What Is My IP? Internet Protocol Address And VPNs!

IP addresses are labels associated with your device and network. It is a method of tagging your device with its precise location. A user’s IP address can be used by a variety of streaming services to identify their physical location and the localized content that is available to them.

If you are located in a country with censorship laws that prevent access to certain websites, you may not be able to access those websites. You can be tracked down and identified via your IP address, so be sure to keep it secure.

Therefore, it is crucial that you do not actively share your IP with strangers or visit sites like Omegle where a stranger could easily find your IP address. They might be harmless, and they might just be trying to scare you, but you can never tell what they’ll do with the information they find out about you.

What’s An IP Address?

IP Addresses: IPv4 vs. IPv6

To answer the question, “What is my IP address?,” you must be familiar with both IPv4 and IPv6. Simply put, an IPv4 address has 32 bits, while an IPv6 address has 128 bits. IPv4 addresses are shared amongst many users and are disguised. While IPv4 addresses are shared amongst devices, IPv6 addresses are completely isolated. This means that in addition to the nearly infinite number of IPv6 addresses, there are more than 4 billion IPv4 addresses.

Internet Protocol Addresses: Private vs. Public

It’s not enough to simply know that my IP address is private you need to know the difference between public and private IP addresses. Let’s examine their features to see how they differ.

Personal IP Address

A local area network (LAN) requires this.

It’s totally gratis.

The internet is unable to verify its authenticity.

Your router will provide you with this.

A web browser will not work on it.

When it comes to local area networks, no other solution exists like this.

Public IP Address

The Internet makes this obvious.

These are implemented in a wide area network (WAN) environment.

We’re on the hook for these.

This will allow you to connect to the web.

They are provided by the Network Administrator and the Internet Service Provider.

None like them exist anywhere else in the world.

How To Find Out Your IP Address?

You can use a number of different devices and methods to determine where you are on the Internet. Find out below where you can locate your public IP address and how to locate it on various devices.

In order to find out my IP address, you will need to access the browser I am currently using. The browser could be Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. The next step is to locate an IP finder website. There are a lot of places online where you can look up your IP address like this one.

Your public IP address and my current location will be displayed once you log in to the website.

MacOS

For Mac OS, where do I find my IP address? Discovering Your Mac’s IP Address; Apple’s menu is typically found in the upper-right corner of a computer screen. As soon as you’ve found it, select Systems preferences, then click on network, and finally select show TCP/IP to expose your IP address.

Android

How do I find my Android device’s IP address? Android IP address lookup instructions: Wireless & networks/WLAN can be found under settings, followed by network and internet, and finally WI-Fi. Your Internet Protocol (IP) address will be displayed when you select Wi-Fi.

iOS

In iOS, how do I find my IP address? IOS IP address lookup instructions are provided below. The app that controls settings can be found on the main menu. Click the I icon for details, then scroll down until you see “Wi-Fi” and tap on that. Select DHCP now, and your IP address will appear in the box below.

Public IP

If my IP address is publicly visible, where am I? What is a public IP before we delve into this part of the “what is my IP address” article? You can’t access the internet without a public IP address, which is a number that is accessible all over the world.

Your ISP provides this, and it can be routed over the internet. You can use them to access a game server from another device, monitor a security camera from another location, and much more. It’s also what a VPN service can alter so you can visit sites in other countries.

Windows

Within Windows, where can I find my IP address? Methods for locating your IP address in Windows; To begin, let’s use a Windows machine to verify my IP address.

To access this feature, you must first navigate to the Settings menu on your Windows device and then to the “Network and Internet” section. Then select your existing Wi-Fi network by clicking Wi-Fi. The IPv4 address of your computer can be found in the properties menu.

Conclusion: Hide Your IP Address

Now that you understand what an IP address is and how to locate it, we will explain how to mask your IP. By connecting to a VPN, you can hide your real IP address. Just what is a virtual private network, then?

It’s a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, which disguises your online location and allows you to use any other address. Using a virtual private network (VPN) enables you to mask your online location and access content that is restricted to specific countries or regions.

In conclusion, we think it’s most important to hide your IP address not only so you can get to more content but also so you can stay safe online and don’t tell strangers where you are. We hope this article has shed some light on IP addresses and their usefulness to you and your gadget. In order to protect your online identity, we advise using a virtual private network (VPN).

