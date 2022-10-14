When Is Grandparents Day? Its Origin And Traditions

Nobody else in the adult world can soften, warm up, and be kinder than a grandparent. Grandparents’ Day has been celebrated for 43 years to recognize the importance of grandparents in the lives of their grandchildren.

As well as to honor the grandparents for the invaluable lessons they have taught and the love and support they have provided throughout the years.

Even though we celebrate our grandparents every day, we should always take a moment to acknowledge and value the unique contributions they make to our lives.

The Origins Of Grandparents’ Day

Nine-year-old Russell Capper wrote to President Nixon in 1969 to propose honoring grandparents with a special day. He got a response from the President’s secretary, Rose Mary Woods, on June 12, 1969.

And it read: “Dear Russell, I appreciate you taking the time to write President Nixon. We value your idea for a Grandparent’s Day, but in general, the President only issues proclamations for designated periods of special observance when specifically authorized to do so by a resolution passed by Congress. Greetings, and best wishes, Sincerely, Rose Mary Woods, the President’s Secretary.”

With the help of other senators, Jennings Randolph (D-GA) introduced a joint resolution in 1977 asking the president to “issue annually a proclamation designating the first Sunday in September after Labor Day of each year as ‘National Grandparents’ Day.

The legislation declaring the Sunday following Labor Day as National Grandparents Day was passed by Congress. Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation on August 3, 1978, and the first official observance of the day was held the following year.

Marian McQuade’s Epic Activism

As a direct result of this letter, both the United States Senate and President Jimmy Carter officially recognized Marian McQuade as the originator of National Grandparents Day.

McQuade hoped to teach today’s youth about the invaluable experiences and wisdom of our ancestors. She suggested the kids “adopt” an elderly person to gain insight into their experiences and hopes for the future.

After hearing about the important role grandparents play in society at the 1961 White House Conference on Aging, Jacob Reingold created the first Grandparents Day to celebrate them at his retirement community. The Bronx of New York, in the same year, established Grandparents Day as a legal holiday.

Later, in 1970, Mrs. Marian McQuade started lobbying for the government to declare a special day to honor grandparents.

She did so because she wanted young people to not only learn about the value of elders and the contributions they’ve made to society, but also to “adopt” an elderly person and gain insight into their experiences, perspectives, and hopes for the future.

According to US President Jimmy Carter, “The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our Nation to their children and grandchildren,” who signed a bill proclaiming National Grandparents Day in 1978. The first Grandparents Day was celebrated in West Virginia in 1973.

When Is Grandparents Day This Year?

Numerous nations celebrate Grandparents Day on various dates throughout the year. It is the first Sunday after the first Monday in September (Labor Day), a national holiday in the United States.

The 11th of September, 2022 is Grandparents’ Day this year. It’s a time to recognize and appreciate the love shared by grandparents and their grandchildren.

Australia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Poland, and others all celebrate the festival on various dates throughout the year, albeit in slightly different guises.

The purpose of these events, however, they are observed, is the same: to honor the special relationship that exists between grandparents and grandchildren.

Tips For Honoring Grandparents On Their Special Day

Take the Time to Enjoy Your Grandparents

We should always remember to cherish and honor our grandparents, but sometimes we forget how. A short visit would make them very happy, as they have much more leisure time than we do.

Supper with the Whole Family

Planning a family dinner with your grandparents, along with your parents and siblings, is a wonderful way to spend quality time together in this busy world. Plus, we get to enjoy some hearty, homemade meals.

Participate Mutually in a Favorite Activity

On Sundays, your grandparents might enjoy painting, working on crossword puzzles, or doing something else creative. Having some company would make their day, and you’d probably end up having a great time.

The Culture Of The Day

A grandparent’s love, gifts, and candy are never-ending. They never fail to be on hand whenever their grandkids are around. These days, it’s the grandchildren showing their grandparents respect and appreciation for all they’ve taught them and done for them.

Since each family has its own unique past and customs, there is no one “right” way to observe this holiday. We’re confident that you and your grandparents will find something enjoyable to do together.

Whether it’s looking at old photographs, visiting the park, or working on Grandpa’s car in the garage. Some lonely elderly people don’t have anyone to spend the holiday with. Community group projects that make the elderly feel welcome and at home are a wonderful way to give back to the community.

