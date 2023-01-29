When are Rick and Morty Coming Back? Season 7’s Premiere Date, Timetable, and Other Information

Season 7 of Rick and Morty should be released significantly sooner than some prior seasons, according to expectations. Justin Roiland, the co-creator and main voice actor, has recently announced his departure.

And while though chasing Rick Prime may have eliminated our Rick in the past, it appears that following this previous season, Rick will have a better chance. A mad scientist eventually learns that you need to ask for help after you have enough conflicts with Morty and go to therapy.

Unlike most forthcoming television seasons mentioned by fans, Rick and Morty season 7 is a definite certainty. Given that the show currently airs for 10 episodes per season, Adult Swim ordered(opens in new tab)70 episodes of the series in 2018, which would bring the wild universe-surfing team to the conclusion of their 10th season. Expect more than that as well.

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, first suggested that the show could “go forever” and then added, “I think we could easily run this thing into Season 20 if we wanted, if the network wanted, and if the audience wanted.” That basically indicates that two things must occur in order for Rick and Morty to continue after season 10. ratings that are adequate and ongoing interest from creator Dan Harmon and Roiland.

Oh, and what about the ratings thing? Since AdultSwim is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family, which is cutting back on everything close to HBO, no one is really clear what the survival measures should be these days. That said, despite steadily declining numbers, Rick and Morty is still incredibly well-liked.

Let’s go over everything we know about Rick and Morty season 7 now that we have those specifics out of the way.

Rick and Morty season 7 release date speculation

Season 7 of Rick and Morty is anticipated to debut in 2023. Although there are more specific rumours, that is the major development. This is due to the fact that the show’s creator, Dan Harmon, announced in August of last year that “we’ll be doing a season a year now.”

We all know the huge pauses between seasons 2 (ending in October 2015) and 3 (beginning in April 2017), and between seasons 3 (finishing in October 2017) and 4 (starting in April 2018), so this turnaround timetable is excellent news for viewers and network AdultSwim (starting Nov. 2019).

Seasons 4 and 5’s (May 2020 to June 2021) and Seasons 5 and 6’s (Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022) gaps demonstrate the team’s ability to step up the pace.

We would therefore estimate that Rick and Morty season 7 should debut in December 2023 based on those estimates and Harmon’s suggestion of a new season per year.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast

You might have read that co-creator Justin Roiland and Adult Swim split after his domestic abuse allegations (opens in new tab).

The cast will undergo a significant shake-up as a result because Roiland provides the voices for a variety of characters, including Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and their alternate forms.

And with Roiland gone, only three voice performers may be anticipated to return:

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth.

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

In spite of this, we anticipate another cast member to return. If The President from Rick and Morty, who goes by The President, didn’t return, that would be strange. Therefore, be ready for Keith David to show up again and pass judgement on Rick and Morty’s deeds.

Rick and Morty season 7 plot

In the Rick and Morty season 6 finale, Rick actually gave Morty a sneak peek of “Rick and Morty season 7” in his own words. Rick talked crazily “Season 7 of Rick and Morty. pursuing my adversary. Not every episode, Morty, but maybe striving to stay healthy while doing it, juggling plates – it could all be going on in the background. The future?”

Although Robot Rick perished in the epilogue, giving his life to save The President, we don’t anticipate that to be the last time Mr. Sanchez appeared in robot form.

But once The President left Rick’s garage carrying his body, Rick told Morty what he had just spoken. Season 7’s aim is straightforward: find Rick Prime and prosecute him for murdering our Rick’s Diane.

Will Rick and Morty season 7 be delayed?

The animation and production of the programme will probably be delayed by a few months as a result of Justin Roiland’s dismissal from the Rick and Morty crew. Adult Swim has also released a statement in response to the current events.

“Adult Swim no longer works with Justin Roiland. Rick & Morty will keep going. The bright and committed team is working diligently on Season 7,” the business reports. This indicates that Season 7 is already in production but that a delay in its release date is possible.

Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, the show’s two major characters, were both voiced by Justin Roiland. It is anticipated that both roles would be recast, with the two actors’ distinctive voices likely to change.

