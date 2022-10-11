Who Is The Wife Of Aegon In House Of The Dragon?Prince Aegon II’s Marriage Continues “Targcest”

Fans and critics alike laud House of the Dragon, the new Game of Thrones prequel series that takes place roughly 200 years before the original programme. After appointing his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as the next in line to the Iron Throne, King Viserys (Paddy Considinereign )’s is chronicled in the first season.

In the first episode of the series, House Targaryen is at its most powerful. The family has been in charge for more than a century, and dragons swoop over the skies.

The two children born to Viserys and his wife Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) are a male named Aegon and a daughter named Helaena. The third episode, in which the Westerosi nobility refers to Aegon as “Second of His Name,” provided evidence of his birth.

Aegon I Targaryen, also referred to as Aegon the Conqueror and Aegon the Dragon, was the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and the occupant of the Iron Throne. During the Conquest, he took control of six of the Seven Kingdoms. The Westerosi dynasty, the Targaryens, was established by the dragonlord.

Who Is Aegon Targaryen?

The “first-born son of Monarch Viserys,” the king at the beginning of the series, according to the official HBO character description for Prince Aegon Targaryen, who will ultimately be portrayed by Tom Glynn-Carney (played by Paddy Considine).

But the significance of his role in the developing story is greatly understated by that depiction. Everything is related to the Targaryen family’s past during that period. King Viserys marries twice, as described in “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin, which causes a dispute over the succession.

His first union was with Queen Aemma, a descendant of House Arryn. Princess Rhaenyra is the only child they have together that survives. Viserys formally recognises Rhaenyra as his heir after Aemma and the infant who would have been their son and heir die in childbirth.

However, as viewers will see in episode two, Viserys remarries Alicent Hightower (portrayed as a teenager on “House of the Dragon” by Emily Carey), with whom she had two sons, Aegon being the elder.

He is 10 years younger than his half-sister Rhaenyra in the book, but in the series, their age difference is significantly greater. Despite having male heirs now, Viserys still wants Rhaenyra to succeed him, much to the chagrin of his new queen and her court group. This strategy is maintained until Viserys passes away.

At that time, a number of groups, including the Hightower party, make the decision to ignore Viserys’ desires and proclaim Prince Aegon to be King Aegon II. Till after Aegon’s coronation, Rhaenyra is not even informed of her father’s passing.

The Dance of the Dragons, a civil war in which Rhaenyra and Aegon, the rival Targaryen heirs, and their forces engage in a life-or-death struggle for control of the Iron Throne, begins as a result of this “stolen” crown.

Who Is Aegon’s Wife In HOD?

Fans will be outraged to hear that Aegon II is married to his sister, Princess Helaena Targaryen, even though it is not expressly acknowledged in the story (Phia Saban).

After Alicent confronts her sleazy son about his sexual affair with a maid named Dyana without his consent and tells him that this will damage his marriage, many viewers connected the dots.

Later on, during the family meal, Helaena gives a speech that is both funny and embarrassing, and in it, she does a good job of dragging her husband’s name through the mud. Now, this appears to be sufficient evidence to infer that the siblings are tied together as a single-family unit.

In the book “Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin, Aegon II and Helaena are shown as being married. If you find that this assumption isn’t satisfying, you should be aware of this detail. The couple eventually becomes parents to identical twin girls named Jaehaerys and Jaehaera as well as a son named Maelor.

It is not certain that we will see the three of them in the next two episodes of House of the Dragon; nevertheless, we have reason to assume that they will not make their live-action debut until the second season of the show.

When that time comes, the much-anticipated Dance of the Dragons will be well under way, which means that Helaena will be forced to go through one of the most harrowing ordeals that a parent could go through.

Is Aegon Forced To Marry Helaena?

The civil war in the House of the Dragon will be significantly impacted by Alicent’s plot to wed Aegon to Helaena, despite his objections. Marriage in Westeros is merely a political arrangement, as has been frequently emphasised in House of the Dragon.

Even the marriage between Daemon and Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon episode 7 serves only to cement their union and increase their might against the greens. Although Prince Aegon Targaryen fears the prospect of weding his strangely regarded sister Helaena, Alicent’s plan will become crucial in the House of the Dragon’s struggle.

Marriage of Aegon to Helaena strengthens his claim to the Iron Throne by strengthening their Valyrian ancestry, as Aemond states in House of the Dragon episode 7. Given that Aegon and Helaena’s heirs are also full-blooded Targaryens, the Targaryen tradition of marrying siblings also serves to keep more members of the family in positions of authority.

The fact that Aegon’s offspring with Helaena are actual Targaryens would support his claim further given that Rhaenyra’s heirs are “supposedly” bastards of House Strong. Taking Helaena Targaryen as his wife guarantees that Aegon’s heirs will have Valyrian characteristics because he can’t take the chance of having offspring without silver hair like Rhaenyra.

The proposal Rhaenyra made in episode six of House of the Dragon that Helaena marry her son is likewise eliminated by Alicent’s choice. Alicent makes it difficult for House Targaryen to unite its factions through the marriage of Helaena to Jacaerys, which would have been a clever move to prevent conflict.

Does Aegon Marry Helaena In House Of The Dragon?

There will be a number of broken engagements amongst the young characters in House of the Dragon as a result of the devastation caused by the Targaryen civil war; however, this will not be the case with Alicent’s eldest offspring.

Aegon and Helaena Targaryen wed a long time before the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons, and it is likely that they will have children by the time the chronology of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon is reached.

The eighth episode of House of the Dragon picks up after another large time jump, which means that there will be even more young Targaryens born into the chaos that is their family.

Due to the fact that Helaena and Aegon are revealed to have twin children named Jaehaerys and Jaehaera who are 6 years old when the Targaryen civil war begins in the book Fire & Blood written by George R.R. Martin, it is likely that the couple will wed shortly after the conclusion of the seventh episode of House of the Dragon.

How Aegon’s Marriage Helps The Green Party

One of the most crucial elements of House of the Dragon’s narrative is blood, with a focus on the influence of Targaryen blood. The fact that Aegon married the potential dragon dreamer Helaena Targaryen and fathered full-blooded Targaryen children gives the green party more legitimacy because blood will be a crucial factor in the battle for the Iron Throne.

Keeping their family close together helps the greens put up a stronger front, suggesting that the more Targaryens one has on their side, the more the rest of the realm will back them.

Alicent also believes that she can only trust members of her own family, thus by marrying Aegon to Helaena, she avoids potential conflict with other houses before the Dance of the Dragons.

But because both Aegon and Helaena’s possible successors now have Targaryen spouses, Rhaenyra’s union with Daemon directly undermines their planned alliance.

Even more Targaryen blood will be present in Daemon and Rhaenyra’s offspring than in the descendants of Aegon and Helaena. Alicent gives Aegon and Helaena a Hightower ancestry, but Daemon and Rhaenyra’s parents are all directly descended from King Jaehaerys I of the Targaryen.

