When Does The iPhone 14 Come Out? Breaking News

The speculation surrounding the iPhone 14 is heating up as the expected release date draws nearer. Leaks and rumors have given us a good idea of what the iPhone 14 lineup will look like.

Standard iPhone 14 versions are speculated to look and feel similar to the iPhone 13. But with upgraded features and specifications. There are rumors that an even bigger iPhone 14 Max/Plus measuring in at 6.7 inches will join the lineup.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro models are speculated to feature a more substantial makeover. Eliminating the iconic display notch in favor of a punch-hole and pill-shaped dual display cutout design. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max may also have an always-on display. Along with an upgraded main 48MP camera as well as a new A16 Bionic CPU.

Expected Modifications

Renders shared by leaker Jon Prosser last year gave us our first glimpse at the iPhone 14’s rumored redesign. Taking into account all the rumors that have surfaced, iPhone 14 seems likely to look similar to iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 Pro models will keep the flat edge design but drop the display notch for a pair of cutouts. It’s expected to be circular for the front-facing camera and the other a pill shape for the Face ID sensors.

Somewhat lending validity to these claims is a photo purportedly taken in the iPhone 14 supply chain that purports to show the front panels for all four of the next iPhone models.

Leaks indicate that none of the iPhone 14 variants will include Touch ID functionality. With the release of iOS 15.4, Apple has changed it such that Face ID can recognize a real user even when they are wearing a mask.

So it won’t hurt as much as we had anticipated, it does its job so well that it suggests Apple no longer needs fingerprint-based authentication.

iPhone 14 Colors

According to one source, in addition to the Midnight, Starlight, and Red colors already available, a lighter sky blue will replace the present blue, and a new purple hue will be introduced.

The credibility of that leak, however, is questionable at best given that it has since been removed. More recently, a leak from an iPhone 14 insider revealed every color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Green, purple, blue, black, white, and red is all said to be iPhone 14 colors. While Graphite, Purple, Green, and Silver are planned for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Earlier this year, a leak from an iPhone 14 insider revealed every color option for Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

Specs And Variants

Some benchmarks showing the A16’s performance have been released, which may give us an idea of the potential boost in power it could provide.

You shouldn’t discount the base iPhone 14 models simply because they may not have a silicon upgrade. We’d argue that the A15 Bionic is so strong that having it in the iPhone 14 is going to be no terrible thing.

According to speculations, all four versions of the iPhone 14 would feature 6GB of RAM, up from the 4GB seen in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 small.

However, the Pro models are expected to have faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, while the standard models will employ LPDDR4X RAM like the current iPhone 13 range.

On the storage front, we anticipate Apple maintaining the same options it offers for the iPhone 13 series, which begin at 128GB and go up to 1TB for the Pro models.

Analyst at GlobalDate, Emma Mohr-McClune, has speculated that Apple may release an iPhone 14 that exclusively supports eSIMs. Those who regularly use both a domestic and international SIM card, such as businesspeople and international tourists, would be more likely to purchase an iPhone if this feature was added.

New iPhone 14 Max Could Replace 14 Mini

Everything points to the iPhone mini being discontinued in favor of a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max/Plus, therefore the iPhone mini’s days appear to be numbered.

People appeared to prefer larger-screened phones, leaving Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini to flop.

Even if there will be significant changes to the iPhone 14 Pro models, we can’t overlook the iPhone 14, Max. The iPhone 14 Max’s larger display and lower price point may make it the most anticipated Apple device of the year and the one to beat come the fall.

We’ve compared the iPhone 14 to the larger iPhone 14 Max to see how they stack up against one another.

Keep in mind that Apple could introduce the iPhone 14 Max under a different moniker. According to Lanzuk, Apple’s 6.7-inch entry-level phone will be called the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Release Date 2022

The release date for the iPhone 14 has not been officially announced by Apple. The iPhone 14 is unlikely to be released until September 2022, though, as this is when Apple traditionally introduces new iPhones.

On the fourteenth day of September 2021, a Tuesday, the iPhone 13 was officially unveiled. Considering that Apple’s product releases often occur on the second Tuesday of the month. The release of the iPhone 14 might take place on September 13, 2022.

However, tipster Max Weinbach thinks we might see the new iPhone as early as the 6th of September. He speculates that pre-orders could begin on September 16th, suggesting a release date of September 23rd. Meanwhile, renowned analyst Mark Gurman recommends marking September 7 in your calendar.

An Apple event will typically begin around 10 a.m. Pacific Time (6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEST), which is at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in California.

It was reported in July that Foxconn, the company in charge of the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing, had begun production of the iPhone 14, t was offering financial bonuses to assembly line workers. This time, it seems to align with rumors about Apple’s release date.

The first or second Tuesday of every September is often when Apple introduces its new iPhones. Apple may announce the iPhone 14 on either Tuesday, September 6, or Tuesday, September 13.

On average, a new iPhone comes out around a week and a half after Apple announces it will be available. When introducing a new design or size, the release date may be spread out over time for individual models. Accordingly, it’s probable that each of the iPhone 14 models will launch at different times.

