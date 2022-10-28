One Of The Best Conerback Cormani McClain Committed To Miami! Alabama And Florida Weren’t His First Choices

Cormani McClain, a five-star cornerback in 2023 who attends Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, announced his decision date a little less than two weeks ago. At the time, it appeared that the Florida Gators were in the driver’s seat to secure his signature, although Alabama was also in the running.

The Hurricanes are no longer in the running for the blue-chip prospect because of their dismal start to the season, which effectively eliminated them from contention. McClain hails from Florida and is rated as a five-star defensive back.

Many people in the country believe that he is the best cornerback in the entire country. The five-star event was held in Miami rather than Alabama or Florida.

Even with McClain not choosing Alabama, the Tide still has one of the greatest defensive back classes in the country thanks to the pledges of three five-star recruits: Tony Mitchell, Caleb Downs, and Jahlil Hurley. In addition, Brayson Hubbard, an athlete rated three stars, is anticipated to play defensive back for Alabama.

It is possible that the Tide may continue to recruit him, but they are also keeping an eye on other people. The Crimson Tide still has a number of top-tier prospects to pursue, including Damari Brown, Tyler Scott, Malik Muhammad, and Desmond Ricks.

Cormani McClain Scouting Summary

Among the prospects at cornerback in the class of 2023, he possesses the best mix of size, athleticism, and ball skills. He had a height measurement of over 6-foot-1 prior to beginning his junior year, and he has turned in some of the best testing statistics in a combine environment that we have seen from prospects in his cycle.

An athlete who exhibits explosive movement patterns and has a twitchy, bouncy body. Combines their impressive athleticism with a high level of skill on the field. Has established himself as a reliable ballhawk defender, having picked off nine passes as a sophomore and five passes halfway through his junior season.

Uses his quickness to remain in phase with receivers off the line and his long speed to turn and run downfield. Extremely instinctive and plays at a high speed. A rapid break on the ball is made. Playing off and press coverage are not uncomfortable.

Performs the duties of both a quarterback and a receiver, which improves his overall ball skills as well as his coordination. If he chooses to play receiver, he possesses the type of talent that earns a four-star rating. At 165 pounds, this individual has a leaner build and will need to continue increasing mass. A relative senior in the class.

Cormani McClain Committed To Miami

On Thursday, top-ranked cornerback recruit Cormani McClain chose Miami (Fla.) over Alabama and Florida. At a ceremony that was broadcast nationwide, the Lakeland (Florida) High star made his announcement.

McClain is ranked as the No. 2 player in the class by the 247Sports Composite, which keeps track of many recruiting rankings, just behind Texas-bound quarterback Arch Manning of the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. McClain is ranked fourth overall in his class by ESPN.

According to 247Sports, McClain explained his choice as follows: “It’s just a cool atmosphere in Miami. It has a familiar feel, in my opinion. I can confidently claim that Miami is a top university and that they have a dog in the fight.”

The widely-accepted five-star applicant continued, “I just needed to finish this. It is not surprising. Simply said, I just wanted to finish it. business as usual. I located the college where I intend to enrol for the following three to four years.”

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Cormani McClain has Committed to Miami!



The No. 2 Player in the ‘23 Class chose the Hurricanes over Florida and Alabama.



McClain is the highest-rated CB to commit to Miami in ranking-era history 🙌🏽https://t.co/zl2HaByby5 pic.twitter.com/Qyif8iUdUK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 27, 2022

McClain credited Demarcus Van Dyke, the cornerbacks coach for the Hurricanes, with persuading him in favour of Miami. According to 247Sports, McClain stated of Van Dyke, “He’s a young coach that knows what’s going on and that’s a great thing for me.”

“He develops a lot of outstanding athletes, and I believe I can be one of them,” the athlete said. Since it started ranking high school recruits in 2009, ESPN said that McClain is the player with the highest ranking to choose Miami.

Adding McClain Strengthens Miami’s Top-10 2023 Class

Connor Lew, a three-star interior offensive lineman out of Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain, committed to Miami on August 5th, the penultimate 2023 commitment for the Hurricanes before McClain’s announcement.

The Hurricanes have one of the strongest classes in the country despite only having two commitments for the months of August, September, and October combined, owing to McClain’s pledge and an outstanding summer of recruiting.

On June 26, four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg (Calif.) made clear that he will be joining Miami’s staff and head coach Mario Cristobal. The four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph of Miami Edison and the four-star cornerback Robert Stafford of Melbourne (Florida) Eau Gallie both gave their commitments to the Hurricanes before the month was over.

Top-150 prospects at the moment include all three players. Francis Mauigoa, an offensive tackle from Bradenton, Florida, who earned five stars from IMG Academy, and EDGE, a four-star prospect from Tacoma, Washington, were added by the Hurricanes by July 9.

Three of the best prospects at each position, Riley Williams, Jayden Wayne, and Portland (Ore.) IMG Academy tight end Jayden Wayne, were in their class. Raul Aguirre, a four-star linebacker out of Fayetteville, Georgia, Whitewater, made his decision on July 12 before Orlando, Florida’s Malik Bryant, a top-75 linebacker, made his pledge to the Hurricanes 15 days later.

Two five-star athletes, nine four-star athletes, and eight three-star athletes make up the Hurricanes’ current class. This group could very well see a significant improvement in the days to come.

The five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola of Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy, who is ranked No. 14 overall in the On3 Consensus, has a 95.3% chance of committing to Miami, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Rueben Bain, an EDGE from Miami (Fla.) Miami Central, has a 64.3% chance of being a top-100 EDGE for the Hurricanes according to the RPM.

