When Does Daylight Savings Time End?

On March 15, 2022, the Senate approved Senate Bill 623, which was sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida. No official vote was taken. Instead, the bill was approved by the Senate without objection thanks to a procedure known as unanimous consent. Some lawmakers were astonished when the bill was introduced; supposedly, at least one senator was planning to resist. To become law, the measure must be approved by the House and signed by Vice President Biden.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, most Americans will advance their clocks one hour at 2 a.m. local time as the return of daylight saving time. When will the time change once more? The last day of daylight saving time, frequently incorrectly referred to as daylight savings time, is Nov. 6, so you won’t need to turn your clocks back until then. Benjamin Franklin initiated a long tradition of changing the clocks in the fall and spring to preserve energy.

When Will Congress Vote On Implementing Daylight Saving Time? What will Follow?

The House has not set a date for debating or voting on this legislation. There were hints in March that it would take weeks or months before a decision was made about whether to vote on the measure. The Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. More research, according to the Commerce Committee, controls time adjustments.

Additionally, the White House has not expressed any opinion regarding the bill. On November 5, 2023, permanent DST would start if the current bill is passed. This would give the transportation sector some time to modify its long-term planning. In actuality, this means that the last time the clocks were adjusted was in March 2023 with a “spring forward.” Following that, there wouldn’t be a “fallback” in November and the clocks would remain permanently set to daylight saving time.

Why Now?

A good query. The Senate requested unanimous support for the Sunshine Protection Act just after the March time change, a time when awareness of daylight saving time is normally at its highest. But the actual law has been around since 2021, and both the House and Senate have since referred it to the committee. Since 2018, Rubio has put out comparable legislation each year, but none has progressed as far as the one this year.

How Does This Affect My State And City? Will There Truly Be No Light At All Times?

The law would not apply to Arizona, Hawaii, or U.S. territories that observe permanent standard time. In both of these states, The permanent standard time used by the territories would remain unchanged. Additionally, the transition to permanent daylight saving time would not apply to any other state that had implemented permanent standard time before to November 2023. Either standard time or daylight saving time would have to be the only stable time that any state adopted.

From the middle of March to the beginning of November, there is daylight saving time. Except for the absence of the twice-yearly clock adjustments, we might not perceive much of a difference during those months When the clocks are on standard time, which is from November to March, the law’s impacts would be more noticeable. DST generally results in a reduction in morning light1. Individuals with regular work and school schedules would therefore be more likely to begin the day in these months than the night.

Nevertheless, depending on where you live2, the Sunshine Protection Act’s consequences will change. Depending on how far north you live, the length of daylight varies throughout the year. Additionally, under permanent daylight saving time, cities in the western portions of each time zone may have even less morning light due to their later sunrise times.

How Does This Impact Our Ability To Sleep?

The proposed regulation would eliminate sleep interruptions brought on by the twice-yearly clock adjustments by establishing a consistent time. However, implementing permanent daylight saving time would make it harder to get a good night’s sleep.

Many professionals and organizations, including the National Sleep Foundation3 and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine1, are opposed to permanent daylight saving time and favor the concept of regular time.

It is more difficult to wake up in the morning since daylight saving time lowers exposure to morning sunlight. It could be more challenging to sleep at night if there is more light in the evening. Additionally, the body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, which runs on a 24-hour schedule, may be impacted by the change in the timing of sun exposure.

Why Even Institute Daylight Saving Time?

Since the country first instituted daylight saving time in 1918, it has been implemented and abandoned a number of times. It was primarily designed to use less energy to encourage consumption and business. The present practice of alternating every two years between standard time and daylight saving time was created by the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

In order to save energy, daylight saving time was in effect permanently from 1942 to 1945 and 1918 to 1919. In response to a worsening energy crisis, the US also tried out permanent daylight saving time in January 1974. Because of widespread popular displeasure with the darker mornings, that came to an end in October 1974.

Why Hasn’t The US Stopped Using Changing Clocks Yet?

There isn’t just one cause. Although polls indicate that time changes are typically unpopular4, opinions vary on whether permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time would be preferable. Additionally, it can take time to change federal legislation.

