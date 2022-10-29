Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Was Hit By The Hammer: Intruder Shouted “Where Is Nancy?”

An burglar who came into the Pelosis’ home in San Francisco early on Friday morning and yelled at Paul Pelosi before attacking him with a hammer then fled the scene.

Paul Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Where can we find Nancy? Where have you seen Nancy? “According to a source who has been briefed on the incident, the offender threatened the victim before assaulting him.

According to the office of the Speaker of the House, Paul Pelosi “underwent successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and major damage to his right arm and hands” that he sustained as a result of the attack later on Friday. According to the office of the Speaker of the House, Paul Pelosi is expected to make a complete recovery from his injuries.

Also Read: Delta Partner Award Prices Skyrocket: Know The Details

Know Everything About The Attack

An intruder entered Nancy Pelosi’s home early on Friday morning while she was away on business in Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Post. The intruder yelled, “Where’s Nancy?” as they made their way through the house. Pelosi has been the representative for San Francisco in Congress since 1987.

According to John Miller, a CNN contributor and the former head of the intelligence branch of the NYPD, who is plugged into law enforcement, Paul Pelosi, her spouse of 59 years, encountered the individual and contacted 911 from his cell phone.

Pelosi did not speak to 911 but rather to the person who was assaulting her in a sort of code that would let the emergency dispatcher know that something was wrong. According to statements made by San Francisco Police Chief William Scott during a press conference, the dispatcher sent officers to the location at approximately 2:27 in the morning to carry out a “well-being check.”

“Somehow he gets on his cellphone and dials 911… he leaves that line open… Paul Pelosi is basically trying to tell her in code what’s going on..” pic.twitter.com/k2QuWwckao — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2022

Officers found the suspect struggling with Pelosi over a hammer before the suspect pulled it away and struck Pelosi in the head with it. Pelosi was unconscious when the suspect was taken into custody. Pelosi was then taken to a local hospital after being treated while the officers subdued the attacker and took him into custody.

During this time, the officers also provided medical assistance to Pelosi. According to reports from the Associated Press, Pelosi, who is 82 years old, “suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.” According to a statement released by the Speaker’s office, it is anticipated that he will make a full recovery.

Read More: Anna Faris Accuses Late Director Ivan Reitman of Sexual Harassment

Where Is Nancy Pelosi Today?

After an intruder armed with a hammer broke into the Pelosi family’s house in San Francisco on October 28, 2022, Pelosi’s Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, disclosed that Paul Pelosi was sent to the hospital as a result of the incident.

The intruder entered the house through a sliding glass door between the hours of 12 and 2 in the morning. According to reports, the assailant yelled inside the building, “Where is Nancy?”

Speaker Pelosi, on the other hand, was not in the building when the break-in occurred since she was in Washington, DC. After allegedly failing to locate Nancy, the assailant allegedly went after her husband, Paul, instead.

According to reports, Paul endured “severe” injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. “The Speaker and her family would want to extend their gratitude to the first responders and medical personnel who were involved, and they ask that they be allowed some privacy at this time,” Hammill said.

The person believed to be responsible for the attack, David Depape, was taken into prison by the police on the same day as the event.

The Motive Behind The Attack

The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, was named, and he is now being investigated for attempted homicide, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and other offences. The attack’s likely motivation is still being looked at, according to Scott, the police chief.

According to CNN, DePape is alienated from his family and has lived in storage sheds in the past. In an interview with the network, Linda Schneider, a former acquaintance of his, claimed to have once gotten “very unsettling” letters from him. She described his tone as “megalomaniac and so out of touch with reality,” and added that she had once received such emails.

His Facebook page was full of posts expressing far-right ideologies and conspiracies, including fabrications by Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, about the 2020 election being rigged. He also shared articles that claimed the pandemic was an attempt by world elites to establish a new world order.

Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 28, 2022

At the time of the incident, the house appeared to be unguarded. The Washington Post reported that Nancy Pelosi and her security detail were in Washington, D.C. Paul Pelosi does not receive protection from the U.S. Capitol Police while travelling alone. Immediately after the attack, according to Capitol Police, agents from its California field office “arrived on scene.”

Over time, concerns about politicians’ safety have grown dramatically, especially in the wake of the January 6, 2021 siege on the U.S. Capitol, which saw lawmakers face immediate threats of harm. The Capitol Police reported 9,625 threats against members of Congress last year, a significant increase from 2017.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com