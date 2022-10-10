When Is Halloween 2022? (History, Offers, Deals)

Halloween brings various seasonal activities, such as pumpkin carving, horror movie marathons, and overindulging in Halloween-themed candy. Many people will start to embrace the new season of Autumn and all it provides, including Halloween.

There has been a huge increase in interest in visiting pumpkin patches, and more people than ever anticipate the cozy environment that comes with autumn. October ushers in everything pumpkin-spiced and, in certain retailers, way-too-early Christmas decorations, which frequently start to encroach on Halloween decorations.

The seasonal mash-up of skeletons and Christmas trees that I saw side by side in the store baffled my eyes. But in reality, these two occasions are more alike than we might realize..

History Behind Halloween

Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, and All Saints’ Eve are less well-known variations of Halloween or Hallowe’en. Different cultures provide different origin stories about Halloween. One hypothesis, however, claimed that Samhain, an old Celtic celebration, was where it all began.

People would light bonfires and dress up for the celebration to stave off spirits, according to History.com. Pope Gregory III established November 1 as a day to honor all saints in the ninth century. Soon, elements of Samhain’s customs were absorbed into All Saints Day.

Origin: Celtic Or Christian?

Some people think that the Celtic celebration “Samhain,” which means “summer’s end,” is where Halloween got its start. Communities gathered and organized for the winter months during this time as a means of getting ready for winter.

It was a transitional feast held between the winter solstice and the autumnal equinox (darkness). As a result, it was also believed to be a time when the forces of darkness began to emerge from the countryside’s old burial mounds.

The supernatural, in other words, was in motion. Giant bonfires were constructed to enlist the aid of false gods in the fight against these ghosts.

The classic “The Golden Bough” by Jame George Frazer, not the early Christian world, is where the identification of Samhain with a feast of the dead was first made popular (1890).

In his book “Halloween: From Pagan Ritual to Party Night,” historian Nicholas Rogers makes the case that Frazer extrapolated medieval customs into the past. There isn’t much information about what was done at Samhain festivals aside from the fire ritual.

If Samhain gave Halloween a supernatural edge and inherent liminality, Rogers claimed that it did not offer many real ritual practices. Instead, these evolved in tandem with the medieval holy days.

All Saints’ Eve

Pope Boniface rededicated the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, in 609, converting it from a pagan temple to a Catholic church honoring Mary and the martyrs and connecting to all saints.

The Pantheon was originally constructed by Hadrian in 126 AD. By the year 800, saints’ feasts were observed all over Europe. They weren’t designed to take the place of paganic celebrations. All Hallow Even, or the evening before All Saints’ Day on November 1, and All Souls’ Day the next day, are synonymous with “Halloween.”

The medieval All Saints’ and All Souls’ festivities featured skeleton and candle decorations, bonfires to drive away evil spirits, communal feasts, and carnival-style activities like dressing up and playing games. Here, we see something that resembles our Halloween customs more.

Author Beth Allison Barr is the “Thoughts: Guess what? “From this medieval perspective, ‘Halloween’ is a celebration of Christian triumph over paganism rather than a pagan holiday disguised as Christian,” said the author. “Halloween is more Christian than pagan.”

First Halloween Celebrations In America

Halloween was first observed in the United States by American colonists. Samhain was celebrated by the majority of the English Puritans who settled in the colonies. Many of the ancient rites persisted even though Christianity had long since supplanted the Celtic religious traditions. The Halloween customs in the American Colonies started to converge and evolve as a result of cultural influences from various backgrounds.

All Hallow’s Eve in the New World evolved into a time for “play parties,” which were exclusive gatherings held to commemorate the harvest. Many people narrated spooky tales while dressed in costumes. The history of Halloween was shaped by these initial Halloween parties to become what it is today!

The Origins Of Trick-Or-Treating

Irish immigrants arrived in the United States in the middle of the 1800s, bringing their Halloween customs with them. This included dressing up in costumes, pranking their neighbors in the evening on Halloween, and requesting food and money from them. The practice spread to America where it finally evolved into trick-or-treating as we know it today. However, treats have only recently surpassed tricks in popularity.

For instance, Rowdy antics had grown very expensive by the 1920s, especially in big cities. Cities and municipalities started planning mild, family-friendly Halloween events throughout time, which finally assisted in lowering the number of reported pranks. Our modern concept of “trick-or-treating” emerged as candy manufacturers started manufacturing unique Halloween-themed treats.

One of our oldest holidays is Halloween as we know it today. Although it wasn’t always observed in the United States, it has now developed into a significant and enjoyable aspect of our society. Sending Halloween gifts is the only method we can think of to celebrate. Because we excel at it here at GourmetGiftBaskets.com!

Costumes For Halloween

Halloween costumes are available for both kids and adults in a wide variety of styles and dimensions. Baby costumes and even outfits for your pet are available!

It’s not necessary for costumes to be spooky. Halloween is typically associated with being a spooky occasion, but today’s costumes may be anything, and the more inventive the better.

Sometimes, families or romantic couples will all wear matching costumes or similar-themed outfits, but this only works if you are all attending the same party or trick-or-treating together.

Halloween costumes have a variety of origins. Children used to dress up as martyrs and saints on All Souls’ Day when they asked for soul cakes.

People have worn masks in the hopes that they will fool the ghosts who roam the earth. It is thought that terrifying costumes originated when Irish and Scottish immigrants to America began the tradition of frightening people on Halloween.

Halloween Theme Parties

Adults have been hosting Halloween parties to celebrate the holiday since the 1800s. Both inside and out, they deck out the mansion with ominous decorations.

Friends are invited over (as long as they’re dressed up in costume), and they typically like watching scary movies, listening to creepy music, and observing the kids who are trick-or-treating.

Actually, a Roman custom from the festival of Pomona. Bobbing for apples was most likely incorporated into the Celtic culture after Rome conquered Britain. This holiday fell on November 1 as well.

In many cultures, apples have been linked to fertility and fortune-telling, and this game is no exception. Its initial purpose was to predict the future marriage of a woman. Keep in mind that the Celtic druid priests are directly responsible for the tradition of fortune-telling at this time.

The Ouija board is a relatively recent tabletop game that first appeared in 1981. And soon gained popularity as a means of communicating with the dead.

When Is Halloween 2022?

Every year, Halloween falls on October 31st. The macabre holiday will fall on a Monday of this year. However, there is also a Halloween custom of smashing jack-o-lanterns.

The waves of Irish immigrants who came to North America in the 1800s started the custom of carving pumpkins. On All Hallow’s Eve, turnips, potatoes, beets, and other vegetables were customarily carved in Ireland to fend off ghosts.

