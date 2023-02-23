A well-known influencer, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has amassed a sizable social media following on Instagram. The influencer has 3.14 million followers as of right now.

What is Kim Zolciak-net Biermann’s worth may be on your mind. In all honesty, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is the only one who truly knows for sure, but let’s talk about what we do know.

Introduction

An American singer and television personality, Kim Zolciak. She made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 as one of the initial housewives.

As a “friend of the housewives,” Zolciak returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its tenth season in 2017–18 after departing the show in 2012 during its fifth season. She got her own spin-off programme in 2012 called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which was centred on the planning of her nuptials to football star Kroy Biermann.

After that, the show was given a second season renewal under the name Don’t Be Tardy.

She was let go in 2021 when the show’s eighth season, which debuted on October 6, 2020, was not renewed. She competed in the 21st season of the dance competition show Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

Name Kim Zolciak Net Worth $14.32 million Profession Television Personality, Singer Height 1.68m Age 43 years

Early life

Kim Zolciak, whose true name is Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak-Biermann, was born in Pensacola, Florida, on May 19, 1978 (when she was 43 years old), into a military family, and she spent her childhood in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

She has a brother named Michael, and her parents are Joseph and Karen. She was brought up as a Roman Catholic and has Polish and Italian ancestry.

At the age of 17, Zolciak had an affair with a sergeant with the Windsor Locks Police Department who had questioned her as a potential witness in a criminal case, which at first led to the officer’s dismissal.

Afterwards, the termination was changed to a 45-day period of unpaid suspension.

She attended the University of Connecticut to study nursing after completing her high school education at Manchester, Connecticut’s East Catholic High School.

She eventually resided in the Johns Creek area of Atlanta, Georgia, where her parents had relocated.

Career

On October 7, 2008, Kim Zolciak made her debut on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Between seasons four and five, a spinoff programme called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which followed Zolciak’s wedding preparations, was dedicated to her and her then-fiancé.

The final Real Housewives episode starring Zolciak aired on December 9, 2012, in the middle of the fifth season. As of 2020, the television series Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding—later retitled Don’t Be Tardy—is in its eighth season.

For the tenth season of “Real Housewives,” Zolciak-Biermann served in a recurring role.

Along with NeNe Leakes, another cast member from The Real Housewives, Zolciak-Biermann was set to appear in the upcoming reality series NeNe and Kim: The Road to Wealth on Bravo. The network, however, ultimately decided against continuing with the programme.

On the 21st season of the dancing competition programme Dancing with the Stars, Zolciak-Biermann participated. Tony Dovolani, a professional dancer, was paired with her. She withdrew three weeks into the tournament in September 2015 due to a transient ischemia episode that prevented her from flying.

Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Kim Zolciak-Biermann is $14.32 million.

Although Kim Zolciak-exact Biermann’s net worth is unclear, according to NetWorthSpot, she is believed to be worth $14.32 million. It has been estimated by a few, nevertheless, that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is actually worth a lot more than that.

When our analysts consider Kim Zolciak-income Biermann’s sources outside of Instagram, they conclude that her value is probably greater than $22,91 million.

How much does Kim Zolciak-Biermann earn?

Estimated yearly income for Kim Zolciak-Biermann is $2.86 million.

On occasion, fans wonder how much money Kim Zolciak-Biermann makes.

3.14 million people follow the Instagram account of Kim Zolciak-Biermann. For context, consider that the typical Instagram user has 150 fans. According to this, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has 20.93 times more followers than the typical account.

Over 29.51 thousand people like each of Kim Zolciak-posts, Biermann’s significantly more than the 21 average likes an Instagram profile receives daily.

Instead, Instagram influencers who have a sizable following might charge a lot of money to post sponsored images. At 1.0%, Kim Zolciak and Biermann had a positive interaction.

Accounts of this type can demand anywhere from $2 to $3.50 per 1,000 fans or even more. With such a large following, Kim Zolciak-Biermann might be paid $7.85k for a single post.

But, there are situations when the price could even be greater, reaching $15.69 thousand. If Kim Zolciak-Biermann only posted one promotional post each day, the profile might bring in $5.73 million annually.

Influencers rarely make their entire living from sponsored postings. They frequently pursue employment, launch original goods, participate at conferences, or promote their own original content.

When considering these extra revenue sources, our analysts believe that Kim Zolciak-earnings Biermann’s and net worth are almost certainly far more than even NetWorthSpot is projecting.

The exact amount of Kim Zolciak-wealth Biermann’s is unknown, however according to our analysts, she may be worth as much as $14.32 million. When our experts consider Kim Zolciak-income Biermann’s from sources other than Instagram, it is likely that she is worth more than 22.91 million.

The actual number of followers on Kim Zolciak-Instagram Biermann’s account is 3.14 million. Hence, compared to the average profile page, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has more than 20.93 thousand times the number of fans.

An average of 29,51 thousand people like each of Kim Zolciak-posts, Biermann’s far more than the 1,261 likes that Instagram profiles generally receive.

Musical Career

Zolciak started working on a country music album in 2008. In 2009, she released her debut single, the dance song “Tardy for the Party,” and the following year, a remix EP.

On March 12, 2013, Kandi Burruss, a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, and Rodney “Don Vito” Richard, a co-writer and producer, filed a lawsuit against Zolciak for the proceeds from “Tardy for the Party.”

Zolciak released and sold the single “without [the plaintiffs’] knowledge, licence, or approval,” according to Burruss’ attorney, RHOA castmate Phaedra Parks, who also represents the singer.

Additionally, Burruss requested a jury trial, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, a temporary restraining order to stop further sales of the song, the “destruction of all copies of the infringing single and any other product of defendant’s that infringe plaintiffs’ copyrights,” and a temporary injunction to stop further infringement.

Conclusion

Kim Zolciak’s estimated net worth The estimated net worth of Kim Zolciak is $14.32 million.

Her principal occupation as a media celebrity is her main source of income. Biermann, however, submitted a petition in March 2013 to adopt Zolciak’s daughters.

The adoption was finalised in July 2013, after which the girls changed their last names to Biermann.

