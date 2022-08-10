When is Memorial Day 2022: Facts and history about Memorial day

The day was originally established to honor Union troops who lost their lives fighting in the Civil War, but after World War I, it was broadened to honor all casualties of war and military operations. Numerous American localities staged their own commemorations for their hometown heroes at the conclusion of the Civil War.

Former Union general and Illinois senator John Alexander Logan, who was the featured speaker at one of the earliest observances, proposed the concept for a particular holiday in 1868.

Logan proclaimed a nationwide “Decoration Day” to be marked on May 30 of that year by adorning the graves of Union soldiers using his authority as commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of Union soldiers.

The phrase “Memorial Day” began to appear now and then. After World War II, the new name spread, and federal law declared it to be the official name in 1967.

Memorial Day was observed on May 30 until 1968, when Congress approved the Uniform Holidays Bill, relocating Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Presidents’ Day, and Columbus Day to specific Mondays to create the enduringly well-liked three-day weekends.

As Armistice Day and Remembrance Day are observed in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries, Veterans Day eventually returned to its original November 11 date.

How did Memorial Day come to be?

Memorial Day had been honored on an unofficial basis for quite sometime prior to it being a government holiday in 1971. In Charleston, South Carolina, on May 1, 1865, a day of similar contemplative remembrance is said to have occurred.

A group of liberated slaves gathered to bury and honor the bodies of Union soldiers with a little parade, according to the History Channel, after the Civil War was over and Confederate soldiers fled Charleston.

The American Civil War and Memorial Day

The bloodiest conflict in US history—which raged from 1861 to 1865—was the Civil War. Estimates range from over 600,000 to one million casualties, including 50,000 civilian fatalities, with all victims being Americans.

According to some historians, the event was first observed by ladies who would adorn the graves of Civil War troops. These gloomy efforts prompted women’s groups like the Ladies’ Memorial Association to create additional festivals to honor the South’s efforts and the Confederacy as a whole.

Also Read: Killer of George Floyd Sentenced To 21 Years For Violating Civil Rights – The Whistler News

Confederate Memorial Day is a state holiday observed today in Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina. While there is a day to honor the Confederacy in other states like Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, state offices are still open on that day.

Status as a Federal Holiday in the US

Memorial Day BBQ Picnic in the US

After World War I, Memorial Day was expanded to honor military personnel who died fighting in all conflicts. Memorial Day was one of the four federal holidays covered by the Uniform Monday Holiday Act; it was observed from May 30 until 1971. To make a three-day weekend, the four holidays mentioned in this Act were shifted to Mondays.

Memorial Day in the UK and Canada

In Canada, In the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Memorial Day is observed on July 1st, and Remembrance Day is observed on November 11th. The unofficial start of summer in Canada is on May 18, or Victoria Day.

Memorial Day is essentially the American version of November 11th, which is Remembrance Day in the UK. In America, it is a federal holiday, which is essentially the same as a bank holiday.

Memorial Day is thought to have started in 1868, when it was observed on May 30 and was called Decoration Day. However, the history of the day and its significance are a little hazy.

This is due to how frequently the date has changed and the confusion caused by Congress’s incorrect assertion that the practice began 100 years ago in Waterloo, New York, in 1966.

Remembrance Day Poem

According to one historian, the custom began in 1865 during a parade of 10,000 freed African-Americans in commemoration of 257 deceased Union soldiers, whose bodies they had reburied from a mass grave in a Confederate prison camp.

The federal government started establishing national military graves for the Union war dead in the same year.

When is Memorial Day in This Year 2022?

On the last Monday of May every year, Americans across the country get together to celebrate Memorial Day while getting the day off from work. Many might be curious to learn more about the significance of the day, its history, and the solemn aspect of the observance as they prepare for a BBQ or pool party.

The majority of historians concur that Memorial Day celebrations got their start during or shortly after the Civil War. It is unknown where the practice first started, but it is accepted that it did so as a means to remember those who had fallen in battle.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

What day in 2022 is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day 2022 fell on Monday, May 30, 2022. This indicates that Memorial Day weekend, which is a three-day period that includes Memorial Day, occurred from Saturday, May 28, to that Monday, May 30, in 2017.

Is Memorial Day always observed on the last Monday in May?

Yes! Consequently, if you’re feeling bad because you didn’t know the date before reading this post, don’t be: The holiday is always observed on the final Monday in May, however, the actual day varies every year.