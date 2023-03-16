What Is Known About Season 2 of the Legend of Tanya the Evil thus far

Isekai heroes have assumed pretty much every form at this point. Heroes in anime like “Re:Zero” and “Kono Suba” no longer just step into the new realm with their existing bodies.

You might be behind the times if your isekai protagonist doesn’t reincarnate as a slime, a spider, or something radically different from who they were before. The “Saga of Tanya the Wicked” delivers in this aspect.

The main character of “Saga of Tanya the Evil” finds himself reincarnated in a child’s body in an alternate history of Imperial Germany during World War I, which is less dramatic than turning into a slime in a fantasy realm.

The person who would become Tanya was once a ruthless atheist businessman who was murdered by one of the individuals he fired.

Tanya has a second chance at life solely by challenging the self-styled God. He resurfaces as Tanya, a young blonde girl who lives on an other Earth where magic is real.

Even as a young child, Tanya soon rises to the rank of colonel in the Imperial Army thanks to her natural remorselessness and strong magical affinity.

This 2017 animation (based on the original Japanese web novel by author Carlo Zen) has a captivating premise from the outset due to the culture shock and difference between Tanya’s appearance, setting, and brutal habits.

Tanya’s story, however, appeared to be over up until lately. Fans of “Saga of Tanya the Evil” weren’t just hungry for more, they were ravenous after the anime’s 2019 movie sequel.

Thankfully, a second season of the show is soon to arrive, providing much-needed sustenance. What is known so far about Season 2 is shown below.

When will Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 be released?

Fans of “Saga of Tanya the Evil” weren’t sure if they would ever see another episode of this gloomy isekai again until it was announced in June 2021.

The anime’s first season ended back in 2017, and by the time the teaser trailer for Season 2 was released, it had been a lengthy two years since the sequel film, which picks up after the events of Season 1.

The “Saga of Tanya the Evil” manga adaptation’s publisher and producer Kadokawa debuted the first Season 2 trailer in June 2021 on its YouTube account, announcing the upcoming production and reiterating that Tanya’s narrative would continue.

However, the trailer, which has no actual video and simply shows Lieutenant General Hans von Zettour talking to himself about the situation of the Empire, only states that “Season 2 is currently vigorously in production” without providing a release date.

Supporters had hoped for a 2022 premiere, but given the scope of the series and the typical production schedule for anime, that was probably just wishful thinking. So when can the second season be expected?

While a release date has not yet been confirmed, it is anticipated that “Saga of Tanya the Evil” Season 2 would debut in Japan at some point in 2023.

Viewers will have to wait even longer if they choose to see dubbed versions.

There shouldn’t be a long wait for the dub, though, given the popularity of the show and the fact that Crunchyroll holds the rights to it. By the end of 2023, Tanya should be active once more.

What is the plot of Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

At the conclusion of the 2019 film, Tanya manages to get a transfer away from the front lines so she can study combined arms tactics.

She is initially happy about this, but Hans von Zettour then informs her in a way she doesn’t anticipate that she would be given command of the 8th Kampfgruppe (a unit known as Salamander that includes tanks, artillery, and infantry) so she may test her study.

Naturally, Being X, who continues to be adamant about converting Tanya from a steadfast atheist to a real believer, is behind this. All of this relates to the growing tension that was hinted at in the Season 2 teaser.

The narrator in the trailer says that the Empire has adversaries on all sides as a result of their aggressive behaviour.

They are feared by everyone, which has led to renewed violence. Zettour asserts that there is a strategy to “rectify the error,” and that it entails getting rid of one officer.

We can infer that this officer is Tanya, but we won’t be able to be certain until we discover more about Season 2.

The 2019 film draws inspiration from Volume 4, and the first season of the anime is based on the first three volumes of the light novel. It makes sense that Season 2 will continue the narrative from that point.

Winter is just around the corner in Volume 5, and the Empire’s top leaders are torn between attacking and staying put until the worst of the weather passes.

An unfavourable mission that will likely influence the course of the war and the fate of the Empire is handed to Tanya’s Salamander battalion.

Who is starring in Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

The cast who brought Tanya Degurechaff and everyone in her universe to life in Season 1 will return for Season 2 of the anime, it has been revealed. In the original Japanese and English versions, respectively, Aoi Yuuki and Monica Rial play the titular role.

She has also been a part of a number of major series, most notably “Pokémon” (she played Iris, one of Ash’s travelling companions during his time in the Unova region, in over a hundred episodes of the long-running show) and “My Hero Academia.”

Renowned for her wide range, Yuuki is best known for her outstanding work in the critically acclaimed films “A Silent Voice” and “Your Name” Monica Rial, a seasoned dub actor, is also well-known for “My Hero Academia.”

She actually does Yuuki’s character, the frog-like hero Tsuyu Asui, justice. The “Dragon Ball” franchise’s Bulma is the character for which the Houston native is most known.

Saori Hayami provided the voice of Visha, the story’s deuteragonist, in the original.

She has appeared in everything from “Your Lie in April” to “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train,” earning over 250 acting credits to her name.

Her most well-known role is that of Himawari Uzumaki, Naruto Uzumaki’s daughter, in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Jeannie Tirado, who is no stranger to anime but is also well-versed in computer games and even Disney films (she voiced Principal Arroyo in 2020’s “Soul”), provided the English voice for Visha.

In the original and the dub, Mary Sioux is voiced by Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna from “Sword Art Online”) and Tia Ballard (Happy from “Fairy Tail”). Mark Stoddard and Houchuu Ootsuka (Jiraiya in “Naruto: Shippuden”) portray the knowledgeable and logical Zettour (Inspector Joseph Meguire in “Detective Conan”).

Conclusion

In conclusion, season 2 will continue Tanya’s journey, and it is anticipated to air in late 2023 or early 2024. In the upcoming months, we should learn more about the release date.

