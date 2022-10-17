When Does Burger King Stop Serving Breakfast?

Burger King first opened its doors in 1954 and has since grown to become a major chain of fast food restaurants across the globe. In an effort to compete with McDonald’s breakfast menu, the Home of the Whopper first tried to introduce breakfast options in 1979. However, it wasn’t until 1983 that the chain’s flame broilers were adaptable enough to make breakfast foods.

There are many unique offerings, such as the Croissan’Wich, on Burger King’s breakfast menu. Breakfast sandwiches, platters, burritos, and sides are just some of the other options available.

What Time Does Burger King Open And Close?

You want to stop by Burger King for some fresh snacks or other food, but you can’t remember if the restaurant is open or closed. Then you have nothing to fret over in terms of Burger King’s availability, as they are open seven days a week.

On regular days, Burger King is open from as early as 06:00 am and stays open until sometime after 11:00 pm. The business hours also change depending on location.

Burger King maintains a standard Monday through Sunday opening and closing timetable which can be viewed online.

Store Locator

There are 24-hour Burger Kings restaurants that are open all day, every day, and their breakfast hours likely begin earlier than at regular Burger Kings restaurants. If you want to know when your local Burger King is open for breakfast, you can do so with their store locator.

Burger King’s Breakfast Time

Franchised locations’ breakfast times can differ from one another, but on average, they switch from serving breakfast to serving lunch around 10:30 a.m.

Burger King’s public relations team advises customers to check with their neighborhood restaurant or use the chain’s mobile app to learn when breakfast is served.

A new day calls for a hearty breakfast, and Burger King is a great option for that. Crossan’wich accompanied by toasty hash browns; for something extra, try the French toast sticks at Burger King.

Like most other fast food franchises, Burger King’s breakfast hours are fairly standard: most locations open at 6:00 AM and shut down until 10:30 AM, when lunch service begins. Sunday breakfast service begins at 7:30 AM and continues until 11:00 AM.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

What time is breakfast served at burger king?

Burger King starts selling/serving breakfast in the early morning at 6:00 am sharp, and they stop serving/selling breakfast in the late morning at 10:30 am. If the BK location is 24 hours, then the breakfast time may start earlier than the regular time.

Does burger king have breakfast all day?

No, currently, burger king is not selling all-day breakfast; also, they haven’t made any announcement about the all-day breakfast. Now, BK breakfast hours are from 6:00 am to 10:30 am.

What time does burger king stop serving breakfast on Saturday and Sunday?

Burger King’s breakfast hours are the same from Monday to Saturday that is 6:00 am to 10:30 am. But on Sundays, their breakfast hours are very slightly different; they start at 7:00 am and stop at 11:00 am.

What time does burger king start serving lunch?

As soon as the breakfast hour ends, Burger King starts serving lunch from 10:30 am.

