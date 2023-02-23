Outside linebacker and defensive end Kroy Biermann played in the NFL in the past. From 2008 to 2015, he spent almost eight years as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Kroy, who is married to singer and television star Kim Zolciak Biermann, is a cast member of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy” on Bravo.

At a Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event in 2010, while Kim was still a regular cast member on “RHOA,” Kroy first met her. In 2011, the couple moved in together after falling in love.

Son Kroy Jagger, their firstborn, was born in May 2011. The Roswell, Georgia, residence served as the venue for the couple’s private wedding in November 2011.

Kash Kade, a son, was born to Kim and Kroy in August 2012, and Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, twins, in November 2013. Kroy formally adopted Brielle and Ariana, Kim’s daughters from prior relationships, in July 2013.

The six children that Kroy and Kim have together make up a large, content family. Kroy, who was born in September 1985 in Hardin, Montana, has two sisters named Krista and Kelsey.

He started playing football when he was very young and continued through high school, along with participating in track and wrestling.

He excelled in collegiate football as well, taking home the Buck Buchanan Trophy and Big Sky Defensive MVP in 2007. Let’s look at how Kroy acquired his wealth and what his estimated net worth is for 2023!

How Did Kroy Biermann Make His Money?

The majority of Kroy’s wealth came from his professional football career. The Atlanta Falcons selected him in the 2008 draught. He had a successful football career up until September 2013, when he tore a tendon.

He was forced to skip the remainder of the campaign. Despite needing an operation on his Achilles tendon, Kroy made a full recovery and helped the Falcons to a successful season in 2014 with 4.5 sacks.

He agreed to a one-year, $1,925,000 deal with the Falcons in March 2015, which included a $500,000 signing bonus and a $500,000 guaranteed salary. Up until his retirement in 2016, Kroy’s main source of income was football.

He now mostly takes care of the children and helps Kim with her different business endeavours. A regular cast member on Kim’s programme “Don’t Be Tardy,” which centres on their family life, is Kroy.

Kroy Biermann Net Worth

According to estimates, Kroy Biermann will have a net worth of $5.5 million by 2020. Also, he owns two properties. Kroy and Kim paid $3.25 million in 2011 for a massive 11,000 square foot mansion in Roswell, Georgia (the same house where they subsequently got married).

Kroy and Kim, together with their six children, moved into a new home in 2014 that was a sizable 17,000 square foot mansion with a cutting-edge movie theatre, basketball court, fully stocked gym, swimming pool, and spa.

Early Life

Kroy On September 12, 1985, in Hardin, Montana, Evan Biermann was born. In Hardin High School, he excelled in sports and earned eight letters, including three each in football, three each in wrestling, and two each in track.

His parents are Keith and Kathy, and his older sisters are Krista and Kelsey. He comes from a family of K names. Biermann played outside linebacker and defensive end for the Grizzlies as a student at the University of Montana.

At Montana, he appeared in 52 games, recording 220 tackles, 32 sacks, 45 tackles for a loss, nine forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries. As a freshman, he participated in 14 of the 15 games, all 12 as a sophomore, 14 as a junior, and 12 as a senior.

In 2007, Biermann became the only person to ever receive the Buck Buchanan Award from Montana. The Atlanta Falcons selected Biermann with the 154th overall choice in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Personal Life

Kroy Biermann participated in the Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event in May 2010 that aimed to raise money for Alzheimer’s.

Here is where he first met Kim Zolciak from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The third season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” featured footage of their encounter. Their son Kroy Jagger (KJ) was born in May 2011.

On November 11, 2011, the pair exchanged vows at their home in Roswell, Georgia. In August 2012, their son Kash Kade was born. In November 2013, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, their twins, were born.

Brielle and Ariana Zolciak, Zolciak’s kids from prior relationships, were formally adopted by Biermann in July 2013. The girls’ last names were altered to Biermann.

Starting in 2012, the couple had their own Bravo reality series called “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Kim paid tribute to her husband on Instagram on February 14, 2020, writing: “I adore you so much, @kroybiermann, and every day, I fall more in love with you. You are my rock, my calm, and my strength when I’m weak.

We are so pleased and privileged to have you. I appreciate your unwavering devotion to me!” (Editor’s note: Kim is responsible for the inaccuracies; it should read every day.)

Kim posted photographs of herself with her spouse on Instagram on May 2, 2020, with the caption: “I love you,” to express her affection for him “the love of my life without a doubt. We never take pictures together, so we used a timer today to take them separately. Kroy Evan, I adore you!”

Biermann intended to be a Navy Seal until it became evident he could play football.

Atlanta Mansions

In Roswell, Georgia, Kroy and Kim rented an 11,000 square foot estate in 2011. The house has three full kitchens, two spacious laundry rooms, his and hers walk-in closets, a morning kitchen and a sitting area with a fireplace in the master bedroom,

A formal dining room with a butler’s pantry with drawers for washing dishes made of china and silver, and a butler’s pantry with china and silver dish-washing drawers.

The house contains an elevator as well as a covered terrace with a view of a large sports court.

They purchased a house in Alpharetta, Georgia, for $800,000 in 2012. The 7,000 square foot estate contains a basketball court, elevator, jacuzzi, and pool with a waterfall.

Conclusion

The former American football player Kroy Biermann has a net worth of $5.5 million. From 2008 to 2016, Kroy Biermann predominantly played for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

Kroy made a total of $14 million from his different contracts during the course of his NFL career. He is also well-known for being married to Kim Zolciak, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

