that life is lovely and dying shouldn’t be dreaded in addition to being enjoyed by those who consume it.

Day Of The Dead: Alters, Food And Dress

An altar known as an ofrenda is constructed by every home. Pictures and keepsakes of departed loved ones are displayed on these altars. In many cases, the ofrendas would also feature the deceased’s preferred foods and drinks.

The altars are made to draw the spirits of the dead so they can communicate with their surviving loved ones and receive and send blessings by using wax candles and occasionally incense sticks. Ordinarily, ofrendas are erected next to and atop the graves of loved ones at cemeteries, as well as in residences, workplaces, libraries, and public spaces like the street.

The gravesites of the departed are meticulously cleaned by family on this holiday. Adherents prepare ahead of time by buying or acquiring the offerings that will put on the altar in the months and weeks leading up to the Day of the Dead. It’s customary to purchase toys for the ofrendas in memory of departed children, and a bottle of tequila or mezcal will suffice for deceased adults.

The Day of the Dead is not complete without food, which serves as both an offering and a justification for gatherings when meals are shared. Tamale, pan de muerto, and calaveras are a few of the foods that are frequently prepared.

A delicious bread baked in Mexico called pan de muetro, or “bread of the dead,” is designed to resemble a body covered in bones. Designed to resemble a human skull, calabazas are sweet desserts. In addition to signifying the ephemeral essence of life, it signifies the sweetness and vigour of the deceased.

On the Day of the Dead, it is customary to consume pulque. It is a type of alcoholic beverage created from the fermented sap of the agave plant. People now frequently drink whatever the departed person wanted to drink.

Younger children frequently use danse macabre costumes, typically donning calacas (skeleton suits) and calaveras (skull masks) masks. Costumes are now, however, influenced by everything from Disney to sports balls as tradition’s hold on society is loosened.

Then, young people will knock on doors and ask for tiny gifts called calaveritas, which can be anything from sweets to candles to cash. Although it doesn’t entail any mischief, pranks, or “tricks,” it is remarkably similar to the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating that Hollywood has popularised.

Conclusion

Mexican culture has a Day of the Dead tradition that dates back more than 3,000 years, or Dia de los Muertos in Spanish. In its totality, Day of the Dead is an annual ceremony held to honour loved ones who have died, both recently (within the past year) and historically (across all generations).

Culturally speaking, people think that throughout the duration of a 24-hour celebration, the souls of their deceased loved ones descend from the hereafter.

During this event, which lasts for a few days in November, families come together to create memorial altars (ofrendas) and share recollections of their loved ones who have passed away.

