What Time Is Sunrise? (World-Wide Locations)

U.S. sunrise and sunset times are fairly standard, having been determined by the country’s equidistant position between the northern and southern hemispheres. Certainly not to the same degree as in the Nordic countries, but still discernible. Summer (June – September) has longer days than winter (December – February) (December – March).

June has the longest days of the year, with some reaching as high as 15 hours. In contrast, winter features the longest dark nights. The opposite is true in the southern hemisphere. In December, Washington, DC experiences nearly 15 hours of the night followed by a day that begins roughly 2 hours later.

Washington, DC now sees the sunrise at 7:05 in the morning. You can currently catch the sunset at around 18:47 hr.

Sunrise And Sunset Times In Important U.S. Cities

The cities are listed roughly in the direction of the sun’s path, going from east to west according to their geographic locations. Due to the elliptical nature of the Sun’s orbit, there is never a time when sunrise and sunset occur simultaneously at the same longitude.

All times referenced are UTC-5, which is the time zone in effect in the United States on October 5.

Where In The U.S. Does Morning Begin?

No matter where you are on Earth, the sun will rise in the east. Caribou, Maine is the most eastern city in the United States. The current times for sunrise and sunset there are 6:33 am and 6:07 pm. Bethel (Alaska) now has the latest sunset in the west, at 8:11 p.m.

Sunrise Starts: Top edge of the sun appears on the horizon.

Sunrise Ends / Sunset Starts: The bottom edge of the sun touches the horizon.

Sunset Ends: Sun disappears below the horizon.

Golden Hour: Soft light, is the best time for photography.

Solar Noon: Sun is in the highest position.

Night Starts: Dark enough for astronomical observations.

How Long Does A Sunset Last?

Not only do sunrise and sunset times depend on latitude and the sun’s path, but also all other times of the day. The sun’s inclination to the horizon becomes more pronounced the further a country is from the equator. Because of this, the time it takes for sunset to occur can vary. Located at 39 degrees north latitude, Washington, DC is a long way from the equator.

While the average sunset time near the equator is only 20 minutes, in the United States it lasts an average of 33 minutes. In Washington, D.C., it takes about 35 minutes in June and about 31 minutes in December.

