Netflix Will No Longer Stream “Schitt’s Creek”: Here Is How You Can Still Stream It

The critically acclaimed Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” had its debut episode in the year 2015.

In addition to Dan Levy and Emily Hampshire, the cast of this series also included Noah Reid, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson, and Dustin Milligan.

In the second half of the show’s run, Netflix was a significant factor in the series’ ascent to prominence in the entertainment industry.

Although the show has been available to stream on Netflix across the world since 2016, it didn’t become available in the United States until 2017, with seasons 1 and 2 arriving in January and season 3 arriving in October of the same year.

After that, the beginning of a new season occurred every October following. The data from IMDb MovieMeter, which monitors the amount of traffic arriving into sites on IMDb, demonstrates that the popularity of the show increased gradually with each new season, despite the fact that its level of popularity has just returned to what it was in the fifth season.

Joe Earley, president of Hulu, provided an update in which he and the company revealed their joy over the acquisition.

There is no clear indication as to when exactly the comedy will be removed off Netflix.

In a press release dated April 28, 2022, Hulu President Joe Earley stated, "Based on the number of Schitt's Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid,' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu."

Hulu has been awarded the exclusive streaming rights to the series Schitt’s Creek for a period of two years. After that, Paramount+ will have their turn in the following year, which is the third year of the contract.

For the time being, the cancellation of Schitt’s Creek will only affect users of the Netflix service located in the United States.

New episodes of Schitt’s Creek were made available on Netflix in countries outside the United States much earlier than in the US and there are currently no plans to remove the show from the service, as far as we are aware.

What’s on Netflix has been given the exclusive right to report that the international rights to Schitt’s Creek have been acquired by Netflix and will remain there until May of 2026.

What Are The Reasons For Schitt’s Creek’s Departure From Netflix?

The show will no longer be available on Netflix in the United States for the primary reasons of ownership and financial gain.

Puck News reports that Hulu is shelling out over $1.2 million every episode in order to stream the show for the next three years. To stream the series in the United States alone would cost over $96 million.

To put that into perspective, Netflix forked up approximately $500 million over the course of five years to secure the global streaming rights to Seinfeld.

Reportedly, a bidding battle was held for the distribution rights to the show, which are currently owned by Lionsgate Television.

However, according to sources within Netflix, the company was not interested in paying the exorbitant premium that the show sought. The reasoning behind this decision was that individuals who wish to watch the show already had access to it.

In point of fact, the majority of measures seem to indicate that the show has not been successful in maintaining the same level of popularity or momentum as other shows like The Office or Friends had.

Will It Always Be Possible To Watch Schitt’s Creek On Hulu?

Reporting that was found in the aforementioned post from Puck states that the show will only be available on Hulu for the first two years before being split between Paramount+ and Hulu for the third year.

It is not known where the show will continue to be available for streaming after this three-year period (lapsing in October 2025). It has been stated that ITV and the Levys have been given back their rights.

After signing a hefty overall agreement with Netflix, the previous year, we may expect to see more of Dan Levy’s work on Netflix. In other news, Levy is now developing a brand-new series for HBO Max called The Big Brunch.

