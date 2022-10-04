Hurricane Ian Path: Ian Became A Cyclone After Regaining Intensity To A Category 1 Storm Just Before Making Landfall

Ian, a strong hurricane that could cause devastating storm surges, tornadoes, and strong winds, is headed toward Florida. Currently located in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian could make landfall on Florida’s west coast sometime between Port Charlotte and Sarasota on Wednesday between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.

The storm was strengthening to a Category 5 storm as it got closer to the shore. Its course, timing, and severity could change, though. Even outside of the centre of the storm, devastating consequences can still occur.

A hurricane or tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Peninsula region. To the south, Chokoloskee, Fort Myers, Tampa, and other locations receive hurricane warnings.

Due to Hurricane Ian, tropical storm warnings have also been issued for Savannah and the surrounding region. Winds with the strength of a tropical storm could reach coastal Georgia and South Carolina if the hurricane advances north.

Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Tampa all experienced storm surges of up to 16 feet, 10 feet, and 6 feet, respectively. A substantial portion of Florida’s west coast, from Cedar Key to the state’s southwest tip, is under storm surge warnings.

What Path Is Hurricane Ian Taking?

Hurricane Ian is still wreaking havoc despite being downgraded from Category 4 to Category 1 status. The storm is currently making its way into South Carolina after tearing through Florida on Wednesday after touching down close to Fort Myers.

According to reports from AccuWeather, Ian will bring “flooding rains, deadly storm surge, damaging winds, and severe weather” to the Southeast. AccuWeather also compared Ian to “a powerful nor’easter with the most of the storm’s rain and wind focused to the north and west of the cente.”

As of Friday morning, rain from Ian had already impacted Virginia Beach, Greensboro, and Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to issuing tropical storm warnings for Georgia’s and North Carolina’s coasts, states of emergency have been established in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Ian will move back toward the northwest, according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. This weekend, the storm is expected to make landfall in southwest Virginia, central North Carolina, and maybe West Virginia.

From Friday-to-Friday night, Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, “will be at risk for a water level rise of 3-6 feet with locally greater levels,” according to AccuWeather. The Georgetown or Myrtle Beach areas of South Carolina are predicted to have the worst conditions, according to experts.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds are predicted to be about 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts when it makes landfall in South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s update on Friday morning (8 am EST). Little change in strength is anticipated before Ian reaches the coast later today.

Additionally, they caution that flooding will “occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the centre, where the surge will be accompanied by high waves.”

Huge sections of Sunshine State communities are now under water as a result of Ian, a storm that is thought to be among the strongest ever recorded in the United States. Residents are bracing for even stronger gusts, flash flooding, and even isolated tornadoes.

Residents Are Facing Difficulties

Since the last significant storm struck directly at Fort Myers in 1921, just five deaths have been reported there. Lee County sheriff Carmine Marceno believes there may still be “hundreds” of unreported fatalities.

In addition, more than 2.5 million Floridians are without power. Several hundred thousand people have evacuated en masse, but other Floridians have turned to social media to beg for help after being stranded in their houses due to the conditions.

50,000 people were evacuated from the Pinar del Rio province, where authorities also established up at least 55 shelters, before Ian even reached the Gulf of Mexico.

On Thursday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told locals that Ian is “knocking on the door of a Category 5” hurricane and described it as the “real deal” before advising them to “hunker down.” US President Joe Biden also issued a significant disaster declaration in reaction to the calamity.

On Thursday and Friday, many of Florida’s well-known tourist destinations, such as Disney World Resorts and Universal Orlando, will be closed to visitors as the storm moves through the state’s central and eastern regions. The storm is predicted to bring 12 to 18 inches of rain and sustained winds of more than 75 mph to these areas.

South Carolina’s Emergency Declaration Is Approved By President Biden

As a result of Hurricane Ian, South Carolina is currently experiencing emergency conditions. President Joe Biden has authorized government assistance to help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, is now able to work with state and local governments to coordinate disaster relief efforts in order to save lives, protect property, and ensure the general welfare of the public, according to the White House.

The support is also intended to prevent a disaster in each of South Carolina’s 46 counties. “FEMA has the power to locate, mobilise, and offer at its discretion any equipment or resources required to lessen the effects of the emergency.

Emergency safety precautions, including direct federal help, would be offered under the Public Assistance programme with a 75 percent federal funding ratio “White House press release was read.

Kevin Wallace Sr. has been designated by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell as the Federal Coordinating Officer for these federal recovery operations.

