What Time Does Mcdonald’s Serve Breakfast? (Freebies List 2022)

McDonald’s first experimented with a Continental Breakfast in 1971, making it 50 years since they started serving breakfast. In 1977 the Egg McMuffin, hotcakes, toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and Danish were introduced to the fast food chain’s first national breakfast menu. Fast food from McDonald’s accounted for one out of every four non-home breakfasts in the United States by 1986.

At 8 o’clock in the morning, you leave the house on your way to the office. You need breakfast, and you need it quickly, and you need it to be delicious. How do you spend your time? You decide to stop by McDonald’s for an Egg McMuffin!

Or… let’s say you’ve been out with your friends until midnight and are now on your way home. You’re in the mood for pancakes, or perhaps something with a multilayered sweet and savory flavor. So, how do you proceed then?

You pull up to a McDonald’s drive-through at 3 a.m., hoping to order some late-night Hotcakes or a McGriddle, but… record scratch… you may be out of luck. To spare you the inevitable letdown, we’ve compiled the solutions to some frequently asked McDonald’s breakfast questions:

McDonald’s Stopped Serving All-Day Breakfast

Yes. Indeed, that was the case. In October 2015, McDonald’s introduced All-Day Breakfast and has since expanded its menu to accommodate customers who want breakfast food for lunch or dinner.

However, in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the company nationwide discontinued All-Day Breakfast. The restaurant chain has stated the following as the reason for the removal of the much-loved menu option: The change reduced confusion and increased efficiency in McDonald’s kitchens, leading to faster service and more precise orders.

Does McDonald’s offer regular menu items During Breakfast?

McDonald’s burgers, nuggets, fries, and other non-breakfast items are not available for ordering during breakfast hours. Since “the demand isn’t strong enough to warrant running the burger grill in the morning,” a spokesperson has confirmed that neither menu is offered simultaneously.

The chain previously stopped serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m., but in November of 2019, they extended their hours. McDonald’s claims that this is because it is logistically impossible to prepare both the breakfast and main menu at the same time.

When does McDonald’s serve breakfast?

McDonald’s breakfast is served from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Sunday, at their 24-hour restaurants and drive-thrus. Even though the hours of operation at each McDonald’s location are different, all of them stop serving breakfast by 11 a.m.

Before you head out the door to grab some breakfast at McDonald’s, it might be a good idea to verify the store’s hours of operation just in case. McDonald’s breakfast hours and menus differ from location to location. Since franchisees and co-ops run their own restaurants.

