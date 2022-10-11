What Is Raya Dating App? Cult Affair!

Tinder, Bumble, and Match are three of the most well-known dating apps today. But why is Raya different?

Just think about the implications of a dating app that is so exclusive that its admittance rate is lower than that of Harvard Business School and that its secrecy is highly prized by Hollywood’s biggest stars.

That’s Raya for you: a truly private and elite international dating app that has never marketed and instead relies solely on word of mouth to spread the word. We regret to inform you that our chances of boarding Raya are quite low.

Yes, we’ve heard the name uttered by a handful of our favorite celebrities—remember the whole Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck thing from way back when?! But how does one who is not on the A-List get into the super-exclusive dating app? Were there specific people picked?

We’re sorry to be the bearers of terrible news, but it looks like you might need to decide between Hinge and Bumble right now.

The dating industry has become one of the most popular app submarkets. Smartphones have made online dating more accessible than ever before, yet the concept dates back to the early days of the internet.

Most singles use Tinder to find a date. Bumble encourages women to initiate contact, while Hinge advertises itself as an app “designed to be deleted.” Casual dating is HUD’s exclusive aim.

About Raya

The Raya app has been available on the iPhone since its debut in March 2015, when it was also released for the Apple Watch. And unlike most dating apps, anyone isn’t allowed to join Raya; it’s a closed system accessible only to those who have been granted access.

The dating app Raya (not to be confused with the animated film about a dragon) is highly regarded among the A-list. Since its launch, Raya has attracted a number of famous users, including Zac Efron, Lucy Hale, and Lizzo.

An official description of the app states, “Our mission is to establish a safe, trustworthy, community for members to meet, exchange, and participate in ways that will result in great real-world connections and experiences.”

Access to this trusted community is granted on the condition that members adhere to certain guidelines; if you break these rules, you risk having your account terminated.

When it originally debuted in 2015, Raya was an exclusive social network for the media and entertainment business. It has grown over the years to encompass a wider range of “creative” fields and to provide more possibilities for networking. The difficulty of gaining entry remains the only constant.

How Can I Join Raya?

As elusive as the Telfar Shopping Bag is, so to is a membership to Raya. The New York Times reports that the acceptance rate for the Raya app is only 8%, making it competitive with admission to elite universities.

The website for the app states that there are several stages to being admitted to Raya. It requires an application that will be seen by “hundreds of anonymous committee members,” as well as a recommendation from someone (or, according to some users, many) already using the app. After then, you have to be patient.

“It’s a great opportunity to network with interesting people you might not otherwise meet on Tinder,” said one participant.

Raya Has Special Rules

Unfortunately for Ryan, sharing app screenshots could get him banned. Even famous people need to follow these rules. Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules was reportedly fired in 2018 for merely “talking about” the app in interviews.

Ryan claims that in order to use the software, one must first accept a set of regulations. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and cannot “consistently exhibit excessive riches,” according to the Raya website’s rules.

A section in the regulations reads, “Every member is expected to obey our simple norms of respect, trust, and privacy. Ex-members who don’t adhere to these community standards are no longer welcome on Raya.” In addition, they hold the right to terminate membership for anyone we decide is no longer beneficial to the group.

How Do You Use Raya?

The music and slideshow feature of Raya, which has been branded makes it feel more like a PowerPoint. It’s a presentation of your images set to music, as Ryan puts it. A song will play in the background as you view the slideshow.

Raya, like Tinder, features a matching, swiping, and messaging mechanism. When you click on a person’s picture, a slideshow of their life and a personalized song will play for you.

Swiping “Yes” or “No” takes you to the next screen, where you can either initiate a text conversation or start a video call, depending on whether or not both users have accepted the request.

However, you can only view so many profiles every day, and your matches will disappear after 10 days if no one responds to your first message. Ryan estimates that there are “five to ten” new profiles created every few hours.

One reviewer on the App Store described it like way: “You only see a few individuals every day, so it’s not just a numbers game. Users also provide the main profile picture, short bio, age, location, and occupation beside the slideshow. It’s Instagram,” Ryan says.

As Ryan puts it, his slideshow features “eight or ten photographs” and includes his “handle” on the page. Even though your Instagram handle will be shown on your website, you will be responsible for adding all of the content yourself.

Possible Raya matches aren’t limited to your immediate area like on Tinder. Location is not an option; only age and gender filters are available. You can utilize the “Maps” feature to locate nearby users. According to Ryan, it will cost you extra to initiate a conversation with them.

What Does The Price Of This App Look Like?

If accepted, prospective members can pay for an initial membership that renews every 1, 6, or 12 months. You should expect to pay roughly £6.99 (or $9.99) every month to subscribe in the UK.

Most of the time, dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge don’t cost anything. But there are premium membership choices available for a monthly subscription that unlock more features.

Ben Affleck Raya Scene

Perhaps the most well-known media reference to Raya is the 2021 story about Ben Affleck’s love life being a disaster.

The star, who has since found lasting love with Jennifer Lopez, had previously relied on the dating service, Raya. Instead, Nivine Jay, a user of the app, outed him.

She thought she was being catfished, so she didn’t respond Affleck’s message wondering why he hadn’t been matched with her. Start your gasps now!

Don’t just take our word for how funny that was; go see for yourself. Affleck’s “Why did you unmatch me?” video was posted publicly on TikTok by Jay.

In Conclusion

Raya might be thought of as “Tinder” but for famous people. It’s not just for the biggest names in Hollywood, but the average person won’t have much use for it either.

The Raya app may be useful if you are a famous person or an influential person. But for the rest of us, we can only watch and read about it from the sidelines.

